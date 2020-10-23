Norsk Hydro : Report Q3 2020.pdf

Consumption extruded products - USA & Canada (kmt)
553
618
(11) %
452
22 %
1,583
1,887
2,433
Energy:
Average southern Norway spot price (NO2) (NOK/MWh)
52
328
(84) %
50
4 %
85
385
387
Average mid Norway spot price (NO3) (NOK/MWh)
67
343
(80) %
61
10 %
96
379
380
Average nordic system spot price (NOK/MWh)
95
342
(72) %
62
53 %
105
381
384
Industry statistics have been derived from analyst reports, trade associations and other public sources unless otherwise indicated. These statistics do not have any direct relationship to the reported figures of Norsk Hydro. Amounts presented in prior reports may have been restated based on updated information.
The quarterly China bauxite import price is an estimate based on the average of the first 2 months of the quarter.
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
7
8
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
9
10
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)
108
450
(76) %
1,047
(90) %
1,561
969
749
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
108
481
(78) %
1,047
(90) %
1,690
1,049
974
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
578
1,071
(46) %
1,550
(63) %
3,229
2,833
3,337
Alumina production (kmt)
1,074
1,320
(19) %
1,442
(26) %
4,047
3,057
4,487
Sourced alumina (kmt)
940
660
42 %
667
41 %
2,270
2,076
2,845
Total alumina sales (kmt)
1,990
2,124
(6) %
2,243
(11) %
6,373
5,215
7,379
Realized alumina price (USD/mt) 1)
260
310
(16) %
261
-
267
345
326
Bauxite production (kmt) 2)
1,167
2,152
(46) %
2,332
(50) %
6,084
5,138
7,360
Sourced bauxite (kmt) 3)
2,051
1,563
31 %
1,315
56 %
4,880
3,908
5,576
Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay.
Paragominas on wet basis.
40 percent MRN off take from Vale and 5 percent Hydro share on wet basis.
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
11
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information1)
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)
(93)
30
>(100) %
(777)
88 %
(86)
(1,444)
(1,838)
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
(156)
(39)
>(100) %
(37)
>(100) %
380
(1,414)
(1,259)
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
404
550
(26) %
560
(28) %
2,161
343
1,155
Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 2)
1,596
1,784
(11) %
1,579
1 %
1,649
1,852
1,827
Realized aluminium price LME (NOK/mt) 2)
14,712
15,732
(6) %
15,689
(6) %
15,706
15,996
15,975
Realized premium above LME (USD/mt) 3)
211
305
(31) %
212
-
219
325
308
Realized premium above LME (NOK/mt) 3)
1,946
2,688
(28) %
2,106
(8) %
2,090
2,810
2,695
Realized USD/NOK exchange rate
9.22
8.82
5 %
9.93
(7) %
9.52
8.64
8.74
Primary aluminium production (kmt)
522
522
-
509
3 %
1,559
1,493
2,038
Casthouse production (kmt)
508
509
-
478
6 %
1,490
1,459
1,982
Total sales (kmt)
548
537
2 %
510
7 %
1,634
1,598
2,127
Operating and financial information includes Hydro's proportionate share of underlying income (loss), production and sales volumes in equity accounted investments. Realized prices, premiums and exchange rates include equity accounted investments.
Realized aluminium prices lag the LME price developments by approximately 1.5 - 2 months.
Average realized premium above LME for casthouse sales from Primary Metal.
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information Qatalum (50%)
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Revenue (NOK million)
1,228
1,568
(22) %
1,541
(20) %
4,254
4,547
6,059
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
61
216
(72) %
83
(26) %
294
423
534
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
351
448
(22) %
410
(14) %
1,203
1,297
1,709
Net income (loss) (NOK million)
6
149
(96) %
26
(77) %
71
205
272
Underlying Net income (loss) (NOK million)
6
149
(96) %
26
(77) %
71
205
272
Primary aluminium production (kmt)
79
79
-
79
1 %
237
234
314
Casthouse sales (kmt)
78
85
(8) %
86
(10) %
245
241
324
12
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)
385
381
1 %
(319)
>100 %
551
710
748
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
198
362
(45) %
21
>100 %
480
851
983
Currency effects
(50)
24
>(100) %
(112)
55 %
15
(68)
(119)
Inventory valuation effects
(15)
-
-
(2)
>(100) %
(15)
-
(1)
Underlying EBIT excl. currency and inventory valuation effects
262
338
(22) %
135
95 %
481
919
1,103
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
233
395
(41) %
58
>100 %
588
943
1,110
Remelt production (kmt)
124
125
-
88
42 %
348
395
516
Metal products sales excluding ingot trading (kmt) 1)
642
662
(3) %
606
6 %
1,923
2,052
2,700
Hereof external sales (kmt)
526
517
2 %
459
15 %
1,539
1,613
2,149
Includes external and internal sales from primary casthouse operations, remelters and third party metal sources.
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)
(42)
(978)
96 %
(79)
46 %
(53)
(1,019)
(865)
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
17
166
(90) %
(57)
>100 %
258
379
413
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
316
430
(27) %
249
27 %
1,153
1,140
1,448
Sales volumes to external market (kmt)
212
245
(13) %
198
7 %
646
733
952
Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Product areas
Can & foil
91
92
(1) %
93
(2) %
269
264
347
Lithography & automotive
53
76
(31) %
36
46 %
163
233
301
GE and other1)
68
77
(11) %
69
(1) %
214
236
304
Rolled Products
212
245
(13) %
198
7 %
646
733
952
Earlier named Special Products
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
13
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)
1,038
449
>100 %
(1,548)
>100 %
118
1,576
1,353
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
894
559
60 %
89
>100 %
1,685
1,924
2,009
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
1,412
1,099
29 %
649
>100 %
3,304
3,477
4,132
Sales volumes to external markets (kmt)
278
316
(12) %
224
24 %
807
996
1,269
Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Business units
Extrusion Europe
113
120
(7) %
94
20 %
333
397
503
Extrusion North America
119
142
(17) %
96
23 %
345
437
553
Building Systems
19
19
(3) %
17
14 %
54
59
79
Precision Tubing
28
34
(16) %
17
63 %
75
103
134
Extruded Solutions
278
316
(12) %
224
24 %
807
996
1,269
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Operational and financial information
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)
118
295
(60) %
20
>100 %
592
979
1,291
Underlying EBIT (NOK million)
132
254
(48) %
53
>100 %
622
946
1,243
Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)
200
319
(37) %
122
64 %
827
1,144
1,509
Direct production costs (NOK million)1)
141
126
12 %
125
13 %
445
431
586
Power production (GWh)
3,161
2,273
39 %
2,097
51 %
8,126
6,819
9,150
External power sourcing (GWh)
2,463
2,483
(1) %
2,430
1 %
7,314
7,085
9,660
Internal contract sales (GWh)
4,077
3,975
3 %
3,923
4 %
11,873
11,489
15,554
External contract sales (GWh)
146
199
(26) %
160
(9) %
553
774
1,095
Net spot sales (GWh)
1,401
582
>100 %
444
>100 %
3,014
1,641
2,161
Include operational costs except for depreciation, maintenance costs, property taxes, concession fees for Hydro as operator and transmission costs.
14
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Financial information
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)
309
(405)
>100 %
(5)
>100 %
(221)
(874)
(939)
Other
(204)
(160)
(28) %
(109)
(88) %
(532)
(720)
(943)
Eliminations
417
(257)
>100 %
(58)
>100 %
19
(216)
(61)
Underlying EBIT
213
(417)
>100 %
(166)
>100 %
(514)
(936)
(1,003)
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
15
Finance income (expense)
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Interest income
45
58
(23) %
49
(8) %
163
164
295
Dividends received and net gain (loss) on securities
22
14
53 %
40
(46) %
26
61
70
Finance income
66
72
(8) %
89
(25) %
189
225
365
Interest expense
(266)
(221)
(21) %
(236)
(13) %
(739)
(632)
(893)
Capitalized interest
2
10
(85) %
2
(12) %
12
27
44
Net foreign exchange gain (loss)
(1,523)
(1,403)
(9) %
735
>(100) %
(5,340)
(1,646)
(1,204)
Net interest on pension liability
(28)
(45)
37 %
(30)
7 %
(81)
(133)
(180)
Other
(38)
(43)
12 %
(27)
(38) %
(119)
(128)
(188)
Finance expense
(1,853)
(1,700)
(9) %
444
>(100) %
(6,268)
(2,512)
(2,420)
Finance income (expense), net
(1,787)
(1,628)
(10) %
532
>(100) %
(6,079)
(2,287)
(2,055)
16
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Third
Third
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million, except per share data
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Revenue
33,169
37,517
102,224
114,276
149,766
Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments
24
123
68
173
241
Other income, net
661
268
1,830
590
1,000
Total revenue and income
33,854
37,908
104,122
115,040
151,007
Raw material and energy expense
20,236
24,090
62,911
75,146
97,474
Employee benefit expense
5,609
6,728
17,876
18,943
24,871
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,010
2,142
6,324
6,314
8,572
Impairment of non-current assets
75
95
1,916
126
912
Other expenses
4,102
4,632
12,633
13,613
18,678
Total expenses
32,032
37,686
101,660
114,142
150,508
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)
1,822
222
2,462
898
499
Finance income
66
72
189
225
365
Finance expense
(1,853)
(1,700)
(6,268)
(2,512)
(2,420)
Finance income (expense), net
(1,787)
(1,628)
(6,079)
(2,287)
(2,055)
Income (loss) before tax
35
(1,407)
(3,617)
(1,389)
(1,556)
Income taxes
(256)
16
(100)
(316)
(813)
Net income (loss)
(221)
(1,390)
(3,717)
(1,705)
(2,370)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(131)
(437)
(370)
(558)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hydro shareholders
(222)
(1,259)
(3,280)
(1,335)
(1,811)
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Hydro shareholders (in NOK) 1)
(0.11)
(0.62)
(1.60)
(0.65)
(0.88)
Weighted average number of outstanding shares (million)
2,049
2,048
2,049
2,047
2,047
Basic earnings per share are computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. There were no significant diluting elements.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
17
Third Quarter
First 9 months
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Net income (loss)
(221)
(1,390)
(3,717)
(1,705)
(2,370)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement:
Remeasurement postemployment benefits, net of tax
(353)
(1,282)
(1,678)
(1,561)
(443)
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of tax
80
31
(82)
(387)
(664)
Total
(273)
(1,251)
(1,760)
(1,948)
(1,107)
Items that will be reclassified to income statement:
Currency translation differences, net of tax
(1,320)
1,712
(1,584)
143
(576)
Cash flow hedges, net of tax
(154)
(23)
(99)
41
19
Share of items that will be reclassified to income statement of equity accounted investments, net of tax
-
2
-
32
32
Total
(1,474)
1,691
(1,683)
215
(526)
Other comprehensive income
(1,747)
440
(3,443)
(1,732)
(1,633)
Total comprehensive income
(1,968)
(950)
(7,160)
(3,437)
(4,003)
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(169)
(82)
(1,030)
(3,029)
(631)
Total comprehensive income attributable to Hydro shareholders
(1,799)
(868)
(6,130)
(409)
(3,372)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
18
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
September 30
September 30
December 31
NOK million, except number of shares
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
17,495
10,581
12,286
Short-term investments
5,399
929
969
Trade and other receivables
20,268
23,007
18,959
Inventories
19,288
21,679
20,816
Other current financial assets
553
700
635
Total current assets
63,004
56,897
53,665
Property, plant and equipment
68,657
74,025
74,243
Intangible assets
9,903
11,695
11,501
Investments accounted for using the equity method
12,048
11,809
11,501
Prepaid pension
5,959
5,721
6,676
Other non-current assets
6,295
6,877
6,815
Total non-current assets
102,862
110,128
110,736
Total assets
165,865
167,025
164,401
Liabilities and equity
Bank loans and other interest-bearingshort-term debt
6,915
6,074
6,157
Trade and other payables
17,865
19,716
18,692
Other current liabilities
3,660
4,095
4,842
Total current liabilities
28,439
29,885
29,691
Long-term debt
25,873
19,985
18,858
Provisions
6,144
6,283
6,515
Pension liabilities
19,679
17,879
17,099
Deferred tax liabilities
2,620
2,911
3,132
Other non-current liabilities
6,215
5,435
5,025
Total non-current liabilities
60,531
52,494
50,629
Total liabilities
88,970
82,379
80,320
Equity attributable to Hydro shareholders
73,833
80,275
79,932
Non-controlling interests
3,062
4,371
4,148
Total equity
76,895
84,646
84,081
Total liabilities and equity
165,865
167,025
164,401
Total number of outstanding shares (million)
2,049
2,048
2,048
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
19
Third
Third
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
(221)
(1,390)
(3,717)
(1,705)
(2,370)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
2,085
2,236
8,240
6,440
9,485
Other adjustments
2,655
2,645
3,548
2,135
5,435
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,519
3,491
8,071
6,870
12,550
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,438)
(1,971)
(4,196)
(5,833)
(8,726)
Purchases of other long-term investments
(60)
(60)
(176)
(538)
(698)
Purchases of short-term investments
(500)
(3)
(5,480)
(45)
(52)
Proceeds from long-term investing activities
47
72
434
152
285
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
500
18
1,300
18
18
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,451)
(1,944)
(8,118)
(6,246)
(9,173)
Financing activities
Loan proceeds
1,199
1,849
12,029
12,780
15,881
Loan repayments
(1,916)
(3,337)
(5,947)
(6,298)
(10,090)
Net decrease in other short-term debt
(28)
(249)
(261)
(63)
(257)
Proceeds from shares issued
7
6
20
20
26
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(2,558)
(2,649)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(738)
(1,731)
5,841
3,881
2,911
Foreign currency effects on cash
(220)
175
(585)
81
3
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,110
(9)
5,209
4,586
6,291
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
15,385
10,590
12,286
5,995
5,995
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
17,495
10,581
17,495
10,581
12,286
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
20
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Equity
Additional
Other
attributable
Non-
Share
paid-in
Treasury
Retained
components
to Hydro
controlling
Total
NOK million
capital
capital
shares
earnings
of equity
shareholders
interests
equity
January 1, 2019
2,272
29,126
(756)
57,114
(1,936)
85,820
4,936
90,756
Changes in equity for 2019
Treasury shares issued to employees
(3)
45
42
42
Capital contribution in subsidiaries
2
2
Dividends
(2,558)
(2,558)
(159)
(2,717)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(1,335)
(1,693)
(3,029)
(409)
(3,437)
September 30, 2019
2,272
29,123
(711)
53,220
(3,629)
80,275
4,371
84,646
December 31, 2019
2,272
29,123
(711)
52,745
(3,496)
79,932
4,148
84,081
Changes in equity for 2020
Treasury shares issued to employees
(18)
49
32
32
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries sold
(42)
(42)
Capital contribution in subsidiaries
2
2
Dividends
-
(16)
(16)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(3,280)
(2,850)
(6,130)
(1,030)
(7,160)
September 30, 2020
2,272
29,106
(662)
49,465
(6,347)
73,833
3,062
76,895
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
21
Third
Third
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Total revenue
Bauxite & Alumina
5,334
6,211
17,535
16,822
22,805
Primary Metal
8,228
8,718
25,701
26,678
35,175
Metal Markets
11,290
12,326
34,687
38,586
50,452
Rolled Products
5,668
6,672
17,939
20,139
26,331
Extruded Solutions
13,372
15,233
40,105
48,516
62,351
Energy
1,539
1,990
5,077
6,066
8,221
Other and eliminations
(12,263)
(13,633)
(38,820)
(42,530)
(55,569)
Total
33,169
37,517
102,224
114,276
149,766
External revenue
Bauxite & Alumina
3,167
3,684
10,208
8,746
12,255
Primary Metal
1,632
1,642
4,993
4,489
6,141
Metal Markets
9,242
9,742
28,105
30,458
40,164
Rolled Products
5,644
6,639
17,949
20,070
26,179
Extruded Solutions
13,344
15,214
40,141
48,410
62,211
Energy
137
594
818
2,096
2,808
Other and eliminations
3
1
11
6
8
Total
33,169
37,517
102,224
114,276
149,766
22
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Third
Third
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Internal revenue
Bauxite & Alumina
2,168
2,527
7,328
8,076
10,550
Primary Metal
6,596
7,075
20,709
22,189
29,035
Metal Markets
2,047
2,584
6,581
8,127
10,287
Rolled Products
25
33
(10)
69
152
Extruded Solutions
28
18
(36)
106
140
Energy
1,402
1,397
4,259
3,970
5,414
Other and eliminations
(12,266)
(13,635)
(38,831)
(42,537)
(55,577)
Total
-
-
-
-
-
Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments
Bauxite & Alumina
-
-
-
-
-
Primary Metal
6
150
71
205
270
Metal Markets
-
-
-
-
-
Rolled Products
-
-
-
-
-
Extruded Solutions
-
-
-
18
18
Energy
(16)
(4)
(34)
(22)
(29)
Other and eliminations
34
(23)
31
(28)
(18)
Total
24
123
68
173
241
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
Bauxite & Alumina
470
590
1,539
1,784
2,509
Primary Metal
589
616
2,374
1,839
3,030
Metal Markets
35
33
108
92
129
Rolled Products
299
264
896
761
1,036
Extruded Solutions
597
639
3,198
1,680
2,384
Energy
64
62
194
187
253
Other and eliminations
31
32
(69)
96
144
Total
2,085
2,236
8,240
6,440
9,485
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1)
Bauxite & Alumina
108
450
1,561
969
749
Primary Metal
(93)
30
(86)
(1,444)
(1,838)
Metal Markets
385
381
551
710
748
Rolled Products
(42)
(978)
(53)
(1,019)
(865)
Extruded Solutions
1,038
449
118
1,576
1,353
Energy
118
295
592
979
1,291
Other and eliminations
309
(405)
(221)
(874)
(939)
Total
1,822
222
2,462
898
499
Total segment EBIT is the same as Hydro group's total EBIT. Financial income and expense are not allocated to the segments. There are no reconciling items between segment EBIT to Hydro EBIT. Therefore, a separate reconciliation table is not presented.
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
23
Third
Third
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA)
Bauxite & Alumina
578
1,040
3,100
2,753
3,258
Primary Metal
467
619
2,199
313
1,081
Metal Markets
420
414
659
802
875
Rolled Products
257
(715)
842
(258)
170
Extruded Solutions
1,633
1,085
3,309
3,252
3,731
Energy
186
361
797
1,177
1,558
Other and eliminations
339
(373)
(290)
(778)
(795)
Total
3,879
2,430
10,616
7,261
9,878
Investments 1)
Bauxite & Alumina
486
340
1,019
1,377
2,294
Primary Metal
515
1,002
1,917
2,978
4,235
Metal Markets
24
45
86
112
173
Rolled Products
220
191
452
475
876
Extruded Solutions
321
545
988
1,872
2,914
Energy
23
47
92
233
313
Other and eliminations
28
14
69
64
102
Total
1,617
2,184
4,623
7,110
10,907
Additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) plus long-term securities, intangible assets, long-term advances and investments in equity accounted investments, including amounts recognized in business combinations.
Depr.,
amor. and
Other
NOK million
EBIT
impairment
items1)
EBITDA
EBIT - EBITDA Third quarter 2020
Bauxite & Alumina
108
470
-
578
Primary Metal
(93)
589
(29)
467
Metal Markets
385
35
-
420
Rolled Products
(42)
299
-
257
Extruded Solutions
1,038
597
(2)
1,633
Energy
118
64
3
186
Other and eliminations
309
31
-
339
Total
1,822
2,085
(28)
3,879
Depr.,
amor. and
Other
NOK million
EBIT
impairment
items1)
EBITDA
EBIT - EBITDA First 9 months 2020
Bauxite & Alumina
1,561
1,539
-
3,100
Primary Metal
(86)
2,374
(89)
2,199
Metal Markets
551
108
-
659
Rolled Products
(53)
896
-
842
Extruded Solutions
118
3,198
(7)
3,309
Energy
592
194
10
797
Other and eliminations
(221)
(69)
-
(290)
Total
2,462
8,240
(87)
10,616
Investment grants, and amortization of excess values in equity accounted investments and impairment loss of such investments.
24
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
25
Third
Third
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Classification by asset category
Impairment losses
Property, plant and equipment
77
95
944
126
760
Goodwill
-
-
1,129
-
-
Other intangible assets
-
-
5
-
161
Total impairment of non-current assets
77
95
2,077
126
922
Reversal of impairment non-current assets
(2)
-
(161)
-
(10)
Total impairment of non-current assets, net
75
95
1,916
126
912
Classification by segment
Impairment losses
Bauxite & Alumina
-
-
-
3
152
Primary Metal
-
-
504
-
506
Extruded Solutions
77
95
1,573
123
255
Energy
(2)
-
-
-
-
Other activities
-
-
(161)
-
-
Total impairment of non-current assets, net
75
95
1,916
126
912
26
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
27
28
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
29
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
30
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
Items excluded from underlying EBIT per operating segment and
Third
Third
Second
First 9
First 9
for Other and eliminations 1)
quarter
quarter
quarter
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
2019
Alunorte agreements - provision2)
-
30
-
129
80
80
Impairment charges3)
-
-
-
-
-
145
Bauxite & Alumina
-
30
-
129
80
225
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
(198)
(27)
200
(61)
80
90
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts
165
(42)
48
65
(50)
(17)
Impairment charges4)
-
-
504
504
-
506
Other effects5)
(30)
-
(12)
(42)
-
-
Primary Metal
(63)
(69)
740
467
30
579
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
(187)
(19)
340
(71)
141
235
Metal Markets
(187)
(19)
340
(71)
141
235
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
(63)
(24)
(94)
19
(41)
(82)
Metal effect
95
123
165
391
393
370
Significant rationalization charges and closure costs6)
61
1,145
-
62
1,145
1,088
Other effects7)
(34)
(99)
(50)
(161)
(99)
(99)
Rolled Products
59
1,145
22
311
1,398
1,277
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
(201)
(44)
13
(73)
(93)
(163)
Impairment charges8)
77
95
1,483
1,573
123
255
Significant rationalization charges and closure costs9)
(20)
61
134
118
261
396
Pension 10)
-
(62)
-
-
(62)
(62)
Transaction related effects 11)
-
-
6
(51)
35
21
Other effects12)
-
59
-
-
85
209
Extruded Solutions
(143)
109
1,637
1,567
348
656
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts
14
1
33
30
9
(6)
Other effects13)
-
(42)
-
-
(42)
(42)
Energy
14
(41)
33
30
(33)
(48)
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts14)
(19)
(5)
(19)
(57)
(65)
(75)
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts14)
(7)
(7)
18
(6)
4
11
Impairment charges15)
-
-
(161)
(161)
-
-
(Gains)/losses on divestments15)
(65)
-
-
(65)
-
-
Other effects
(4)
-
-
(4)
-
-
Other and eliminations
(96)
(12)
(162)
(293)
(62)
(64)
Items excluded from underlying EBIT
(415)
1,144
2,610
2,141
1,902
2,860
Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss.
Alunorte agreements - provision relates to provisions for the TAC and TC agreements with the Government of Parà and Ministèrio Pùblico made on September 5, 2018, including later adjustments for changes in cost estimates, and similar agreements.
Impairment charges for 2019 in Bauxite & Alumina include write downs of an undeveloped area in Brazil.
Impairment charges in Primary Metal reflect write downs related to the Slovalco smelter.
Other effects in Primary Metal relates to an insurance refund of NOK 42 million related to property damage at Albras.
Significant rationalization and closure costs include provision for work force reductions, closures costs and environmental clean-up activities in Rolled Products initial provided for in the third quarter of 2019.Cost revisions are included in later periods as cost estimates have been updated and scope adjusted.
Other effects include partly reversals of the provision recognized in 2017 related to the customs case in Germany with NOK 34 million in the third quarter, NOK 26 million in the second quarter, and NOK 37 million in the first quarter of 2020, and NOK 99 million in the third quarter of 2019. Other effects also include include insurance refunds of NOK 25 and 39 million related to property damage received in the second and first quarter of 2020.
Impairment charges include impairments of various assets, including goodwill, in Extruded Solutions.
Significant rationalization and closure costs include provisions for costs related to reduction of overcapacity, closures and environmental clean-up activities in Extruded Solutions.
Pension include a gain of NOK 62 million due to partially settled pension liabilities in the US in 2019.
Transaction related effects relate to divestments of Extruded Solutions plants. In addition the year 2019 include a loss of NOK 35 million related to revaluation of Hydro's pre-transactional 50 percent share in Technal Middle East and to fair value allocated to inventory sold during second quarter.
Other effects in Extruded Solutions in 2019 include an environmental provision of NOK 170 million related to a closed site and charge of NOK 39 million for adjustments to the value of certain assets in relation to the Sapa acquisition.
Other effects in Energy include a dilution gain of NOK 42 million as the effect of an equity issuance in our associate Corvus, reducing our ownership share from 24.8 percent to 21.1 in 2019.
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts and LME related contracts result from elimination of changes in the valuation of embedded derivatives within certain internal power contracts and in the valuation of certain internal aluminium contracts.
Impairment charges relate to reversal of previously impaired industrial park in Germany in the second quarter, and the gain on selling the property in the third quarter 2020.
Hydro
Third quarter 2020
31
Underlying EBITDA
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
EBITDA
3,879
2,430
60 %
2,267
71 %
10,616
7,261
9,878
Items excluded from underlying EBIT
(415)
1,144
>(100) %
2,610
>(100) %
2,141
1,902
2,860
Reversal of impairments
(77)
(95)
19 %
(1,826)
96 %
(1,916)
(123)
(906)
Underlying EBITDA
3,387
3,479
(3) %
3,050
11 %
10,840
9,040
11,832
Underlying earnings per share
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
NOK million
2020
2019
quarter
2020
quarter
2020
2019
2019
Net income (loss)
(221)
(1,390)
84 %
(1,471)
85 %
(3,717)
(1,705)
(2,370)
Items excluded from net income (loss)
771
1,996
(61) %
1,654
(53) %
5,602
2,716
3,078
Underlying net income (loss)
550
606
(9) %
183
>100 %
1,884
1,011
708
Underlying net income attributable to non-controlling interests
27
(69)
>100 %
(25)
>100 %
34
(306)
(365)
Underlying net income attributable to Hydro shareholders
523
675
(23) %
209
>100 %
1,850
1,317
1,073
Number of shares
2,049
2,048
-
2,049
-
2,049
2,047
2,047
Underlying earnings per share
0.26
0.33
(23) %
0.10
>100 %
0.90
0.64
0.52
Change
Change
Adjusted net cash (debt)
Sep 30
Jun 30
prior
Sep 30
Jun 30
prior year
NOK million
2020
2020
quarter
2019
2019
quarter
Cash and cash equivalents
17,495
15,385
2,110
10,581
10,590
(8)
Short-term investments1)
5,399
5,110
289
929
1,090
(161)
Short-term debt
(6,915)
(7,094)
179
(6,074)
(8,177)
2,103
Long-term debt
(25,873)
(26,595)
722
(19,985)
(18,620)
(1,365)
Net cash (debt)
(9,894)
(13,194)
3,300
(14,549)
(15,117)
568
Cash and cash equiv. and short-term investm. in captive insurance company 2)
(915)
(898)
(18)
(899)
(944)
44
Net pension obligation at fair value, net of expected income tax benefit 3)
(11,569)
(11,127)
(442)
(10,282)
(8,758)
(1,524)
Short- and long-term provisions net of exp. income tax benefit, and other liab.4)
(3,711)
(3,865)
154
(3,876)
(3,087)
(789)
Adjusted net cash (debt)
(26,089)
(29,084)
2,994
(29,606)
(27,905)
(1,700)
Net debt in EAI5)
(5,542)
(5,564)
23
(5,376)
(5,386)
10
Adjusted net cash (debt) incl. EAI
(31,631)
(34,648)
3,017
(34,982)
(33,291)
(1,690)
Hydro's policy is that the maximum maturity for cash deposits is 12 months. Cash flows relating to bank time deposits with original maturities beyond three months are classified as investing activities and included in short-term investments on the balance sheet.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Hydro's captive insurance company Industriforsikring AS are assumed to not be available to service or repay future Hydro debt, and are therefore excluded from the measure Adjusted net debt.
The expected income tax benefit related to the pension liability is NOK 2152 million and NOK 2203 million for September 2020 and June 2020, respectively.
Consists of Hydro's short and long-term provisions related to asset retirement obligations, net of an expected tax benefit estimated at 30 percent, and other non-current financial liabilities.
Net debt in equity accounted investments is defined as the total of Hydro's relative ownership percentage of each equity accounted investment's short and long-term interest bearing debt less their cash position, reduced by total outstanding loans from Hydro to the equity accounted investment. Net debt per individual equity accounted investment is limited to a floor of zero.
32
Third quarter 2020
Hydro
