NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
Norsk Hydro : Report Q3 2020.pdf

10/23/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Third quarter 2020 Report

2

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

3

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

Key financial information

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

NOK million, except per share data

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Revenue

33,169

37,517

(12) %

30,931

7 %

102,224

114,276

149,766

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)

1,822

222

>100 %

(1,661)

>100 %

2,462

898

499

Items excluded from underlying EBIT1)

(415)

1,144

>(100) %

2,610

>(100) %

2,141

1,902

2,860

Underlying EBIT1)

1,407

1,366

3 %

949

48 %

4,603

2,800

3,359

Underlying EBIT :

Bauxite & Alumina

108

481

(78) %

1,047

(90) %

1,690

1,049

974

Primary Metal

(156)

(39)

>(100) %

(37)

>(100) %

380

(1,414)

(1,259)

Metal Markets

198

362

(45) %

21

>100 %

480

851

983

Rolled Products

17

166

(90) %

(57)

>100 %

258

379

413

Extruded Solutions

894

559

60 %

89

>100 %

1,685

1,924

2,009

Energy

132

254

(48) %

53

>100 %

622

946

1,243

Other and eliminations

213

(417)

>100 %

(166)

>100 %

(514)

(936)

(1,003)

Underlying EBIT1)

1,407

1,366

3 %

949

48 %

4,603

2,800

3,359

Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and

3,879

2,430

60 %

2,267

71 %

10,616

7,261

9,878

amortization (EBITDA)2)

Underlying EBITDA1)

3,387

3,479

(3) %

3,050

11 %

10,840

9,040

11,832

Net income (loss)

(221)

(1,390)

84 %

(1,471)

85 %

(3,717)

(1,705)

(2,370)

Underlying net income (loss)1)

550

606

(9) %

183

>100 %

1,884

1,011

708

Earnings per share

(0.11)

(0.62)

82 %

(0.61)

82 %

(1.60)

(0.65)

(0.88)

Underlying earnings per share1)

0.26

0.33

(23) %

0.10

>100 %

0.90

0.64

0.52

Financial data:

Investments1) 2)

1,617

2,184

(26) %

1,417

14 %

4,623

7,110

10,907

Net cash (debt)1)

(9,894)

(14,549)

32 %

(13,194)

25 %

(9,894)

(14,549)

(11,760)

Adjusted net cash (debt)1)

(26,089)

(29,606)

12 %

(29,084)

10 %

(26,089)

(29,606)

(25,447)

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Key Operational information

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Bauxite production (kmt)3)

1,167

2,152

(46) %

2,332

(50) %

6,084

5,138

7,360

Alumina production (kmt)

1,074

1,320

(19) %

1,442

(26) %

4,047

3,057

4,487

Realized alumina price (USD/mt)4)

260

310

(16) %

261

-

267

345

326

Primary aluminium production (kmt)

522

522

-

509

3 %

1,559

1,493

2,038

Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt)

1,596

1,784

(11) %

1,579

1 %

1,649

1,852

1,827

Realized USD/NOK exchange rate

9.22

8.82

5 %

9.93

(7) %

9.52

8.64

8.74

Rolled Products sales volumes to external market (kmt)

212

245

(13) %

198

7 %

646

733

952

Extruded Solutions sales volumes to external market (kmt)

278

316

(12) %

224

24 %

807

996

1,269

Power production (GWh)

3,161

2,273

39 %

2,097

51 %

8,126

6,819

9,150

  1. Alternative performance measures (APMs) are described in the corresponding section in the back of the report.
  2. EBITDA and investments per segment are specified in Note 2: Operating segment information.
  3. Paragominas production on wet basis.
  4. Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay.

4

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

5

Items excluded from underlying EBIT and net income1)

Third

Third

Second

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2019

Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts

(656)

(120)

478

(191)

91

91

Unrealized derivative effects on power and raw material contracts

160

(46)

62

38

(107)

(99)

Metal effect, Rolled Products

95

123

165

391

393

370

Significant rationalization charges and closure costs

41

1,206

135

180

1,406

1,484

Impairment charges

77

95

1,826

1,916

123

906

Alunorte agreements - provision

-

30

-

129

80

80

Transaction related effects

(65)

-

6

(116)

35

21

Pension

-

(62)

-

-

(62)

(62)

Other effects

(68)

(82)

(62)

(207)

(56)

68

Items excluded from underlying EBIT2)

(415)

1,144

2,610

2,141

1,902

2,860

Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss

1,523

1,403

(735)

5,340

1,646

1,204

Calculated income tax effect

(336)

(550)

(221)

(1,879)

(832)

(986)

Items excluded from underlying net income

771

1,996

1,654

5,602

2,716

3,078

Income (loss) tax rate

>100 %

1%

(30)%

(3)%

(23)%

(52)%

Underlying income (loss) tax rate

52%

47%

75%

51%

53%

72%

  1. Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss.
  2. The various effects are described in the APM section in the back of the report.

6

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Market statistics1)

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

USD/NOK Average exchange rate

9.13

8.86

3 %

10.00

(9) %

9.53

8.70

8.80

USD/NOK Period end exchange rate

9.48

9.09

4 %

9.74

(3) %

9.48

9.09

8.78

BRL/NOK Average exchange rate

1.70

2.24

(24) %

1.86

(9) %

1.90

2.24

2.23

BRL/NOK Period end exchange rate

1.67

2.19

(24) %

1.79

(7) %

1.67

2.19

2.18

USD/BRL Average exchange rate

5.37

3.97

35 %

5.38

-

5.07

3.88

3.94

USD/BRL Period end exchange rate

5.66

4.16

36 %

5.46

4 %

5.66

4.16

4.02

EUR/NOK Average exchange rate

10.67

9.85

8 %

11.01

(3) %

10.71

9.77

9.85

EUR/NOK Period end exchange rate

11.10

9.90

12 %

10.91

2 %

11.10

9.90

9.86

Bauxite and alumina:

Average alumina price - Platts PAX FOB Australia (USD/t)

274

299

(8) %

244

12 %

268

349

331

China bauxite import price (USD/mt CIF China)2)

43

50

(14) %

46

(7) %

46

52

51

Global production of alumina (kmt)

31,077

30,997

-

30,648

1 %

93,037

92,540

123,643

Global production of alumina (ex. China) (kmt)

14,027

14,236

(1) %

14,342

(2) %

42,784

41,056

55,549

Primary aluminium:

LME cash average (USD/mt)

1,705

1,762

(3) %

1,493

14 %

1,630

1,804

1,792

LME three month average (USD/mt)

1,741

1,789

(3) %

1,524

14 %

1,660

1,829

1,811

Standard ingot premium (EU DP Cash)

121

153

(21) %

102

19 %

123

143

142

Extrusion ingot premium (EU DP)

229

312

(27) %

213

8 %

233

368

343

Chinese production of primary aluminium (kmt)

9,263

8,854

5 %

8,896

4 %

27,025

26,408

35,189

Chinese consumption of primary aluminium (kmt)

9,503

9,271

3 %

10,215

(7) %

26,898

27,002

35,854

Global production of primary aluminium (ex. China) (kmt)

6,963

7,069

(1) %

6,911

1 %

20,896

20,922

28,008

Global consumption of primary aluminum (ex. China) (kmt)

6,112

6,913

(12) %

5,011

22 %

17,648

21,509

28,345

Global production of primary aluminium (kmt)

16,226

15,923

2 %

15,808

3 %

47,921

47,331

63,197

Global consumption of primary aluminum (kmt)

15,615

16,184

(4) %

15,226

3 %

44,547

48,511

64,119

Reported primary aluminium inventories (ex. China) (kmt)

3,183

2,591

23 %

3,365

(5) %

3,183

2,591

3,189

Reported primary aluminium inventories (China) (kmt)

1,454

1,741

(16) %

1,521

(4) %

1,454

1,741

1,419

Rolled products and extruded products:

Consumption rolled products - Europe (kmt)

1,119

1,264

(11) %

945

18 %

3,244

3,837

5,073

Consumption rolled products - USA & Canada (kmt)

1,270

1,357

(6) %

1,104

15 %

3,649

4,158

5,389

Consumption extruded products - Europe (kmt)

763

822

(7) %

634

20 %

2,183

2,564

3,337

Consumption extruded products - USA & Canada (kmt)

553

618

(11) %

452

22 %

1,583

1,887

2,433

Energy:

Average southern Norway spot price (NO2) (NOK/MWh)

52

328

(84) %

50

4 %

85

385

387

Average mid Norway spot price (NO3) (NOK/MWh)

67

343

(80) %

61

10 %

96

379

380

Average nordic system spot price (NOK/MWh)

95

342

(72) %

62

53 %

105

381

384

  1. Industry statistics have been derived from analyst reports, trade associations and other public sources unless otherwise indicated. These statistics do not have any direct relationship to the reported figures of Norsk Hydro. Amounts presented in prior reports may have been restated based on updated information.
  2. The quarterly China bauxite import price is an estimate based on the average of the first 2 months of the quarter.

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

7

8

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

9

10

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)

108

450

(76) %

1,047

(90) %

1,561

969

749

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

108

481

(78) %

1,047

(90) %

1,690

1,049

974

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

578

1,071

(46) %

1,550

(63) %

3,229

2,833

3,337

Alumina production (kmt)

1,074

1,320

(19) %

1,442

(26) %

4,047

3,057

4,487

Sourced alumina (kmt)

940

660

42 %

667

41 %

2,270

2,076

2,845

Total alumina sales (kmt)

1,990

2,124

(6) %

2,243

(11) %

6,373

5,215

7,379

Realized alumina price (USD/mt) 1)

260

310

(16) %

261

-

267

345

326

Bauxite production (kmt) 2)

1,167

2,152

(46) %

2,332

(50) %

6,084

5,138

7,360

Sourced bauxite (kmt) 3)

2,051

1,563

31 %

1,315

56 %

4,880

3,908

5,576

  1. Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay.
  2. Paragominas on wet basis.
  3. 40 percent MRN off take from Vale and 5 percent Hydro share on wet basis.

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

11

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information1)

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)

(93)

30

>(100) %

(777)

88 %

(86)

(1,444)

(1,838)

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

(156)

(39)

>(100) %

(37)

>(100) %

380

(1,414)

(1,259)

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

404

550

(26) %

560

(28) %

2,161

343

1,155

Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 2)

1,596

1,784

(11) %

1,579

1 %

1,649

1,852

1,827

Realized aluminium price LME (NOK/mt) 2)

14,712

15,732

(6) %

15,689

(6) %

15,706

15,996

15,975

Realized premium above LME (USD/mt) 3)

211

305

(31) %

212

-

219

325

308

Realized premium above LME (NOK/mt) 3)

1,946

2,688

(28) %

2,106

(8) %

2,090

2,810

2,695

Realized USD/NOK exchange rate

9.22

8.82

5 %

9.93

(7) %

9.52

8.64

8.74

Primary aluminium production (kmt)

522

522

-

509

3 %

1,559

1,493

2,038

Casthouse production (kmt)

508

509

-

478

6 %

1,490

1,459

1,982

Total sales (kmt)

548

537

2 %

510

7 %

1,634

1,598

2,127

  1. Operating and financial information includes Hydro's proportionate share of underlying income (loss), production and sales volumes in equity accounted investments. Realized prices, premiums and exchange rates include equity accounted investments.
  2. Realized aluminium prices lag the LME price developments by approximately 1.5 - 2 months.
  3. Average realized premium above LME for casthouse sales from Primary Metal.

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information Qatalum (50%)

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Revenue (NOK million)

1,228

1,568

(22) %

1,541

(20) %

4,254

4,547

6,059

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

61

216

(72) %

83

(26) %

294

423

534

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

351

448

(22) %

410

(14) %

1,203

1,297

1,709

Net income (loss) (NOK million)

6

149

(96) %

26

(77) %

71

205

272

Underlying Net income (loss) (NOK million)

6

149

(96) %

26

(77) %

71

205

272

Primary aluminium production (kmt)

79

79

-

79

1 %

237

234

314

Casthouse sales (kmt)

78

85

(8) %

86

(10) %

245

241

324

12

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)

385

381

1 %

(319)

>100 %

551

710

748

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

198

362

(45) %

21

>100 %

480

851

983

Currency effects

(50)

24

>(100) %

(112)

55 %

15

(68)

(119)

Inventory valuation effects

(15)

-

-

(2)

>(100) %

(15)

-

(1)

Underlying EBIT excl. currency and inventory valuation effects

262

338

(22) %

135

95 %

481

919

1,103

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

233

395

(41) %

58

>100 %

588

943

1,110

Remelt production (kmt)

124

125

-

88

42 %

348

395

516

Metal products sales excluding ingot trading (kmt) 1)

642

662

(3) %

606

6 %

1,923

2,052

2,700

Hereof external sales (kmt)

526

517

2 %

459

15 %

1,539

1,613

2,149

  1. Includes external and internal sales from primary casthouse operations, remelters and third party metal sources.

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)

(42)

(978)

96 %

(79)

46 %

(53)

(1,019)

(865)

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

17

166

(90) %

(57)

>100 %

258

379

413

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

316

430

(27) %

249

27 %

1,153

1,140

1,448

Sales volumes to external market (kmt)

212

245

(13) %

198

7 %

646

733

952

Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Product areas

Can & foil

91

92

(1) %

93

(2) %

269

264

347

Lithography & automotive

53

76

(31) %

36

46 %

163

233

301

GE and other1)

68

77

(11) %

69

(1) %

214

236

304

Rolled Products

212

245

(13) %

198

7 %

646

733

952

  1. Earlier named Special Products

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

13

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)

1,038

449

>100 %

(1,548)

>100 %

118

1,576

1,353

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

894

559

60 %

89

>100 %

1,685

1,924

2,009

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

1,412

1,099

29 %

649

>100 %

3,304

3,477

4,132

Sales volumes to external markets (kmt)

278

316

(12) %

224

24 %

807

996

1,269

Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Business units

Extrusion Europe

113

120

(7) %

94

20 %

333

397

503

Extrusion North America

119

142

(17) %

96

23 %

345

437

553

Building Systems

19

19

(3) %

17

14 %

54

59

79

Precision Tubing

28

34

(16) %

17

63 %

75

103

134

Extruded Solutions

278

316

(12) %

224

24 %

807

996

1,269

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

Operational and financial information

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million)

118

295

(60) %

20

>100 %

592

979

1,291

Underlying EBIT (NOK million)

132

254

(48) %

53

>100 %

622

946

1,243

Underlying EBITDA (NOK million)

200

319

(37) %

122

64 %

827

1,144

1,509

Direct production costs (NOK million)1)

141

126

12 %

125

13 %

445

431

586

Power production (GWh)

3,161

2,273

39 %

2,097

51 %

8,126

6,819

9,150

External power sourcing (GWh)

2,463

2,483

(1) %

2,430

1 %

7,314

7,085

9,660

Internal contract sales (GWh)

4,077

3,975

3 %

3,923

4 %

11,873

11,489

15,554

External contract sales (GWh)

146

199

(26) %

160

(9) %

553

774

1,095

Net spot sales (GWh)

1,401

582

>100 %

444

>100 %

3,014

1,641

2,161

  1. Include operational costs except for depreciation, maintenance costs, property taxes, concession fees for Hydro as operator and transmission costs.

14

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Financial information

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)

309

(405)

>100 %

(5)

>100 %

(221)

(874)

(939)

Other

(204)

(160)

(28) %

(109)

(88) %

(532)

(720)

(943)

Eliminations

417

(257)

>100 %

(58)

>100 %

19

(216)

(61)

Underlying EBIT

213

(417)

>100 %

(166)

>100 %

(514)

(936)

(1,003)

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

15

Finance income (expense)

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Interest income

45

58

(23) %

49

(8) %

163

164

295

Dividends received and net gain (loss) on securities

22

14

53 %

40

(46) %

26

61

70

Finance income

66

72

(8) %

89

(25) %

189

225

365

Interest expense

(266)

(221)

(21) %

(236)

(13) %

(739)

(632)

(893)

Capitalized interest

2

10

(85) %

2

(12) %

12

27

44

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,523)

(1,403)

(9) %

735

>(100) %

(5,340)

(1,646)

(1,204)

Net interest on pension liability

(28)

(45)

37 %

(30)

7 %

(81)

(133)

(180)

Other

(38)

(43)

12 %

(27)

(38) %

(119)

(128)

(188)

Finance expense

(1,853)

(1,700)

(9) %

444

>(100) %

(6,268)

(2,512)

(2,420)

Finance income (expense), net

(1,787)

(1,628)

(10) %

532

>(100) %

(6,079)

(2,287)

(2,055)

16

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Third

Third

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million, except per share data

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Revenue

33,169

37,517

102,224

114,276

149,766

Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments

24

123

68

173

241

Other income, net

661

268

1,830

590

1,000

Total revenue and income

33,854

37,908

104,122

115,040

151,007

Raw material and energy expense

20,236

24,090

62,911

75,146

97,474

Employee benefit expense

5,609

6,728

17,876

18,943

24,871

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,010

2,142

6,324

6,314

8,572

Impairment of non-current assets

75

95

1,916

126

912

Other expenses

4,102

4,632

12,633

13,613

18,678

Total expenses

32,032

37,686

101,660

114,142

150,508

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)

1,822

222

2,462

898

499

Finance income

66

72

189

225

365

Finance expense

(1,853)

(1,700)

(6,268)

(2,512)

(2,420)

Finance income (expense), net

(1,787)

(1,628)

(6,079)

(2,287)

(2,055)

Income (loss) before tax

35

(1,407)

(3,617)

(1,389)

(1,556)

Income taxes

(256)

16

(100)

(316)

(813)

Net income (loss)

(221)

(1,390)

(3,717)

(1,705)

(2,370)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(131)

(437)

(370)

(558)

Net income (loss) attributable to Hydro shareholders

(222)

(1,259)

(3,280)

(1,335)

(1,811)

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Hydro shareholders (in NOK) 1)

(0.11)

(0.62)

(1.60)

(0.65)

(0.88)

Weighted average number of outstanding shares (million)

2,049

2,048

2,049

2,047

2,047

  1. Basic earnings per share are computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. There were no significant diluting elements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

17

Third Quarter

First 9 months

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Net income (loss)

(221)

(1,390)

(3,717)

(1,705)

(2,370)

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement:

Remeasurement postemployment benefits, net of tax

(353)

(1,282)

(1,678)

(1,561)

(443)

Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of tax

80

31

(82)

(387)

(664)

Total

(273)

(1,251)

(1,760)

(1,948)

(1,107)

Items that will be reclassified to income statement:

Currency translation differences, net of tax

(1,320)

1,712

(1,584)

143

(576)

Cash flow hedges, net of tax

(154)

(23)

(99)

41

19

Share of items that will be reclassified to income statement of equity accounted investments, net of tax

-

2

-

32

32

Total

(1,474)

1,691

(1,683)

215

(526)

Other comprehensive income

(1,747)

440

(3,443)

(1,732)

(1,633)

Total comprehensive income

(1,968)

(950)

(7,160)

(3,437)

(4,003)

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(169)

(82)

(1,030)

(3,029)

(631)

Total comprehensive income attributable to Hydro shareholders

(1,799)

(868)

(6,130)

(409)

(3,372)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

18

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

September 30

September 30

December 31

NOK million, except number of shares

2020

2019

2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

17,495

10,581

12,286

Short-term investments

5,399

929

969

Trade and other receivables

20,268

23,007

18,959

Inventories

19,288

21,679

20,816

Other current financial assets

553

700

635

Total current assets

63,004

56,897

53,665

Property, plant and equipment

68,657

74,025

74,243

Intangible assets

9,903

11,695

11,501

Investments accounted for using the equity method

12,048

11,809

11,501

Prepaid pension

5,959

5,721

6,676

Other non-current assets

6,295

6,877

6,815

Total non-current assets

102,862

110,128

110,736

Total assets

165,865

167,025

164,401

Liabilities and equity

Bank loans and other interest-bearingshort-term debt

6,915

6,074

6,157

Trade and other payables

17,865

19,716

18,692

Other current liabilities

3,660

4,095

4,842

Total current liabilities

28,439

29,885

29,691

Long-term debt

25,873

19,985

18,858

Provisions

6,144

6,283

6,515

Pension liabilities

19,679

17,879

17,099

Deferred tax liabilities

2,620

2,911

3,132

Other non-current liabilities

6,215

5,435

5,025

Total non-current liabilities

60,531

52,494

50,629

Total liabilities

88,970

82,379

80,320

Equity attributable to Hydro shareholders

73,833

80,275

79,932

Non-controlling interests

3,062

4,371

4,148

Total equity

76,895

84,646

84,081

Total liabilities and equity

165,865

167,025

164,401

Total number of outstanding shares (million)

2,049

2,048

2,048

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

19

Third

Third

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

(221)

(1,390)

(3,717)

(1,705)

(2,370)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

2,085

2,236

8,240

6,440

9,485

Other adjustments

2,655

2,645

3,548

2,135

5,435

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,519

3,491

8,071

6,870

12,550

Investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,438)

(1,971)

(4,196)

(5,833)

(8,726)

Purchases of other long-term investments

(60)

(60)

(176)

(538)

(698)

Purchases of short-term investments

(500)

(3)

(5,480)

(45)

(52)

Proceeds from long-term investing activities

47

72

434

152

285

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

500

18

1,300

18

18

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,451)

(1,944)

(8,118)

(6,246)

(9,173)

Financing activities

Loan proceeds

1,199

1,849

12,029

12,780

15,881

Loan repayments

(1,916)

(3,337)

(5,947)

(6,298)

(10,090)

Net decrease in other short-term debt

(28)

(249)

(261)

(63)

(257)

Proceeds from shares issued

7

6

20

20

26

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(2,558)

(2,649)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(738)

(1,731)

5,841

3,881

2,911

Foreign currency effects on cash

(220)

175

(585)

81

3

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,110

(9)

5,209

4,586

6,291

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15,385

10,590

12,286

5,995

5,995

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

17,495

10,581

17,495

10,581

12,286

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

20

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Equity

Additional

Other

attributable

Non-

Share

paid-in

Treasury

Retained

components

to Hydro

controlling

Total

NOK million

capital

capital

shares

earnings

of equity

shareholders

interests

equity

January 1, 2019

2,272

29,126

(756)

57,114

(1,936)

85,820

4,936

90,756

Changes in equity for 2019

Treasury shares issued to employees

(3)

45

42

42

Capital contribution in subsidiaries

2

2

Dividends

(2,558)

(2,558)

(159)

(2,717)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(1,335)

(1,693)

(3,029)

(409)

(3,437)

September 30, 2019

2,272

29,123

(711)

53,220

(3,629)

80,275

4,371

84,646

December 31, 2019

2,272

29,123

(711)

52,745

(3,496)

79,932

4,148

84,081

Changes in equity for 2020

Treasury shares issued to employees

(18)

49

32

32

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries sold

(42)

(42)

Capital contribution in subsidiaries

2

2

Dividends

-

(16)

(16)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(3,280)

(2,850)

(6,130)

(1,030)

(7,160)

September 30, 2020

2,272

29,106

(662)

49,465

(6,347)

73,833

3,062

76,895

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

21

Third

Third

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Total revenue

Bauxite & Alumina

5,334

6,211

17,535

16,822

22,805

Primary Metal

8,228

8,718

25,701

26,678

35,175

Metal Markets

11,290

12,326

34,687

38,586

50,452

Rolled Products

5,668

6,672

17,939

20,139

26,331

Extruded Solutions

13,372

15,233

40,105

48,516

62,351

Energy

1,539

1,990

5,077

6,066

8,221

Other and eliminations

(12,263)

(13,633)

(38,820)

(42,530)

(55,569)

Total

33,169

37,517

102,224

114,276

149,766

External revenue

Bauxite & Alumina

3,167

3,684

10,208

8,746

12,255

Primary Metal

1,632

1,642

4,993

4,489

6,141

Metal Markets

9,242

9,742

28,105

30,458

40,164

Rolled Products

5,644

6,639

17,949

20,070

26,179

Extruded Solutions

13,344

15,214

40,141

48,410

62,211

Energy

137

594

818

2,096

2,808

Other and eliminations

3

1

11

6

8

Total

33,169

37,517

102,224

114,276

149,766

22

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Third

Third

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Internal revenue

Bauxite & Alumina

2,168

2,527

7,328

8,076

10,550

Primary Metal

6,596

7,075

20,709

22,189

29,035

Metal Markets

2,047

2,584

6,581

8,127

10,287

Rolled Products

25

33

(10)

69

152

Extruded Solutions

28

18

(36)

106

140

Energy

1,402

1,397

4,259

3,970

5,414

Other and eliminations

(12,266)

(13,635)

(38,831)

(42,537)

(55,577)

Total

-

-

-

-

-

Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments

Bauxite & Alumina

-

-

-

-

-

Primary Metal

6

150

71

205

270

Metal Markets

-

-

-

-

-

Rolled Products

-

-

-

-

-

Extruded Solutions

-

-

-

18

18

Energy

(16)

(4)

(34)

(22)

(29)

Other and eliminations

34

(23)

31

(28)

(18)

Total

24

123

68

173

241

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

Bauxite & Alumina

470

590

1,539

1,784

2,509

Primary Metal

589

616

2,374

1,839

3,030

Metal Markets

35

33

108

92

129

Rolled Products

299

264

896

761

1,036

Extruded Solutions

597

639

3,198

1,680

2,384

Energy

64

62

194

187

253

Other and eliminations

31

32

(69)

96

144

Total

2,085

2,236

8,240

6,440

9,485

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1)

Bauxite & Alumina

108

450

1,561

969

749

Primary Metal

(93)

30

(86)

(1,444)

(1,838)

Metal Markets

385

381

551

710

748

Rolled Products

(42)

(978)

(53)

(1,019)

(865)

Extruded Solutions

1,038

449

118

1,576

1,353

Energy

118

295

592

979

1,291

Other and eliminations

309

(405)

(221)

(874)

(939)

Total

1,822

222

2,462

898

499

  1. Total segment EBIT is the same as Hydro group's total EBIT. Financial income and expense are not allocated to the segments. There are no reconciling items between segment EBIT to Hydro EBIT. Therefore, a separate reconciliation table is not presented.

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

23

Third

Third

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA)

Bauxite & Alumina

578

1,040

3,100

2,753

3,258

Primary Metal

467

619

2,199

313

1,081

Metal Markets

420

414

659

802

875

Rolled Products

257

(715)

842

(258)

170

Extruded Solutions

1,633

1,085

3,309

3,252

3,731

Energy

186

361

797

1,177

1,558

Other and eliminations

339

(373)

(290)

(778)

(795)

Total

3,879

2,430

10,616

7,261

9,878

Investments 1)

Bauxite & Alumina

486

340

1,019

1,377

2,294

Primary Metal

515

1,002

1,917

2,978

4,235

Metal Markets

24

45

86

112

173

Rolled Products

220

191

452

475

876

Extruded Solutions

321

545

988

1,872

2,914

Energy

23

47

92

233

313

Other and eliminations

28

14

69

64

102

Total

1,617

2,184

4,623

7,110

10,907

  1. Additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) plus long-term securities, intangible assets, long-term advances and investments in equity accounted investments, including amounts recognized in business combinations.

Depr.,

amor. and

Other

NOK million

EBIT

impairment

items1)

EBITDA

EBIT - EBITDA Third quarter 2020

Bauxite & Alumina

108

470

-

578

Primary Metal

(93)

589

(29)

467

Metal Markets

385

35

-

420

Rolled Products

(42)

299

-

257

Extruded Solutions

1,038

597

(2)

1,633

Energy

118

64

3

186

Other and eliminations

309

31

-

339

Total

1,822

2,085

(28)

3,879

Depr.,

amor. and

Other

NOK million

EBIT

impairment

items1)

EBITDA

EBIT - EBITDA First 9 months 2020

Bauxite & Alumina

1,561

1,539

-

3,100

Primary Metal

(86)

2,374

(89)

2,199

Metal Markets

551

108

-

659

Rolled Products

(53)

896

-

842

Extruded Solutions

118

3,198

(7)

3,309

Energy

592

194

10

797

Other and eliminations

(221)

(69)

-

(290)

Total

2,462

8,240

(87)

10,616

  1. Investment grants, and amortization of excess values in equity accounted investments and impairment loss of such investments.

24

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

25

Third

Third

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Classification by asset category

Impairment losses

Property, plant and equipment

77

95

944

126

760

Goodwill

-

-

1,129

-

-

Other intangible assets

-

-

5

-

161

Total impairment of non-current assets

77

95

2,077

126

922

Reversal of impairment non-current assets

(2)

-

(161)

-

(10)

Total impairment of non-current assets, net

75

95

1,916

126

912

Classification by segment

Impairment losses

Bauxite & Alumina

-

-

-

3

152

Primary Metal

-

-

504

-

506

Extruded Solutions

77

95

1,573

123

255

Energy

(2)

-

-

-

-

Other activities

-

-

(161)

-

-

Total impairment of non-current assets, net

75

95

1,916

126

912

26

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

27

28

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

29

30

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Items excluded from underlying EBIT per operating segment and

Third

Third

Second

First 9

First 9

for Other and eliminations 1)

quarter

quarter

quarter

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2019

Alunorte agreements - provision2)

-

30

-

129

80

80

Impairment charges3)

-

-

-

-

-

145

Bauxite & Alumina

-

30

-

129

80

225

Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts

(198)

(27)

200

(61)

80

90

Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts

165

(42)

48

65

(50)

(17)

Impairment charges4)

-

-

504

504

-

506

Other effects5)

(30)

-

(12)

(42)

-

-

Primary Metal

(63)

(69)

740

467

30

579

Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts

(187)

(19)

340

(71)

141

235

Metal Markets

(187)

(19)

340

(71)

141

235

Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts

(63)

(24)

(94)

19

(41)

(82)

Metal effect

95

123

165

391

393

370

Significant rationalization charges and closure costs6)

61

1,145

-

62

1,145

1,088

Other effects7)

(34)

(99)

(50)

(161)

(99)

(99)

Rolled Products

59

1,145

22

311

1,398

1,277

Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts

(201)

(44)

13

(73)

(93)

(163)

Impairment charges8)

77

95

1,483

1,573

123

255

Significant rationalization charges and closure costs9)

(20)

61

134

118

261

396

Pension 10)

-

(62)

-

-

(62)

(62)

Transaction related effects 11)

-

-

6

(51)

35

21

Other effects12)

-

59

-

-

85

209

Extruded Solutions

(143)

109

1,637

1,567

348

656

Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts

14

1

33

30

9

(6)

Other effects13)

-

(42)

-

-

(42)

(42)

Energy

14

(41)

33

30

(33)

(48)

Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts14)

(19)

(5)

(19)

(57)

(65)

(75)

Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts14)

(7)

(7)

18

(6)

4

11

Impairment charges15)

-

-

(161)

(161)

-

-

(Gains)/losses on divestments15)

(65)

-

-

(65)

-

-

Other effects

(4)

-

-

(4)

-

-

Other and eliminations

(96)

(12)

(162)

(293)

(62)

(64)

Items excluded from underlying EBIT

(415)

1,144

2,610

2,141

1,902

2,860

  1. Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss.
  2. Alunorte agreements - provision relates to provisions for the TAC and TC agreements with the Government of Parà and Ministèrio Pùblico made on September 5, 2018, including later adjustments for changes in cost estimates, and similar agreements.
  3. Impairment charges for 2019 in Bauxite & Alumina include write downs of an undeveloped area in Brazil.
  4. Impairment charges in Primary Metal reflect write downs related to the Slovalco smelter.
  5. Other effects in Primary Metal relates to an insurance refund of NOK 42 million related to property damage at Albras.
  6. Significant rationalization and closure costs include provision for work force reductions, closures costs and environmental clean-up activities in Rolled Products initial provided for in the third quarter of 2019.Cost revisions are included in later periods as cost estimates have been updated and scope adjusted.
  7. Other effects include partly reversals of the provision recognized in 2017 related to the customs case in Germany with NOK 34 million in the third quarter, NOK 26 million in the second quarter, and NOK 37 million in the first quarter of 2020, and NOK 99 million in the third quarter of 2019. Other effects also include include insurance refunds of NOK 25 and 39 million related to property damage received in the second and first quarter of 2020.
  8. Impairment charges include impairments of various assets, including goodwill, in Extruded Solutions.
  9. Significant rationalization and closure costs include provisions for costs related to reduction of overcapacity, closures and environmental clean-up activities in Extruded Solutions.
  10. Pension include a gain of NOK 62 million due to partially settled pension liabilities in the US in 2019.
  11. Transaction related effects relate to divestments of Extruded Solutions plants. In addition the year 2019 include a loss of NOK 35 million related to revaluation of Hydro's pre-transactional 50 percent share in Technal Middle East and to fair value allocated to inventory sold during second quarter.
  12. Other effects in Extruded Solutions in 2019 include an environmental provision of NOK 170 million related to a closed site and charge of NOK 39 million for adjustments to the value of certain assets in relation to the Sapa acquisition.
  13. Other effects in Energy include a dilution gain of NOK 42 million as the effect of an equity issuance in our associate Corvus, reducing our ownership share from 24.8 percent to 21.1 in 2019.
  14. Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts and LME related contracts result from elimination of changes in the valuation of embedded derivatives within certain internal power contracts and in the valuation of certain internal aluminium contracts.
  15. Impairment charges relate to reversal of previously impaired industrial park in Germany in the second quarter, and the gain on selling the property in the third quarter 2020.

Hydro

Third quarter 2020

31

Underlying EBITDA

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

EBITDA

3,879

2,430

60 %

2,267

71 %

10,616

7,261

9,878

Items excluded from underlying EBIT

(415)

1,144

>(100) %

2,610

>(100) %

2,141

1,902

2,860

Reversal of impairments

(77)

(95)

19 %

(1,826)

96 %

(1,916)

(123)

(906)

Underlying EBITDA

3,387

3,479

(3) %

3,050

11 %

10,840

9,040

11,832

Underlying earnings per share

Third

Third

Change

Second

Change

First 9

First 9

quarter

quarter

prior year

quarter

prior

months

months

Year

NOK million

2020

2019

quarter

2020

quarter

2020

2019

2019

Net income (loss)

(221)

(1,390)

84 %

(1,471)

85 %

(3,717)

(1,705)

(2,370)

Items excluded from net income (loss)

771

1,996

(61) %

1,654

(53) %

5,602

2,716

3,078

Underlying net income (loss)

550

606

(9) %

183

>100 %

1,884

1,011

708

Underlying net income attributable to non-controlling interests

27

(69)

>100 %

(25)

>100 %

34

(306)

(365)

Underlying net income attributable to Hydro shareholders

523

675

(23) %

209

>100 %

1,850

1,317

1,073

Number of shares

2,049

2,048

-

2,049

-

2,049

2,047

2,047

Underlying earnings per share

0.26

0.33

(23) %

0.10

>100 %

0.90

0.64

0.52

Change

Change

Adjusted net cash (debt)

Sep 30

Jun 30

prior

Sep 30

Jun 30

prior year

NOK million

2020

2020

quarter

2019

2019

quarter

Cash and cash equivalents

17,495

15,385

2,110

10,581

10,590

(8)

Short-term investments1)

5,399

5,110

289

929

1,090

(161)

Short-term debt

(6,915)

(7,094)

179

(6,074)

(8,177)

2,103

Long-term debt

(25,873)

(26,595)

722

(19,985)

(18,620)

(1,365)

Net cash (debt)

(9,894)

(13,194)

3,300

(14,549)

(15,117)

568

Cash and cash equiv. and short-term investm. in captive insurance company 2)

(915)

(898)

(18)

(899)

(944)

44

Net pension obligation at fair value, net of expected income tax benefit 3)

(11,569)

(11,127)

(442)

(10,282)

(8,758)

(1,524)

Short- and long-term provisions net of exp. income tax benefit, and other liab.4)

(3,711)

(3,865)

154

(3,876)

(3,087)

(789)

Adjusted net cash (debt)

(26,089)

(29,084)

2,994

(29,606)

(27,905)

(1,700)

Net debt in EAI5)

(5,542)

(5,564)

23

(5,376)

(5,386)

10

Adjusted net cash (debt) incl. EAI

(31,631)

(34,648)

3,017

(34,982)

(33,291)

(1,690)

  1. Hydro's policy is that the maximum maturity for cash deposits is 12 months. Cash flows relating to bank time deposits with original maturities beyond three months are classified as investing activities and included in short-term investments on the balance sheet.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Hydro's captive insurance company Industriforsikring AS are assumed to not be available to service or repay future Hydro debt, and are therefore excluded from the measure Adjusted net debt.
  3. The expected income tax benefit related to the pension liability is NOK 2152 million and NOK 2203 million for September 2020 and June 2020, respectively.
  4. Consists of Hydro's short and long-term provisions related to asset retirement obligations, net of an expected tax benefit estimated at 30 percent, and other non-current financial liabilities.
  5. Net debt in equity accounted investments is defined as the total of Hydro's relative ownership percentage of each equity accounted investment's short and long-term interest bearing debt less their cash position, reduced by total outstanding loans from Hydro to the equity accounted investment. Net debt per individual equity accounted investment is limited to a floor of zero.

32

Third quarter 2020

Hydro

Norsk Hydro ASA

Hydro is a fully integrated aluminium company with 35,000 employees in

NO-0240 Oslo

40 countries on all continents, combining local expertise, worldwide reach

Norway

and unmatched capabilities in R&D. In addition to production of primary

aluminium, rolled and extruded products and recycling, Hydro also extracts

T +47 22 53 81 00

bauxite, refines alumina and generates energy to be the only 360° company

www.hydro.com

of the global aluminium industry. Hydro is present within all market

segments for aluminium, with sales and trading activities throughout the

value chain serving more than 30,000 customers. Based in Norway and

rooted in more than a century of experience in renewable energy,

Design and production: Hydro

technology and innovation, Hydro is committed to strengthening the viability

Print: Printbox

of its customers and communities, shaping a sustainable future through

© Hydro 2020

innovative aluminium solutions.

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:39:06 UTC

