Norsk Hydro : Report Q3 2020.pdf 0 10/23/2020 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third quarter 2020 Report 2 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Hydro Third quarter 2020 3 Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 Key financial information quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year NOK million, except per share data 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 33,169 37,517 (12) % 30,931 7 % 102,224 114,276 149,766 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1,822 222 >100 % (1,661) >100 % 2,462 898 499 Items excluded from underlying EBIT1) (415) 1,144 >(100) % 2,610 >(100) % 2,141 1,902 2,860 Underlying EBIT1) 1,407 1,366 3 % 949 48 % 4,603 2,800 3,359 Underlying EBIT : Bauxite & Alumina 108 481 (78) % 1,047 (90) % 1,690 1,049 974 Primary Metal (156) (39) >(100) % (37) >(100) % 380 (1,414) (1,259) Metal Markets 198 362 (45) % 21 >100 % 480 851 983 Rolled Products 17 166 (90) % (57) >100 % 258 379 413 Extruded Solutions 894 559 60 % 89 >100 % 1,685 1,924 2,009 Energy 132 254 (48) % 53 >100 % 622 946 1,243 Other and eliminations 213 (417) >100 % (166) >100 % (514) (936) (1,003) Underlying EBIT1) 1,407 1,366 3 % 949 48 % 4,603 2,800 3,359 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and 3,879 2,430 60 % 2,267 71 % 10,616 7,261 9,878 amortization (EBITDA)2) Underlying EBITDA1) 3,387 3,479 (3) % 3,050 11 % 10,840 9,040 11,832 Net income (loss) (221) (1,390) 84 % (1,471) 85 % (3,717) (1,705) (2,370) Underlying net income (loss)1) 550 606 (9) % 183 >100 % 1,884 1,011 708 Earnings per share (0.11) (0.62) 82 % (0.61) 82 % (1.60) (0.65) (0.88) Underlying earnings per share1) 0.26 0.33 (23) % 0.10 >100 % 0.90 0.64 0.52 Financial data: Investments1) 2) 1,617 2,184 (26) % 1,417 14 % 4,623 7,110 10,907 Net cash (debt)1) (9,894) (14,549) 32 % (13,194) 25 % (9,894) (14,549) (11,760) Adjusted net cash (debt)1) (26,089) (29,606) 12 % (29,084) 10 % (26,089) (29,606) (25,447) Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Key Operational information 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Bauxite production (kmt)3) 1,167 2,152 (46) % 2,332 (50) % 6,084 5,138 7,360 Alumina production (kmt) 1,074 1,320 (19) % 1,442 (26) % 4,047 3,057 4,487 Realized alumina price (USD/mt)4) 260 310 (16) % 261 - 267 345 326 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 522 522 - 509 3 % 1,559 1,493 2,038 Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 1,596 1,784 (11) % 1,579 1 % 1,649 1,852 1,827 Realized USD/NOK exchange rate 9.22 8.82 5 % 9.93 (7) % 9.52 8.64 8.74 Rolled Products sales volumes to external market (kmt) 212 245 (13) % 198 7 % 646 733 952 Extruded Solutions sales volumes to external market (kmt) 278 316 (12) % 224 24 % 807 996 1,269 Power production (GWh) 3,161 2,273 39 % 2,097 51 % 8,126 6,819 9,150 Alternative performance measures (APMs) are described in the corresponding section in the back of the report. EBITDA and investments per segment are specified in Note 2: Operating segment information. Paragominas production on wet basis. Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay. 4 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Hydro Third quarter 2020 5 Items excluded from underlying EBIT and net income1) Third Third Second First 9 First 9 quarter quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 2019 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts (656) (120) 478 (191) 91 91 Unrealized derivative effects on power and raw material contracts 160 (46) 62 38 (107) (99) Metal effect, Rolled Products 95 123 165 391 393 370 Significant rationalization charges and closure costs 41 1,206 135 180 1,406 1,484 Impairment charges 77 95 1,826 1,916 123 906 Alunorte agreements - provision - 30 - 129 80 80 Transaction related effects (65) - 6 (116) 35 21 Pension - (62) - - (62) (62) Other effects (68) (82) (62) (207) (56) 68 Items excluded from underlying EBIT2) (415) 1,144 2,610 2,141 1,902 2,860 Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss 1,523 1,403 (735) 5,340 1,646 1,204 Calculated income tax effect (336) (550) (221) (1,879) (832) (986) Items excluded from underlying net income 771 1,996 1,654 5,602 2,716 3,078 Income (loss) tax rate >100 % 1% (30)% (3)% (23)% (52)% Underlying income (loss) tax rate 52% 47% 75% 51% 53% 72% Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss. The various effects are described in the APM section in the back of the report. 6 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Market statistics1) 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 USD/NOK Average exchange rate 9.13 8.86 3 % 10.00 (9) % 9.53 8.70 8.80 USD/NOK Period end exchange rate 9.48 9.09 4 % 9.74 (3) % 9.48 9.09 8.78 BRL/NOK Average exchange rate 1.70 2.24 (24) % 1.86 (9) % 1.90 2.24 2.23 BRL/NOK Period end exchange rate 1.67 2.19 (24) % 1.79 (7) % 1.67 2.19 2.18 USD/BRL Average exchange rate 5.37 3.97 35 % 5.38 - 5.07 3.88 3.94 USD/BRL Period end exchange rate 5.66 4.16 36 % 5.46 4 % 5.66 4.16 4.02 EUR/NOK Average exchange rate 10.67 9.85 8 % 11.01 (3) % 10.71 9.77 9.85 EUR/NOK Period end exchange rate 11.10 9.90 12 % 10.91 2 % 11.10 9.90 9.86 Bauxite and alumina: Average alumina price - Platts PAX FOB Australia (USD/t) 274 299 (8) % 244 12 % 268 349 331 China bauxite import price (USD/mt CIF China)2) 43 50 (14) % 46 (7) % 46 52 51 Global production of alumina (kmt) 31,077 30,997 - 30,648 1 % 93,037 92,540 123,643 Global production of alumina (ex. China) (kmt) 14,027 14,236 (1) % 14,342 (2) % 42,784 41,056 55,549 Primary aluminium: LME cash average (USD/mt) 1,705 1,762 (3) % 1,493 14 % 1,630 1,804 1,792 LME three month average (USD/mt) 1,741 1,789 (3) % 1,524 14 % 1,660 1,829 1,811 Standard ingot premium (EU DP Cash) 121 153 (21) % 102 19 % 123 143 142 Extrusion ingot premium (EU DP) 229 312 (27) % 213 8 % 233 368 343 Chinese production of primary aluminium (kmt) 9,263 8,854 5 % 8,896 4 % 27,025 26,408 35,189 Chinese consumption of primary aluminium (kmt) 9,503 9,271 3 % 10,215 (7) % 26,898 27,002 35,854 Global production of primary aluminium (ex. China) (kmt) 6,963 7,069 (1) % 6,911 1 % 20,896 20,922 28,008 Global consumption of primary aluminum (ex. China) (kmt) 6,112 6,913 (12) % 5,011 22 % 17,648 21,509 28,345 Global production of primary aluminium (kmt) 16,226 15,923 2 % 15,808 3 % 47,921 47,331 63,197 Global consumption of primary aluminum (kmt) 15,615 16,184 (4) % 15,226 3 % 44,547 48,511 64,119 Reported primary aluminium inventories (ex. China) (kmt) 3,183 2,591 23 % 3,365 (5) % 3,183 2,591 3,189 Reported primary aluminium inventories (China) (kmt) 1,454 1,741 (16) % 1,521 (4) % 1,454 1,741 1,419 Rolled products and extruded products: Consumption rolled products - Europe (kmt) 1,119 1,264 (11) % 945 18 % 3,244 3,837 5,073 Consumption rolled products - USA & Canada (kmt) 1,270 1,357 (6) % 1,104 15 % 3,649 4,158 5,389 Consumption extruded products - Europe (kmt) 763 822 (7) % 634 20 % 2,183 2,564 3,337 Consumption extruded products - USA & Canada (kmt) 553 618 (11) % 452 22 % 1,583 1,887 2,433 Energy: Average southern Norway spot price (NO2) (NOK/MWh) 52 328 (84) % 50 4 % 85 385 387 Average mid Norway spot price (NO3) (NOK/MWh) 67 343 (80) % 61 10 % 96 379 380 Average nordic system spot price (NOK/MWh) 95 342 (72) % 62 53 % 105 381 384 Industry statistics have been derived from analyst reports, trade associations and other public sources unless otherwise indicated. These statistics do not have any direct relationship to the reported figures of Norsk Hydro. Amounts presented in prior reports may have been restated based on updated information. The quarterly China bauxite import price is an estimate based on the average of the first 2 months of the quarter. Hydro Third quarter 2020 7 8 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Hydro Third quarter 2020 9 10 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million) 108 450 (76) % 1,047 (90) % 1,561 969 749 Underlying EBIT (NOK million) 108 481 (78) % 1,047 (90) % 1,690 1,049 974 Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 578 1,071 (46) % 1,550 (63) % 3,229 2,833 3,337 Alumina production (kmt) 1,074 1,320 (19) % 1,442 (26) % 4,047 3,057 4,487 Sourced alumina (kmt) 940 660 42 % 667 41 % 2,270 2,076 2,845 Total alumina sales (kmt) 1,990 2,124 (6) % 2,243 (11) % 6,373 5,215 7,379 Realized alumina price (USD/mt) 1) 260 310 (16) % 261 - 267 345 326 Bauxite production (kmt) 2) 1,167 2,152 (46) % 2,332 (50) % 6,084 5,138 7,360 Sourced bauxite (kmt) 3) 2,051 1,563 31 % 1,315 56 % 4,880 3,908 5,576 Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay. Paragominas on wet basis. 40 percent MRN off take from Vale and 5 percent Hydro share on wet basis. Hydro Third quarter 2020 11 Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information1) 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million) (93) 30 >(100) % (777) 88 % (86) (1,444) (1,838) Underlying EBIT (NOK million) (156) (39) >(100) % (37) >(100) % 380 (1,414) (1,259) Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 404 550 (26) % 560 (28) % 2,161 343 1,155 Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 2) 1,596 1,784 (11) % 1,579 1 % 1,649 1,852 1,827 Realized aluminium price LME (NOK/mt) 2) 14,712 15,732 (6) % 15,689 (6) % 15,706 15,996 15,975 Realized premium above LME (USD/mt) 3) 211 305 (31) % 212 - 219 325 308 Realized premium above LME (NOK/mt) 3) 1,946 2,688 (28) % 2,106 (8) % 2,090 2,810 2,695 Realized USD/NOK exchange rate 9.22 8.82 5 % 9.93 (7) % 9.52 8.64 8.74 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 522 522 - 509 3 % 1,559 1,493 2,038 Casthouse production (kmt) 508 509 - 478 6 % 1,490 1,459 1,982 Total sales (kmt) 548 537 2 % 510 7 % 1,634 1,598 2,127 Operating and financial information includes Hydro's proportionate share of underlying income (loss), production and sales volumes in equity accounted investments. Realized prices, premiums and exchange rates include equity accounted investments. Realized aluminium prices lag the LME price developments by approximately 1.5 - 2 months. Average realized premium above LME for casthouse sales from Primary Metal. Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information Qatalum (50%) 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Revenue (NOK million) 1,228 1,568 (22) % 1,541 (20) % 4,254 4,547 6,059 Underlying EBIT (NOK million) 61 216 (72) % 83 (26) % 294 423 534 Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 351 448 (22) % 410 (14) % 1,203 1,297 1,709 Net income (loss) (NOK million) 6 149 (96) % 26 (77) % 71 205 272 Underlying Net income (loss) (NOK million) 6 149 (96) % 26 (77) % 71 205 272 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 79 79 - 79 1 % 237 234 314 Casthouse sales (kmt) 78 85 (8) % 86 (10) % 245 241 324 12 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million) 385 381 1 % (319) >100 % 551 710 748 Underlying EBIT (NOK million) 198 362 (45) % 21 >100 % 480 851 983 Currency effects (50) 24 >(100) % (112) 55 % 15 (68) (119) Inventory valuation effects (15) - - (2) >(100) % (15) - (1) Underlying EBIT excl. currency and inventory valuation effects 262 338 (22) % 135 95 % 481 919 1,103 Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 233 395 (41) % 58 >100 % 588 943 1,110 Remelt production (kmt) 124 125 - 88 42 % 348 395 516 Metal products sales excluding ingot trading (kmt) 1) 642 662 (3) % 606 6 % 1,923 2,052 2,700 Hereof external sales (kmt) 526 517 2 % 459 15 % 1,539 1,613 2,149 Includes external and internal sales from primary casthouse operations, remelters and third party metal sources. Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million) (42) (978) 96 % (79) 46 % (53) (1,019) (865) Underlying EBIT (NOK million) 17 166 (90) % (57) >100 % 258 379 413 Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 316 430 (27) % 249 27 % 1,153 1,140 1,448 Sales volumes to external market (kmt) 212 245 (13) % 198 7 % 646 733 952 Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Product areas Can & foil 91 92 (1) % 93 (2) % 269 264 347 Lithography & automotive 53 76 (31) % 36 46 % 163 233 301 GE and other1) 68 77 (11) % 69 (1) % 214 236 304 Rolled Products 212 245 (13) % 198 7 % 646 733 952 Earlier named Special Products Hydro Third quarter 2020 13 Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million) 1,038 449 >100 % (1,548) >100 % 118 1,576 1,353 Underlying EBIT (NOK million) 894 559 60 % 89 >100 % 1,685 1,924 2,009 Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 1,412 1,099 29 % 649 >100 % 3,304 3,477 4,132 Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) 278 316 (12) % 224 24 % 807 996 1,269 Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Business units Extrusion Europe 113 120 (7) % 94 20 % 333 397 503 Extrusion North America 119 142 (17) % 96 23 % 345 437 553 Building Systems 19 19 (3) % 17 14 % 54 59 79 Precision Tubing 28 34 (16) % 17 63 % 75 103 134 Extruded Solutions 278 316 (12) % 224 24 % 807 996 1,269 Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year Operational and financial information 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) (NOK million) 118 295 (60) % 20 >100 % 592 979 1,291 Underlying EBIT (NOK million) 132 254 (48) % 53 >100 % 622 946 1,243 Underlying EBITDA (NOK million) 200 319 (37) % 122 64 % 827 1,144 1,509 Direct production costs (NOK million)1) 141 126 12 % 125 13 % 445 431 586 Power production (GWh) 3,161 2,273 39 % 2,097 51 % 8,126 6,819 9,150 External power sourcing (GWh) 2,463 2,483 (1) % 2,430 1 % 7,314 7,085 9,660 Internal contract sales (GWh) 4,077 3,975 3 % 3,923 4 % 11,873 11,489 15,554 External contract sales (GWh) 146 199 (26) % 160 (9) % 553 774 1,095 Net spot sales (GWh) 1,401 582 >100 % 444 >100 % 3,014 1,641 2,161 Include operational costs except for depreciation, maintenance costs, property taxes, concession fees for Hydro as operator and transmission costs. 14 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Financial information Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 309 (405) >100 % (5) >100 % (221) (874) (939) Other (204) (160) (28) % (109) (88) % (532) (720) (943) Eliminations 417 (257) >100 % (58) >100 % 19 (216) (61) Underlying EBIT 213 (417) >100 % (166) >100 % (514) (936) (1,003) Hydro Third quarter 2020 15 Finance income (expense) Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Interest income 45 58 (23) % 49 (8) % 163 164 295 Dividends received and net gain (loss) on securities 22 14 53 % 40 (46) % 26 61 70 Finance income 66 72 (8) % 89 (25) % 189 225 365 Interest expense (266) (221) (21) % (236) (13) % (739) (632) (893) Capitalized interest 2 10 (85) % 2 (12) % 12 27 44 Net foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,523) (1,403) (9) % 735 >(100) % (5,340) (1,646) (1,204) Net interest on pension liability (28) (45) 37 % (30) 7 % (81) (133) (180) Other (38) (43) 12 % (27) (38) % (119) (128) (188) Finance expense (1,853) (1,700) (9) % 444 >(100) % (6,268) (2,512) (2,420) Finance income (expense), net (1,787) (1,628) (10) % 532 >(100) % (6,079) (2,287) (2,055) 16 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Third Third First 9 First 9 quarter quarter months months Year NOK million, except per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 33,169 37,517 102,224 114,276 149,766 Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments 24 123 68 173 241 Other income, net 661 268 1,830 590 1,000 Total revenue and income 33,854 37,908 104,122 115,040 151,007 Raw material and energy expense 20,236 24,090 62,911 75,146 97,474 Employee benefit expense 5,609 6,728 17,876 18,943 24,871 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,010 2,142 6,324 6,314 8,572 Impairment of non-current assets 75 95 1,916 126 912 Other expenses 4,102 4,632 12,633 13,613 18,678 Total expenses 32,032 37,686 101,660 114,142 150,508 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1,822 222 2,462 898 499 Finance income 66 72 189 225 365 Finance expense (1,853) (1,700) (6,268) (2,512) (2,420) Finance income (expense), net (1,787) (1,628) (6,079) (2,287) (2,055) Income (loss) before tax 35 (1,407) (3,617) (1,389) (1,556) Income taxes (256) 16 (100) (316) (813) Net income (loss) (221) (1,390) (3,717) (1,705) (2,370) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (131) (437) (370) (558) Net income (loss) attributable to Hydro shareholders (222) (1,259) (3,280) (1,335) (1,811) Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Hydro shareholders (in NOK) 1) (0.11) (0.62) (1.60) (0.65) (0.88) Weighted average number of outstanding shares (million) 2,049 2,048 2,049 2,047 2,047 Basic earnings per share are computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. There were no significant diluting elements. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Hydro Third quarter 2020 17 Third Quarter First 9 months NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net income (loss) (221) (1,390) (3,717) (1,705) (2,370) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to income statement: Remeasurement postemployment benefits, net of tax (353) (1,282) (1,678) (1,561) (443) Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of tax 80 31 (82) (387) (664) Total (273) (1,251) (1,760) (1,948) (1,107) Items that will be reclassified to income statement: Currency translation differences, net of tax (1,320) 1,712 (1,584) 143 (576) Cash flow hedges, net of tax (154) (23) (99) 41 19 Share of items that will be reclassified to income statement of equity accounted investments, net of tax - 2 - 32 32 Total (1,474) 1,691 (1,683) 215 (526) Other comprehensive income (1,747) 440 (3,443) (1,732) (1,633) Total comprehensive income (1,968) (950) (7,160) (3,437) (4,003) Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (169) (82) (1,030) (3,029) (631) Total comprehensive income attributable to Hydro shareholders (1,799) (868) (6,130) (409) (3,372) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). 18 Third quarter 2020 Hydro September 30 September 30 December 31 NOK million, except number of shares 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 17,495 10,581 12,286 Short-term investments 5,399 929 969 Trade and other receivables 20,268 23,007 18,959 Inventories 19,288 21,679 20,816 Other current financial assets 553 700 635 Total current assets 63,004 56,897 53,665 Property, plant and equipment 68,657 74,025 74,243 Intangible assets 9,903 11,695 11,501 Investments accounted for using the equity method 12,048 11,809 11,501 Prepaid pension 5,959 5,721 6,676 Other non-current assets 6,295 6,877 6,815 Total non-current assets 102,862 110,128 110,736 Total assets 165,865 167,025 164,401 Liabilities and equity Bank loans and other interest-bearingshort-term debt 6,915 6,074 6,157 Trade and other payables 17,865 19,716 18,692 Other current liabilities 3,660 4,095 4,842 Total current liabilities 28,439 29,885 29,691 Long-term debt 25,873 19,985 18,858 Provisions 6,144 6,283 6,515 Pension liabilities 19,679 17,879 17,099 Deferred tax liabilities 2,620 2,911 3,132 Other non-current liabilities 6,215 5,435 5,025 Total non-current liabilities 60,531 52,494 50,629 Total liabilities 88,970 82,379 80,320 Equity attributable to Hydro shareholders 73,833 80,275 79,932 Non-controlling interests 3,062 4,371 4,148 Total equity 76,895 84,646 84,081 Total liabilities and equity 165,865 167,025 164,401 Total number of outstanding shares (million) 2,049 2,048 2,048 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Hydro Third quarter 2020 19 Third Third First 9 First 9 quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) (221) (1,390) (3,717) (1,705) (2,370) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2,085 2,236 8,240 6,440 9,485 Other adjustments 2,655 2,645 3,548 2,135 5,435 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,519 3,491 8,071 6,870 12,550 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,438) (1,971) (4,196) (5,833) (8,726) Purchases of other long-term investments (60) (60) (176) (538) (698) Purchases of short-term investments (500) (3) (5,480) (45) (52) Proceeds from long-term investing activities 47 72 434 152 285 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 500 18 1,300 18 18 Net cash used in investing activities (1,451) (1,944) (8,118) (6,246) (9,173) Financing activities Loan proceeds 1,199 1,849 12,029 12,780 15,881 Loan repayments (1,916) (3,337) (5,947) (6,298) (10,090) Net decrease in other short-term debt (28) (249) (261) (63) (257) Proceeds from shares issued 7 6 20 20 26 Dividends paid - - - (2,558) (2,649) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (738) (1,731) 5,841 3,881 2,911 Foreign currency effects on cash (220) 175 (585) 81 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,110 (9) 5,209 4,586 6,291 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,385 10,590 12,286 5,995 5,995 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 17,495 10,581 17,495 10,581 12,286 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). 20 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Equity Additional Other attributable Non- Share paid-in Treasury Retained components to Hydro controlling Total NOK million capital capital shares earnings of equity shareholders interests equity January 1, 2019 2,272 29,126 (756) 57,114 (1,936) 85,820 4,936 90,756 Changes in equity for 2019 Treasury shares issued to employees (3) 45 42 42 Capital contribution in subsidiaries 2 2 Dividends (2,558) (2,558) (159) (2,717) Total comprehensive income for the period (1,335) (1,693) (3,029) (409) (3,437) September 30, 2019 2,272 29,123 (711) 53,220 (3,629) 80,275 4,371 84,646 December 31, 2019 2,272 29,123 (711) 52,745 (3,496) 79,932 4,148 84,081 Changes in equity for 2020 Treasury shares issued to employees (18) 49 32 32 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries sold (42) (42) Capital contribution in subsidiaries 2 2 Dividends - (16) (16) Total comprehensive income for the period (3,280) (2,850) (6,130) (1,030) (7,160) September 30, 2020 2,272 29,106 (662) 49,465 (6,347) 73,833 3,062 76,895 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Hydro Third quarter 2020 21 Third Third First 9 First 9 quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Total revenue Bauxite & Alumina 5,334 6,211 17,535 16,822 22,805 Primary Metal 8,228 8,718 25,701 26,678 35,175 Metal Markets 11,290 12,326 34,687 38,586 50,452 Rolled Products 5,668 6,672 17,939 20,139 26,331 Extruded Solutions 13,372 15,233 40,105 48,516 62,351 Energy 1,539 1,990 5,077 6,066 8,221 Other and eliminations (12,263) (13,633) (38,820) (42,530) (55,569) Total 33,169 37,517 102,224 114,276 149,766 External revenue Bauxite & Alumina 3,167 3,684 10,208 8,746 12,255 Primary Metal 1,632 1,642 4,993 4,489 6,141 Metal Markets 9,242 9,742 28,105 30,458 40,164 Rolled Products 5,644 6,639 17,949 20,070 26,179 Extruded Solutions 13,344 15,214 40,141 48,410 62,211 Energy 137 594 818 2,096 2,808 Other and eliminations 3 1 11 6 8 Total 33,169 37,517 102,224 114,276 149,766 22 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Third Third First 9 First 9 quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Internal revenue Bauxite & Alumina 2,168 2,527 7,328 8,076 10,550 Primary Metal 6,596 7,075 20,709 22,189 29,035 Metal Markets 2,047 2,584 6,581 8,127 10,287 Rolled Products 25 33 (10) 69 152 Extruded Solutions 28 18 (36) 106 140 Energy 1,402 1,397 4,259 3,970 5,414 Other and eliminations (12,266) (13,635) (38,831) (42,537) (55,577) Total - - - - - Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments Bauxite & Alumina - - - - - Primary Metal 6 150 71 205 270 Metal Markets - - - - - Rolled Products - - - - - Extruded Solutions - - - 18 18 Energy (16) (4) (34) (22) (29) Other and eliminations 34 (23) 31 (28) (18) Total 24 123 68 173 241 Depreciation, amortization and impairment Bauxite & Alumina 470 590 1,539 1,784 2,509 Primary Metal 589 616 2,374 1,839 3,030 Metal Markets 35 33 108 92 129 Rolled Products 299 264 896 761 1,036 Extruded Solutions 597 639 3,198 1,680 2,384 Energy 64 62 194 187 253 Other and eliminations 31 32 (69) 96 144 Total 2,085 2,236 8,240 6,440 9,485 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1) Bauxite & Alumina 108 450 1,561 969 749 Primary Metal (93) 30 (86) (1,444) (1,838) Metal Markets 385 381 551 710 748 Rolled Products (42) (978) (53) (1,019) (865) Extruded Solutions 1,038 449 118 1,576 1,353 Energy 118 295 592 979 1,291 Other and eliminations 309 (405) (221) (874) (939) Total 1,822 222 2,462 898 499 Total segment EBIT is the same as Hydro group's total EBIT. Financial income and expense are not allocated to the segments. There are no reconciling items between segment EBIT to Hydro EBIT. Therefore, a separate reconciliation table is not presented. Hydro Third quarter 2020 23 Third Third First 9 First 9 quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) Bauxite & Alumina 578 1,040 3,100 2,753 3,258 Primary Metal 467 619 2,199 313 1,081 Metal Markets 420 414 659 802 875 Rolled Products 257 (715) 842 (258) 170 Extruded Solutions 1,633 1,085 3,309 3,252 3,731 Energy 186 361 797 1,177 1,558 Other and eliminations 339 (373) (290) (778) (795) Total 3,879 2,430 10,616 7,261 9,878 Investments 1) Bauxite & Alumina 486 340 1,019 1,377 2,294 Primary Metal 515 1,002 1,917 2,978 4,235 Metal Markets 24 45 86 112 173 Rolled Products 220 191 452 475 876 Extruded Solutions 321 545 988 1,872 2,914 Energy 23 47 92 233 313 Other and eliminations 28 14 69 64 102 Total 1,617 2,184 4,623 7,110 10,907 Additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) plus long-term securities, intangible assets, long-term advances and investments in equity accounted investments, including amounts recognized in business combinations. Depr., amor. and Other NOK million EBIT impairment items1) EBITDA EBIT - EBITDA Third quarter 2020 Bauxite & Alumina 108 470 - 578 Primary Metal (93) 589 (29) 467 Metal Markets 385 35 - 420 Rolled Products (42) 299 - 257 Extruded Solutions 1,038 597 (2) 1,633 Energy 118 64 3 186 Other and eliminations 309 31 - 339 Total 1,822 2,085 (28) 3,879 Depr., amor. and Other NOK million EBIT impairment items1) EBITDA EBIT - EBITDA First 9 months 2020 Bauxite & Alumina 1,561 1,539 - 3,100 Primary Metal (86) 2,374 (89) 2,199 Metal Markets 551 108 - 659 Rolled Products (53) 896 - 842 Extruded Solutions 118 3,198 (7) 3,309 Energy 592 194 10 797 Other and eliminations (221) (69) - (290) Total 2,462 8,240 (87) 10,616 Investment grants, and amortization of excess values in equity accounted investments and impairment loss of such investments. 24 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Hydro Third quarter 2020 25 Third Third First 9 First 9 quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Classification by asset category Impairment losses Property, plant and equipment 77 95 944 126 760 Goodwill - - 1,129 - - Other intangible assets - - 5 - 161 Total impairment of non-current assets 77 95 2,077 126 922 Reversal of impairment non-current assets (2) - (161) - (10) Total impairment of non-current assets, net 75 95 1,916 126 912 Classification by segment Impairment losses Bauxite & Alumina - - - 3 152 Primary Metal - - 504 - 506 Extruded Solutions 77 95 1,573 123 255 Energy (2) - - - - Other activities - - (161) - - Total impairment of non-current assets, net 75 95 1,916 126 912 26 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Hydro Third quarter 2020 27 28 Third quarter 2020 Hydro • • • • • • • • • • • Hydro Third quarter 2020 29 • • • • • • • • • • • • • 30 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Items excluded from underlying EBIT per operating segment and Third Third Second First 9 First 9 for Other and eliminations 1) quarter quarter quarter months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 2019 Alunorte agreements - provision2) - 30 - 129 80 80 Impairment charges3) - - - - - 145 Bauxite & Alumina - 30 - 129 80 225 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts (198) (27) 200 (61) 80 90 Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts 165 (42) 48 65 (50) (17) Impairment charges4) - - 504 504 - 506 Other effects5) (30) - (12) (42) - - Primary Metal (63) (69) 740 467 30 579 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts (187) (19) 340 (71) 141 235 Metal Markets (187) (19) 340 (71) 141 235 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts (63) (24) (94) 19 (41) (82) Metal effect 95 123 165 391 393 370 Significant rationalization charges and closure costs6) 61 1,145 - 62 1,145 1,088 Other effects7) (34) (99) (50) (161) (99) (99) Rolled Products 59 1,145 22 311 1,398 1,277 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts (201) (44) 13 (73) (93) (163) Impairment charges8) 77 95 1,483 1,573 123 255 Significant rationalization charges and closure costs9) (20) 61 134 118 261 396 Pension 10) - (62) - - (62) (62) Transaction related effects 11) - - 6 (51) 35 21 Other effects12) - 59 - - 85 209 Extruded Solutions (143) 109 1,637 1,567 348 656 Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts 14 1 33 30 9 (6) Other effects13) - (42) - - (42) (42) Energy 14 (41) 33 30 (33) (48) Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts14) (19) (5) (19) (57) (65) (75) Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts14) (7) (7) 18 (6) 4 11 Impairment charges15) - - (161) (161) - - (Gains)/losses on divestments15) (65) - - (65) - - Other effects (4) - - (4) - - Other and eliminations (96) (12) (162) (293) (62) (64) Items excluded from underlying EBIT (415) 1,144 2,610 2,141 1,902 2,860 Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss. Alunorte agreements - provision relates to provisions for the TAC and TC agreements with the Government of Parà and Ministèrio Pùblico made on September 5, 2018, including later adjustments for changes in cost estimates, and similar agreements. Impairment charges for 2019 in Bauxite & Alumina include write downs of an undeveloped area in Brazil. Impairment charges in Primary Metal reflect write downs related to the Slovalco smelter. Other effects in Primary Metal relates to an insurance refund of NOK 42 million related to property damage at Albras. Significant rationalization and closure costs include provision for work force reductions, closures costs and environmental clean-up activities in Rolled Products initial provided for in the third quarter of 2019.Cost revisions are included in later periods as cost estimates have been updated and scope adjusted. Other effects include partly reversals of the provision recognized in 2017 related to the customs case in Germany with NOK 34 million in the third quarter, NOK 26 million in the second quarter, and NOK 37 million in the first quarter of 2020, and NOK 99 million in the third quarter of 2019. Other effects also include include insurance refunds of NOK 25 and 39 million related to property damage received in the second and first quarter of 2020. Impairment charges include impairments of various assets, including goodwill, in Extruded Solutions. Significant rationalization and closure costs include provisions for costs related to reduction of overcapacity, closures and environmental clean-up activities in Extruded Solutions. Pension include a gain of NOK 62 million due to partially settled pension liabilities in the US in 2019. Transaction related effects relate to divestments of Extruded Solutions plants. In addition the year 2019 include a loss of NOK 35 million related to revaluation of Hydro's pre-transactional 50 percent share in Technal Middle East and to fair value allocated to inventory sold during second quarter. Other effects in Extruded Solutions in 2019 include an environmental provision of NOK 170 million related to a closed site and charge of NOK 39 million for adjustments to the value of certain assets in relation to the Sapa acquisition. Other effects in Energy include a dilution gain of NOK 42 million as the effect of an equity issuance in our associate Corvus, reducing our ownership share from 24.8 percent to 21.1 in 2019. Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts and LME related contracts result from elimination of changes in the valuation of embedded derivatives within certain internal power contracts and in the valuation of certain internal aluminium contracts. Impairment charges relate to reversal of previously impaired industrial park in Germany in the second quarter, and the gain on selling the property in the third quarter 2020. Hydro Third quarter 2020 31 Underlying EBITDA Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 EBITDA 3,879 2,430 60 % 2,267 71 % 10,616 7,261 9,878 Items excluded from underlying EBIT (415) 1,144 >(100) % 2,610 >(100) % 2,141 1,902 2,860 Reversal of impairments (77) (95) 19 % (1,826) 96 % (1,916) (123) (906) Underlying EBITDA 3,387 3,479 (3) % 3,050 11 % 10,840 9,040 11,832 Underlying earnings per share Third Third Change Second Change First 9 First 9 quarter quarter prior year quarter prior months months Year NOK million 2020 2019 quarter 2020 quarter 2020 2019 2019 Net income (loss) (221) (1,390) 84 % (1,471) 85 % (3,717) (1,705) (2,370) Items excluded from net income (loss) 771 1,996 (61) % 1,654 (53) % 5,602 2,716 3,078 Underlying net income (loss) 550 606 (9) % 183 >100 % 1,884 1,011 708 Underlying net income attributable to non-controlling interests 27 (69) >100 % (25) >100 % 34 (306) (365) Underlying net income attributable to Hydro shareholders 523 675 (23) % 209 >100 % 1,850 1,317 1,073 Number of shares 2,049 2,048 - 2,049 - 2,049 2,047 2,047 Underlying earnings per share 0.26 0.33 (23) % 0.10 >100 % 0.90 0.64 0.52 Change Change Adjusted net cash (debt) Sep 30 Jun 30 prior Sep 30 Jun 30 prior year NOK million 2020 2020 quarter 2019 2019 quarter Cash and cash equivalents 17,495 15,385 2,110 10,581 10,590 (8) Short-term investments1) 5,399 5,110 289 929 1,090 (161) Short-term debt (6,915) (7,094) 179 (6,074) (8,177) 2,103 Long-term debt (25,873) (26,595) 722 (19,985) (18,620) (1,365) Net cash (debt) (9,894) (13,194) 3,300 (14,549) (15,117) 568 Cash and cash equiv. and short-term investm. in captive insurance company 2) (915) (898) (18) (899) (944) 44 Net pension obligation at fair value, net of expected income tax benefit 3) (11,569) (11,127) (442) (10,282) (8,758) (1,524) Short- and long-term provisions net of exp. income tax benefit, and other liab.4) (3,711) (3,865) 154 (3,876) (3,087) (789) Adjusted net cash (debt) (26,089) (29,084) 2,994 (29,606) (27,905) (1,700) Net debt in EAI5) (5,542) (5,564) 23 (5,376) (5,386) 10 Adjusted net cash (debt) incl. EAI (31,631) (34,648) 3,017 (34,982) (33,291) (1,690) Hydro's policy is that the maximum maturity for cash deposits is 12 months. Cash flows relating to bank time deposits with original maturities beyond three months are classified as investing activities and included in short-term investments on the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Hydro's captive insurance company Industriforsikring AS are assumed to not be available to service or repay future Hydro debt, and are therefore excluded from the measure Adjusted net debt. The expected income tax benefit related to the pension liability is NOK 2152 million and NOK 2203 million for September 2020 and June 2020, respectively. Consists of Hydro's short and long-term provisions related to asset retirement obligations, net of an expected tax benefit estimated at 30 percent, and other non-current financial liabilities. Net debt in equity accounted investments is defined as the total of Hydro's relative ownership percentage of each equity accounted investment's short and long-term interest bearing debt less their cash position, reduced by total outstanding loans from Hydro to the equity accounted investment. Net debt per individual equity accounted investment is limited to a floor of zero. 32 Third quarter 2020 Hydro Norsk Hydro ASA Hydro is a fully integrated aluminium company with 35,000 employees in NO-0240 Oslo 40 countries on all continents, combining local expertise, worldwide reach Norway and unmatched capabilities in R&D. In addition to production of primary aluminium, rolled and extruded products and recycling, Hydro also extracts T +47 22 53 81 00 bauxite, refines alumina and generates energy to be the only 360° company www.hydro.com of the global aluminium industry. Hydro is present within all market segments for aluminium, with sales and trading activities throughout the value chain serving more than 30,000 customers. Based in Norway and rooted in more than a century of experience in renewable energy, Design and production: Hydro technology and innovation, Hydro is committed to strengthening the viability Print: Printbox of its customers and communities, shaping a sustainable future through © Hydro 2020 innovative aluminium solutions. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:39:06 UTC

0 All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA 04:40a NORSK HYDRO : Report Q3 2020.pdf PU 02:47a NORSK HYDRO : UPDATED PARTICIPANT CODE - Hydro's third quarter results 2020 AQ 02:47a NORSK HYDRO : UPDATED PARTICIPANT CODE - Hydro's third quarter results 2020 AQ 01:10a THIRD QUARTER 2020 : Strong cash generation, improving markets PU 01:01a NORSK HYDRO : Third quarter 2020 - Strong cash generation, improving markets AQ 01:00a NORSK HYDRO : Third quarter 2020 - Strong cash generation, improving markets AQ 10/22 NORSK HYDRO : Sustainability report for Hydro's operations in Brazil 2019 PU 10/21 NORSK HYDRO : Hydro and Lyse to establish Hydropower Company AQ 10/21 NORSK HYDRO : REMINDER - Hydro's third quarter results 2020 AQ 10/21 NORSK HYDRO : REMINDER - Hydro's third quarter results 2020 AQ