Norsk Hydro : Report Q3 2021

Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)2)

Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and

Alternative performance measures (APMs) are described in the corresponding section in the back of the report.

EBITDA and investments per segment are specified in Note 2: Operating segment information.

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations includes results from Hydro's Rolling business up to divestment on June 1 and all prior periods.

Paragominas production on wet basis.