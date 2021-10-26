Norsk Hydro : Report Q3 2021
Third quarter 2021 Report
2
Third quarter 2021
Hydro
Hydro
Third quarter 2021
3
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
Key financial information
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
NOK million, except per share data
2021
2020
quarter
2021
quarter
2021
2020
2020
Revenue
36,710
27,516
33 %
34,559
6 %
103,221
84,468
114,291
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and
4,610
3,651
26 %
4,899
(6) %
13,588
9,790
18,390
amortization (EBITDA)
Adjustments to EBITDA
1)
2,608
(551)
>100 %
1,698
54 %
5,410
(86)
(5,284)
Adjusted EBITDA
1)
7,219
3,100
>100 %
6,598
9 %
18,998
9,704
13,106
Adjusted EBITDA :
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
1,055
578
83 %
855
23 %
2,909
3,229
3,817
Hydro Aluminium Metal
4,263
404
>100 %
2,807
52 %
8,824
2,161
3,593
Hydro Metal Markets
170
233
(27) %
335
(49) %
583
588
875
Hydro Extrusions
1,457
1,412
3 %
1,830
(20) %
5,031
3,304
4,348
Hydro Energy
465
200
>100 %
761
(39) %
2,067
827
1,245
Other and eliminations
(192)
272
>(100) %
10
>(100) %
(416)
(405)
(771)
Adjusted EBITDA :
1)
7,219
3,100
>100 %
6,598
9 %
18,998
9,704
13,106
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)
2)
2,533
1,893
34 %
3,034
(17) %
7,801
2,533
9,356
Adjusted EBIT
1)
5,309
1,419
>100 %
4,891
9 %
13,759
4,363
6,040
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
1,127
(111)
>100 %
2,397
(53) %
5,405
(3,340)
3,886
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
1)
3,498
607
>100 %
3,150
11 %
9,095
1,759
2,848
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
3)
(19)
(111)
83 %
407
>(100) %
8
(377)
(2,226)
Earnings per share from continuing operations
0.50
(0.05)
>100 %
1.06
(53) %
2.45
(1.42)
1.99
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
1)
1.60
0.28
>100 %
1.45
10 %
4.20
0.84
1.32
Financial data:
Investments
1) 2)
1,957
1,396
40 %
1,689
16 %
4,916
4,171
13,324
Net cash (debt)
1)
(1,221)
(9,866)
88 %
(3,574)
66 %
(1,221)
(9,866)
(7,795)
Adjusted net cash (debt)
1)
(10,520)
(26,463)
60 %
(10,231)
(3) %
(10,520)
(26,463)
(23,297)
Third
Third
Change
Second
Change
First 9
First 9
quarter
quarter
prior year
quarter
prior
months
months
Year
Key Operational information
2021
2020
quarter
2021
quarter
2021
2020
2020
Bauxite production (kmt)
4)
2,756
1,167
>100 %
2,660
4 %
8,230
6,084
8,640
Alumina production (kmt)
1,579
1,074
47 %
1,586
-
4,705
4,047
5,457
Realized alumina price (USD/mt)
5)
302
260
16 %
289
5 %
295
267
268
Primary aluminium production (kmt)
573
522
10 %
561
2 %
1,673
1,559
2,091
Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt)
2,419
1,596
52 %
2,210
9 %
2,204
1,649
1,685
Realized USD/NOK exchange rate
8.64
9.22
(6) %
8.38
3 %
8.52
9.52
9.42
Hydro Extrusions sales volumes to external market (kmt)
315
278
13 %
342
(8) %
995
807
1,099
Power production (GWh)
1,688
3,161
(47) %
2,374
(29) %
6,919
8,126
11,522
Alternative performance measures (APMs) are described in the corresponding section in the back of the report.
EBITDA and investments per segment are specified in Note 2: Operating segment information.
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations includes results from Hydro's Rolling business up to divestment on June 1 and all prior periods.
Paragominas production on wet basis.
Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay.
4
Third quarter 2021
Hydro
Hydro
Third quarter 2021
5
Disclaimer
Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
Sales 2021
143 B
17 119 M
17 119 M
Net income 2021
11 392 M
1 364 M
1 364 M
Net Debt 2021
2 453 M
294 M
294 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,5x
Yield 2021
4,11%
Capitalization
135 B
16 225 M
16 217 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,96x
EV / Sales 2022
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
34 000
Free-Float
64,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
66,02 NOK
Average target price
77,39 NOK
Spread / Average Target
17,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.