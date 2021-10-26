Norsk Hydro : Results Q3 2021

Consumption extruded products - USA & Canada (kmt)
619
558
11 %
647
(4) %
1,885
1,591
2,170
Energy:
Average southern Norway spot price (NO2) (NOK/MWh)
807
52
>100 %
493
64 %
591
85
98
Average mid Norway spot price (NO3) (NOK/MWh)
536
67
>100 %
335
60 %
418
96
100
Average nordic system spot price (NOK/MWh)
704
95
>100 %
423
66 %
521
105
116
1)
Industry statistics have been derived from analyst reports, trade associations and other public sources unless otherwise indicated. These statistics do not have any direct relationship
to the reported figures of Norsk Hydro. Amounts presented in prior reports may have been restated based on updated information.
2)
The quarterly China bauxite import price is an estimate based on the average of the first 2 months of the quarter.
Bauxite & Alumina_table
Operational and financial information
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million)
996
578
72 %
940
6 %
2,962
3,100
3,683
Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million)
1,055
578
83 %
855
23 %
2,909
3,229
3,817
Adjusted EBIT (NOK million)
466
108
>100 %
383
22 %
1,405
1,690
1,806
Alumina production (kmt)
1,579
1,074
47 %
1,586
-
4,705
4,047
5,457
Sourced alumina (kmt)
806
940
(14) %
737
9 %
2,241
2,270
3,053
Total alumina sales (kmt)
2,355
1,990
18 %
2,349
-
6,973
6,373
8,495
Realized alumina price (USD/mt) 1)
302
260
16 %
289
5 %
295
267
268
Bauxite production (kmt) 2)
2,756
1,167
>100 %
2,660
4 %
8,230
6,084
8,640
Sourced bauxite (kmt) 3)
1,472
2,051
(28) %
1,676
(12) %
4,251
4,880
6,231
1)
Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay.
2)
Paragominas on wet basis.
3)
40 percent MRN off take from Vale and 5 percent Hydro share on wet basis.
Aluminium Metal_table
Operational and financial information1)
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million)
1,642
467
>100 %
1,037
58 %
3,179
2,199
3,667
Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million)
4,263
404
>100 %
2,807
52 %
8,824
2,161
3,593
Adjusted EBITDA including Qatalum 50% pro rata (NOK million)2)
4,797
749
>100 %
3,229
49 %
10,244
3,293
5,087
Adjusted EBIT (NOK million)
3,684
(156)
>100 %
2,246
64 %
7,115
380
1,225
Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 3)
2,419
1,596
52 %
2,210
9 %
2,204
1,649
1,685
Realized aluminium price LME (NOK/mt) 3)
20,910
14,712
45 %
18,528
14 %
18,785
15,706
15,870
Realized premium above LME (USD/mt) 4)
449
211
>100 %
332
35 %
348
219
220
Realized premium above LME (NOK/mt) 4)
3,878
1,946
99 %
2,780
40 %
2,963
2,090
2,077
Realized USD/NOK exchange rate
8.64
9.22
(6) %
8.38
3 %
8.52
9.52
9.42
Primary aluminium production (kmt)
573
522
10 %
561
2 %
1,673
1,559
2,091
Casthouse production (kmt)
560
508
10 %
553
1 %
1,647
1,490
2,013
Total sales (kmt)
583
548
6 %
594
(2) %
1,775
1,634
2,182
1)
Operating and financial information includes Hydro's proportionate share of underlying income (loss), production and sales volumes in equity accounted investments. Realized prices, premiums and exchange rates include equity accounted investments.
2)
Adjustment to illustrate Aluminium Metal adjusted EBITDA as if Qatalum were proportionally consolidated, in which Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments is substituted with share of the company's EBITDA.
3)
Realized aluminium prices lag the LME price developments by approximately 1.5 - 2 months. Includes pricing effects from LME strategic hedging program
4)
Average realized premium above LME for casthouse sales from Aluminium Metal.
Qatalum_table
Operational and financial information Qatalum (50%)
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Revenue (NOK million)
1,873
1,228
53 %
1,646
14 %
5,017
4,254
5,733
Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million)
870
351
>100 %
703
24 %
2,184
1,203
1,748
Adjusted EBIT (NOK million)
582
61
>100 %
449
30 %
1,366
294
551
Net income (loss) (NOK million)
336
6
>100 %
513
(35) %
996
71
254
Adjusted Net income (loss) (NOK million)
336
6
>100 %
281
19 %
764
71
254
Primary aluminium production (kmt)
80
79
1 %
79
2 %
237
237
316
Casthouse sales (kmt)
76
78
(2) %
80
(4) %
236
245
326
Metal Markets_table
Operational and financial information
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million)
(56)
420
>(100) %
333
>(100) %
332
659
913
Adjusted EBITDA Recycling (NOK million)
132
112
19 %
131
1 %
353
274
411
Adjusted EBITDA Commercial (NOK million)
38
122
(69) %
204
(81) %
231
315
464
Adjusted EBITDA Metal Markets (NOK million)
170
233
(27) %
335
(49) %
583
588
875
Currency effects
30
(50)
>100 %
4
>100 %
(7)
15
13
Inventory valuation effects
(72)
(15)
>(100) %
5
>(100) %
(109)
(15)
(23)
Adjusted EBITDA excl. currency and inventory valuation effects
212
297
(29) %
326
(35) %
699
589
884
Adjusted EBIT (NOK million)
133
198
(33) %
301
(56) %
477
480
728
Recycling production (kmt)
132
124
7 %
154
(14) %
429
348
488
Metal products sales excluding ingot trading (kmt) 1)
675
642
5 %
735
(8) %
2,152
1,923
2,621
Hereof external sales (kmt)
573
526
9 %
607
(6) %
1,768
1,539
2,088
1)
Includes external and internal sales from primary casthouse operations, recyclers and third party metal sources.
Hydro Extrusions_table
Operational and financial information
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million)
1,495
1,633
(8) %
1,840
(19) %
5,177
3,309
4,225
Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million)
1,457
1,412
3 %
1,830
(20) %
5,031
3,304
4,348
Adjusted EBIT (NOK million)
828
894
(7) %
1,266
(35) %
3,338
1,685
2,196
Sales volumes to external markets (kmt)
315
278
13 %
342
(8) %
995
807
1,099
Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Business units
Extrusion Europe
129
113
14 %
147
(12) %
419
333
451
Extrusion North America
136
119
15 %
140
(2) %
414
345
465
Building Systems
20
19
6 %
22
(11) %
64
54
74
Precision Tubing
30
28
7 %
33
(9) %
98
75
108
Hydro Extrusions
315
278
13 %
342
(8) %
995
807
1,099
Energy_table
Operational and financial information
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million)
483
186
>100 %
764
(37) %
2,147
797
6,529
Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million)
465
200
>100 %
761
(39) %
2,067
827
1,245
Adjusted EBIT (NOK million)
417
132
>100 %
713
(41) %
1,922
622
974
Power production (GWh)
1,688
3,161
(47) %
2,374
(29) %
6,919
8,126
11,522
External power sourcing (GWh)
2,516
2,463
2 %
2,413
4 %
7,515
7,314
10,014
Internal contract sales (GWh)
4,452
4,077
9 %
4,248
5 %
12,762
11,873
16,135
External contract sales (GWh)
153
146
5 %
204
(25) %
612
553
792
Net spot sales/(purchase) (GWh)
(401)
1,401
>(100) %
334
>(100) %
1,059
3,014
4,609
Other&elim_table
Financial information NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
50
367
(86) %
(15)
>100 %
(209)
(274)
(625)
Other
(68)
(145)
53 %
(82)
17 %
(294)
(424)
(655)
Eliminations
(124)
417
>(100) %
92
>(100) %
(122)
19
(116)
Adjusted EBITDA
(192)
272
>(100) %
10
>(100) %
(416)
(405)
(771)
Finance table
Finance income (expense) NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Interest income
50
45
12 %
42
18 %
120
163
208
Dividends received and net gain (loss) on securities
9
22
(60) %
19
(56) %
39
27
82
Finance income
59
66
(12) %
62
(5) %
159
189
290
Interest expense
(254)
(263)
3 %
(219)
(16) %
(710)
(723)
(994)
Net foreign exchange gain (loss)
(622)
(1,528)
59 %
550
>(100) %
580
(5,149)
(3,800)
Net interest on pension liability
(4)
(4)
(15) %
(3)
(30) %
(11)
(8)
(19)
Other
(91)
(32)
>(100) %
(34)
>(100) %
(152)
(110)
(30)
Finance expense
(971)
(1,827)
47 %
294
>(100) %
(293)
(5,990)
(4,842)
Finance income (expense), net
(913)
(1,761)
48 %
355
>(100) %
(134)
(5,801)
(4,552)
Condensed consolidated sta
NOK million, except per share data
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Revenue
36,710
27,516
103,221
84,468
114,291
Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments
280
24
867
68
223
Other income, net
577
616
1,276
1,731
7,414
Total revenue and income
37,567
28,155
105,364
86,267
121,928
Raw material and energy expense
23,701
16,546
64,039
51,078
68,953
Employee benefit expense
4,923
4,454
15,141
14,327
19,123
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,088
1,711
5,727
5,427
7,175
Impairment of non-current assets
14
75
143
1,916
1,979
Other expenses
4,308
3,477
12,512
10,987
15,343
Total expenses
35,034
26,262
97,563
83,735
112,572
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)
2,533
1,893
7,801
2,533
9,356
Finance income
59
66
159
189
290
Finance expense
(971)
(1,827)
(293)
(5,990)
(4,842)
Finance income (expense), net
(913)
(1,761)
(134)
(5,801)
(4,552)
Income (loss) before tax
1,620
132
7,667
(3,268)
4,804
Income taxes
(494)
(242)
(2,262)
(72)
(918)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
1,127
(111)
5,405
(3,340)
3,886
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(19)
(111)
8
(377)
(2,226)
Net income (loss)
1,108
(221)
5,412
(3,717)
1,660
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
99
-
378
(437)
(185)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hydro shareholders
1,009
(222)
5,034
(3,280)
1,845
Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in NOK)1) 2)
0.50
(0.05)
2.45
(1.42)
1.99
Basic and diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (in NOK)1)
(0.01)
(0.05)
0
(0.18)
(1.09)
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Hydro shareholders (in NOK) 1)
0.49
(0.11)
2.46
(1.60)
0.90
Weighted average number of outstanding shares (million)
2,051
2,049
2,051
2,049
2,049
1)
Basic earnings per share are computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. There were no significant diluting elements.
2)
Calculated using Income (loss) from continuing operations less Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests. There are no non-controlling interests in Income from
discontinued operations.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Condensed consolidated sta_2
NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Net income (loss)
1,108
(221)
5,412
(3,717)
1,660
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement:
Remeasurement postemployment benefits, net of tax
208
(353)
2,120
(1,678)
(926)
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of tax
(42)
80
268
(82)
(156)
Total
166
(273)
2,387
(1,760)
(1,081)
Items that will be reclassified to income statement:
Currency translation differences, net of tax
(1,360)
(1,320)
(852)
(1,584)
(4,689)
Currency translation differences, net of tax, subsidiaries sold
(24)
-
(578)
Cash flow hedges, net of tax
(480)
(154)
(288)
(99)
120
Share of items that will be reclassified to income statement of equity accounted investments, net of tax
-
-
(137)
-
-
Total
(1,864)
(1,474)
(1,854)
(1,683)
(4,568)
Other comprehensive income
(1,698)
(1,747)
533
(3,443)
(5,650)
Total comprehensive income
(590)
(1,968)
5,946
(7,160)
(3,990)
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(217)
(169)
254
(1,030)
(867)
Total comprehensive income attributable to Hydro shareholders
(373)
(1,799)
5,691
(6,130)
(3,123)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Condensed balance sheets (
NOK million, except number of shares
September 30 2021
September 30 2020
December 31 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
18,792
17,495
17,638
Short-term investments
7,020
5,399
4,091
Trade and other receivables
19,869
20,268
18,364
Inventories
18,966
19,288
19,492
Other current financial assets
854
553
470
Total current assets
65,501
63,004
60,055
Property, plant and equipment
54,642
68,657
64,245
Intangible assets
8,852
9,903
9,357
Investments accounted for using the equity method
17,661
12,048
17,288
Prepaid pension
8,268
5,959
7,064
Other non-current assets
10,010
6,295
6,398
Total non-current assets
99,433
102,862
104,352
Total assets
164,934
165,865
164,408
Liabilities and equity
Bank loans and other interest-bearing short-term debt
4,186
6,915
4,748
Trade and other payables
20,219
17,865
18,948
Other current liabilities
7,058
3,660
5,352
Total current liabilities
31,463
28,439
29,048
Long-term debt
25,495
25,873
24,811
Provisions
4,270
6,144
5,605
Pension liabilities
9,489
19,679
19,167
Deferred tax liabilities
4,560
2,620
3,059
Other non-current liabilities
8,701
6,215
5,273
Total non-current liabilities
52,516
60,531
57,916
Total liabilities
83,979
88,970
86,964
Equity attributable to Hydro shareholders
77,535
73,833
74,279
Non-controlling interests
3,421
3,062
3,165
Total equity
80,956
76,895
77,444
Total liabilities and equity
164,934
165,865
164,408
Total number of outstanding shares (million)
2,051
2,049
2,049
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Condensed consolidated sta_3
NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
1,108
(221)
5,412
(3,717)
1,660
Loss (income) from discontinued operations
19
111
(8)
377
2,226
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
2,102
1,786
5,870
7,343
9,153
Other adjustments
(3,589)
2,325
(9,017)
3,442
(869)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities
(360)
4,001
2,257
7,445
12,170
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,300)
(1,261)
(3,686)
(3,761)
(5,527)
Purchases of other long-term investments
(87)
(59)
(410)
(172)
(222)
Purchases of short-term investments
(1,000)
(500)
(2,000)
(5,480)
(6,480)
Proceeds from long-term investing activities
911
20
733
383
637
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
-
500
3,500
1,300
3,985
Net cash used in continuing investing activities
(1,476)
(1,300)
(1,863)
(7,730)
(7,607)
Financing activities
Loan proceeds
1,785
1,199
4,072
12,029
12,060
Loan repayments
(1,376)
(1,908)
(4,090)
(5,920)
(8,130)
Net decrease in other short-term debt
(17)
(28)
(206)
(261)
(221)
Proceeds from shares issued
14
7
37
20
25
Dividends paid
-
-
(2,564)
-
(2,628)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities
406
(730)
(2,751)
5,868
1,106
Foreign currency effects on cash
(202)
(220)
(143)
(585)
(907)
Net cash provided by discontinued operations
277
359
3,654
211
590
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,355)
2,110
1,154
5,209
5,352
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
20,147
15,385
17,638
12,286
12,286
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
18,792
17,495
18,792
17,495
17,638
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Condensed consolidated sta_4
Equity
Additional
Other
attributable
Non-
Share
paid-in
Treasury
Retained
components
to Hydro
controlling
Total
NOK million
capital
capital
shares
earnings
of equity
shareholders
interests
equity
January 1, 2020
2,272
29,123
(711)
52,745
(3,496)
79,932
4,148
84,081
Changes in equity for 2020
Treasury shares issued to employees
(18)
49
32
32
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries sold
(42)
(42)
Capital contributions in subsidiaries
2
2
Dividends
(16)
(16)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(3,280)
(2,850)
(6,130)
(1,030)
(7,160)
September 30, 2020
2,272
29,106
(662)
49,465
(6,347)
73,833
3,062
76,895
December 31, 2020
2,272
29,106
(662)
52,028
(8,464)
74,279
3,165
77,444
Changes in equity for 2021
Treasury shares issued to employees
50
78
129
129
Capital contribution in subsidiaries
2
2
Items not reclassified to income statement in subsidiaries sold
(1,635)
1,635
Dividends
(2,564)
(2,564)
(2,564)
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,034
657
5,691
254
5,946
September 30, 2021
2,272
29,156
(584)
52,863
(6,173)
77,535
3,421
80,956
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).
Note 2_ Operating segment
NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Total revenue
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
6,984
5,334
18,986
17,535
23,039
Hydro Aluminium Metal
9,964
8,228
28,384
25,701
34,404
Hydro Metal Markets
16,447
11,290
45,346
34,687
46,865
Hydro Extrusions
17,984
13,372
51,788
40,105
54,496
Hydro Energy
2,116
1,539
6,671
5,077
6,967
Other and eliminations
(16,784)
(12,247)
(47,954)
(38,638)
(51,479)
Total
36,710
27,516
103,221
84,468
114,291
External revenue
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
4,533
3,167
11,617
10,208
13,381
Hydro Aluminium Metal
310
1,632
1,693
4,993
7,039
Hydro Metal Markets
13,831
9,242
37,172
28,105
37,893
Hydro Extrusions
17,829
13,344
51,378
40,141
54,542
Hydro Energy
204
137
1,477
818
1,261
Other and eliminations
4
(7)
(116)
204
175
Total
36,710
27,516
103,221
84,468
114,291
Note 2_ Operating segment _2
NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Internal revenue
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
2,452
2,168
7,369
7,328
9,658
Hydro Aluminium Metal
9,654
6,596
26,691
20,709
27,365
Hydro Metal Markets
2,616
2,047
8,174
6,581
8,972
Hydro Extrusions
154
28
410
(36)
(47)
Hydro Energy
1,912
1,402
5,194
4,259
5,706
Other and eliminations
(16,788)
(12,241)
(47,838)
(38,841)
(51,654)
Total
-
-
-
-
-
Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
-
-
-
-
-
Hydro Aluminium Metal
336
6
996
71
256
Hydro Metal Markets
-
-
-
-
-
Hydro Extrusions
-
-
-
-
-
Hydro Energy
(25)
(16)
(79)
(34)
(39)
Other and eliminations
(31)
34
(50)
31
7
Total
280
24
867
68
223
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
589
470
1,504
1,539
2,011
Hydro Aluminium Metal
756
589
2,186
2,374
2,992
Hydro Metal Markets
37
35
108
108
149
Hydro Extrusions
645
597
1,845
3,198
3,785
Hydro Energy
48
64
145
194
260
Other and eliminations
27
30
82
(70)
(43)
Total
2,102
1,786
5,870
7,343
9,153
Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1)
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
407
108
1,458
1,561
1,672
Hydro Aluminium Metal
909
(93)
1,064
(86)
794
Hydro Metal Markets
(93)
385
225
551
766
Hydro Extrusions
852
1,038
3,342
118
449
Hydro Energy
435
118
2,002
592
6,258
Other and eliminations
23
337
(291)
(204)
(582)
Total
2,533
1,893
7,801
2,533
9,356
1)
Total segment EBIT is the same as Hydro group's total EBIT. Financial income and expense are not allocated to the segments. There are no reconciling items between segment EBIT to Hydro EBIT. Therefore, a separate reconciliation table is not presented.
Note 2_ Operating segment _3
NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
996
578
2,962
3,100
3,683
Hydro Aluminium Metal
1,642
467
3,179
2,199
3,667
Hydro Metal Markets
(56)
420
332
659
913
Hydro Extrusions
1,495
1,633
5,177
3,309
4,225
Hydro Energy
483
186
2,147
797
6,529
Other and eliminations
50
367
(209)
(274)
(625)
Total
4,610
3,651
13,588
9,790
18,390
Investments 1)
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
838
486
1,419
1,019
1,685
Hydro Aluminium Metal
604
515
1,997
1,917
2,887
Hydro Metal Markets
61
24
109
86
148
Hydro Extrusions
350
321
943
988
1,549
Hydro Energy
86
23
401
92
6,961
Other and eliminations
18
28
46
69
92
Total
1,957
1,396
4,916
4,171
13,324
1)
Additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) plus long-term securities, intangible assets, long-term advances and investments in equity accounted investments, including amounts recognized in business combinations. Investments in entities reported as assets held for sale are excluded. Investments in Energy in the fourth quarter of 2020 includes the non-cash contribution of businesses to the newly formed associate Lyse Kraft DA by NOK 6,805 million.
Note 2_ Operating segment _4
NOK million
EBIT
Depr., amor. and impairment
Investment grants
EBITDA
EBIT - EBITDA Third quarter 2021
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
407
589
-
996
Hydro Aluminium Metal
909
756
(23)
1,642
Hydro Metal Markets
(93)
37
-
(56)
Hydro Extrusions
852
645
(2)
1,495
Hydro Energy
435
48
-
483
Other and eliminations
23
27
-
50
Total
2,533
2,102
(25)
4,610
NOK million
EBIT
Depr., amor. and impairment
Investment grants
EBITDA
EBIT - EBITDA First 9 months 2021
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
1,458
1,504
-
2,962
Hydro Aluminium Metal
1,064
2,186
(71)
3,179
Hydro Metal Markets
225
108
(1)
332
Hydro Extrusions
3,342
1,845
(10)
5,177
Hydro Energy
2,002
145
-
2,147
Other and eliminations
(291)
82
-
(209)
Total
7,801
5,870
(82)
13,588
Note 4_ Discontinued opera
Summary of financial data for discontinued operations
NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Revenue
-
5,698
11,637
17,902
24,026
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
-
300
178
897
3,099
Other expenses
-
5,515
10,330
17,305
23,187
Earnings before financial items and tax
-
(71)
1,149
(71)
(2,024)
Financial income (expense), net
-
(26)
40
(278)
(171)
Income (loss) before tax
-
(97)
1,189
(349)
(2,195)
Income tax expense
-
14
407
28
31
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(111)
783
(377)
(2,226)
Impairment of discontinued operations
-
-
850
-
-
Gain on disposal (net of tax)
(19)
-
75
-
-
Gain (loss) from discontinued operations
(19)
(111)
8
(377)
(2,226)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
-
518
(902)
626
1,345
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
277
(151)
4,567
(388)
(718)
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(8)
(13)
(27)
(37)
Foreign currency effects on cash
-
-
2
-
-
Net cash provided by discontinued operations
277
359
3,654
211
590
Adjusting items per BA
Adjusting items to EBITDA and EBIT per operating segment and for Other and eliminations 1) NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Second quarter 2021
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Community contributions Brazil2)
202
-
-
202
129
129
Unrealized derivative effects on raw material contracts
(143)
-
(84)
(254)
-
5
Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
59
-
(84)
(52)
129
134
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
2,764
(198)
1,740
5,760
(61)
(160)
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts
(122)
165
104
16
65
218
Significant rationalization charges and closure costs3)
13
-
184
197
-
-
Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss4)
(35)
-
(26)
(97)
-
-
Other effects5)
-
(30)
(232)
(232)
(42)
(131)
Hydro Aluminium Metal
2,621
(63)
1,770
5,645
(38)
(74)
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
226
(187)
1
251
(71)
(38)
Hydro Metal Markets
226
(187)
1
251
(71)
(38)
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts
20
(201)
(106)
(184)
(73)
(129)
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts
(52)
-
-
(52)
-
-
Significant rationalization charges and closure costs6)
17
(20)
95
112
118
187
Transaction related effects 7)
(23)
-
-
(23)
(51)
(37)
Other effects8)
-
-
-
-
-
101
Hydro Extrusions
(38)
(220)
(10)
(147)
(6)
123
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts
(22)
14
(9)
(50)
30
25
(Gains)/losses on divestments9)
-
-
-
(45)
-
(5,308)
Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss4)
5
-
6
15
-
-
Hydro Energy
(18)
14
(3)
(80)
30
(5,283)
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts10)
-
(19)
-
-
(57)
(76)
Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts10)
(6)
(7)
10
4
(6)
(8)
(Gains)/losses on divestments11)
(231)
(65)
-
(231)
(65)
(62)
Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss4)
(5)
-
16
20
-
-
Other and eliminations
(242)
(95)
25
(207)
(131)
(146)
Adjusting items to EBITDA
2,608
(551)
1,698
5,410
(86)
(5,284)
Impairment charges
Hydro Aluminium Metal12)
-
-
-
-
504
504
Hydro Extrusions13)
14
77
7
143
1,573
1,625
Other and eliminations11)
-
-
-
-
(161)
(161)
Depreciation14)
154
-
151
406
-
-
Adjusting items to EBIT
2,776
(474)
1,857
5,959
1,830
(3,316)
1)
Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss.
2)
Community agreements includes provisions for the TAC and TC agreements with the Government of Parà and Ministèrio Pùblico made on September 5, 2018, including later adjustments for changes in cost estimates, and similar agreements.
3)
Rationalization and closure costs related to planned closure of Aluchemie.
4)
Realized currency gains and losses from risk management contracts and embedded currency derivatives in physical power and raw material prices.
5)
Other effects in Hydro Aluminium Metal in second quarter 2021 excludes the recognized deferred tax asset in Qatalum after the end of the tax holiday period. Other effects in Hydro Aluminium Metal in 2020 relates to an insurance refunds for property damage at Albras.
6)
Significant rationalization and closure costs include provisions for costs related to reduction of overcapacity, closures and environmental clean-up activities in Hydro Extrusions.
7)
Transaction related effects relate to divestments of Hydro Extrusions plants.
8)
Other effects in Hydro Extrusions in 2020 include an environmental provision of NOK 101 million related to a closed site.
9)
Divestment gain in Hydro Energy in 2021 relates to the lower level of influence in Kyoto Group, which is now traded at the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Market, Oslo, for which equity accounting has ended. The gain in 2020 represent the gain on contributing the Røldal Suldal power assets to Lyse Kraft DA, which is partly owned by Hydro. The gain is net of the unrealized share equal to Hydro's retained ownership interest of 25.6 percent, which is eliminated.
10)
Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts and LME related contracts result from elimination of changes in the valuation of embedded derivatives within certain internal power contracts and in the valuation of certain internal aluminium contracts.
11)
Reversal of gain of sales of properties in Germany in 2020 and 2021. The property sold in 2020 was previously impaired, and the impairment was reversed when the property was sold.
12)
Impairment charges in Hydro Aluminium Metal reflect write downs related to the Slovalco smelter.
13)
Impairment charges include impairments of various assets, including goodwill, in Hydro Extrusions.
14)
Excess depreciation related to the anode producer Aluchemie which is expected to close at the end of 2021.
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations NOK million
Third quarter 2021
Third quarter 2020
Change prior year quarter
Second quarter 2021
Change prior quarter
First 9 months 2021
First 9 months 2020
Year 2020
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
1,127
(111)
>100 %
2,397
(53) %
5,405
(3,340)
3,886
Adjusting items to net income (loss) from continuing operations 1)
2,371
718
>100 %
752
>100 %
3,690
5,100
(1,038)
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
3,498
607
>100 %
3,150
11 %
9,095
1,759
2,848
Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
212
27
>100 %
176
20 %
482
34
150
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Hydro shareholders
3,285
580
>100 %
2,973
10 %
8,613
1,726
2,698
Number of shares
2,051
2,049
-
2,051
-
2,051
2,049
2,049
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
1.60
0.28
>100 %
1.45
10 %
4.20
0.84
1.32
1)
Adjusting items to net income (loss) consist of the Adjusting items to EBIT specified on the previous page. In addition, a compensation received of NOK 128 million related to a financial claim for which there has been a legal dispute over several years was adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2020. These items are net of calculated tax effects, for most items based on a 30 percent standardized tax rate.
Adjusted net cash
Adjusted net cash (debt) NOK million1)
Sep 30 2021
Jun 30 2021
Change prior quarter
Sep 30 2020
Jun 30 2020
Change prior year quarter
Cash and cash equivalents
18,792
20,147
(1,355)
17,495
15,385
2,110
Short-term investments2)
7,020
3,607
3,413
5,399
5,110
289
Short-term debt
(4,186)
(4,183)
(3)
(6,915)
(7,094)
179
Long-term debt
(25,495)
(24,562)
(933)
(25,873)
(26,595)
722
Collateral for long-term liabilities
2,647
1,417
1,230
28
29
(1)
Net cash (debt)
(1,221)
(3,574)
2,353
(9,866)
(13,165)
3,299
Reversal of collateral for short-term and long-term liabilities3)
(6,305)
(3,156)
(3,149)
(402)
(123)
(278)
Cash and cash equiv. and short-term investm. in captive insurance company 4)
(1,072)
(1,059)
(13)
(915)
(898)
(18)
Net pension obligation at fair value, net of expected income tax benefit 5)
648
373
275
(11,569)
(11,127)
(442)
Short- and long-term provisions net of expected income tax benefit, and other liabilities6)
(2,570)
(2,815)
245
(3,711)
(3,865)
154
Adjusted net cash (debt)
(10,520)
(10,231)
(290)
(26,463)
(29,178)
2,715
1)
Previous periods have been re-presented following a change to the net debt definition implemented in the second quarter 2021.
2)
Hydro's policy is that the maximum maturity for cash deposits is 12 months. Cash flows relating to bank time deposits with original maturities beyond three months are classified as investing activities and included in short-term investments on the balance sheet.
3)
Collateral provided as cash, mainly related to strategic and operational hedging activities
4)
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Hydro's captive insurance company Industriforsikring AS are assumed to not be available to service or repay future Hydro debt, and are therefore excluded from the measure Adjusted net debt.
5)
The expected income tax benefit related to the pension liability is NOK 1869 million and NOK 1947 million for September 2021 and June 2021, respectively.
6)
Consists of Hydro's short and long-term provisions related to asset retirement obligations, net of an expected tax benefit estimated at 30 percent, and other non-current financial liabilities.
Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.