Norsk Hydro : Results Q3 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hydro key financial figures Key financial information NOK million, except per share data Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Revenue 36,710 27,516 33 % 34,559 6 % 103,221 84,468 114,291 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 4,610 3,651 26 % 4,899 (6) % 13,588 9,790 18,390 Adjustments to EBITDA1) 2,608 (551) >100 % 1,698 54 % 5,410 (86) (5,284) Adjusted EBITDA1) 7,219 3,100 >100 % 6,598 9 % 18,998 9,704 13,106 Adjusted EBITDA : Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 1,055 578 83 % 855 23 % 2,909 3,229 3,817 Hydro Aluminium Metal 4,263 404 >100 % 2,807 52 % 8,824 2,161 3,593 Hydro Metal Markets 170 233 (27) % 335 (49) % 583 588 875 Hydro Extrusions 1,457 1,412 3 % 1,830 (20) % 5,031 3,304 4,348 Hydro Energy 465 200 >100 % 761 (39) % 2,067 827 1,245 Other and eliminations (192) 272 >(100) % 10 >(100) % (416) (405) (771) Adjusted EBITDA :1) 7,219 3,100 >100 % 6,598 9 % 18,998 9,704 13,106 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT)2) 2,533 1,893 34 % 3,034 (17) % 7,801 2,533 9,356 Adjusted EBIT1) 5,309 1,419 >100 % 4,891 9 % 13,759 4,363 6,040 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,127 (111) >100 % 2,397 (53) % 5,405 (3,340) 3,886 Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations1) 3,498 607 >100 % 3,150 11 % 9,095 1,759 2,848 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations3) (19) (111) 83 % 407 >(100) % 8 (377) (2,226) Earnings per share from continuing operations 0.50 (0.05) >100 % 1.06 (53) % 2.45 (1.42) 1.99 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations1) 1.60 0.28 >100 % 1.45 10 % 4.20 0.84 1.32 Financial data: Investments1) 2) 1,957 1,396 40 % 1,689 16 % 4,916 4,171 13,324 Net cash (debt)1) (1,221) (9,866) 88 % (3,574) 66 % (1,221) (9,866) (7,795) Adjusted net cash (debt)1) (10,520) (26,463) 60 % (10,231) (3) % (10,520) (26,463) (23,297) Key Operational information Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Bauxite production (kmt)4) 2,756 1,167 >100 % 2,660 4 % 8,230 6,084 8,640 Alumina production (kmt) 1,579 1,074 47 % 1,586 - 4,705 4,047 5,457 Realized alumina price (USD/mt)5) 302 260 16 % 289 5 % 295 267 268 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 573 522 10 % 561 2 % 1,673 1,559 2,091 Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 2,419 1,596 52 % 2,210 9 % 2,204 1,649 1,685 Realized USD/NOK exchange rate 8.64 9.22 (6) % 8.38 3 % 8.52 9.52 9.42 Hydro Extrusions sales volumes to external market (kmt) 315 278 13 % 342 (8) % 995 807 1,099 Power production (GWh) 1,688 3,161 (47) % 2,374 (29) % 6,919 8,126 11,522 1) Alternative performance measures (APMs) are described in the corresponding section in the back of the report. 2) EBITDA and investments per segment are specified in Note 2: Operating segment information. 3) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations includes results from Hydro's Rolling business up to divestment on June 1 and all prior periods. 4) Paragominas production on wet basis. 5) Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay. Adjusting items to EBIT table Adjusting items to EBITDA, EBIT and net income1) NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Second quarter 2021 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts 3,005 (593) 1,646 5,832 (210) (336) Unrealized derivative effects on power and raw material contracts (338) 160 10 (340) 38 171 Significant rationalization charges and closure costs 30 (20) 279 309 118 187 Community contributions Brazil 202 - - 202 129 129 Transaction related effects (254) (65) - (300) (116) (5,407) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (35) - (5) (62) - - Other effects - (33) (232) (232) (45) (30) Adjusting items to EBITDA2) 2,608 (551) 1,698 5,410 (86) (5,284) Impairment charges 14 77 7 143 1,916 1,968 Depreciation 154 - 151 406 - - Adjusting items to EBIT 2,776 (474) 1,857 5,959 1,830 (3,316) Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss 622 1,528 (550) (580) 5,149 3,800 Other finance (income) expense - - - - - (128) Calculated income tax effect (1,027) (336) (555) (1,688) (1,879) (1,393) Adjusting items to net income from continuing operations 2,371 718 752 3,690 5,100 (1,038) Income (loss) tax rate 30% >100 % 29% 30% (2)% 19% Adjusted income (loss) tax rate 30% 49% 33% 30% 53% 45% 1) Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss. 2) The various effects are described in the APM section in the back of the report. Market statistics Market statistics1) Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 USD/NOK Average exchange rate 8.76 9.13 (4) % 8.37 5 % 8.56 9.53 9.40 USD/NOK Period end exchange rate 8.78 9.48 (7) % 8.56 3 % 8.78 9.48 8.53 BRL/NOK Average exchange rate 1.68 1.70 (1) % 1.59 6 % 1.61 1.90 1.84 BRL/NOK Period end exchange rate 1.62 1.67 (3) % 1.72 (6) % 1.62 1.67 1.64 USD/BRL Average exchange rate 5.23 5.37 (3) % 5.29 (1) % 5.33 5.07 5.15 USD/BRL Period end exchange rate 5.41 5.66 (4) % 4.97 9 % 5.41 5.66 5.19 EUR/NOK Average exchange rate 10.33 10.67 (3) % 10.09 2 % 10.23 10.71 10.72 EUR/NOK Period end exchange rate 10.17 11.10 (8) % 10.17 - 10.17 11.10 10.47 Bauxite and alumina: Average alumina price - Platts PAX FOB Australia (USD/t) 327 274 19 % 277 18 % 301 268 271 China bauxite import price (USD/mt CIF China)2) 48 43 12 % 46 4 % 46 46 45 Global production of alumina (kmt) 32,757 31,828 3 % 33,380 (2) % 99,020 94,301 126,836 Global production of alumina (ex. China) (kmt) 14,909 14,377 4 % 15,131 (1) % 44,825 43,468 58,289 Primary aluminium: LME cash average (USD/mt) 2,646 1,707 55 % 2,396 10 % 2,381 1,633 1,705 LME three month average (USD/mt) 2,652 1,742 52 % 2,434 9 % 2,391 1,662 1,731 Standard ingot premium (EU DP Cash) 358 121 >100 % 239 50 % 254 123 126 Extrusion ingot premium (EU DP) 1,192 230 >100 % 880 35 % 841 233 247 Chinese production of primary aluminium (kmt) 9,585 9,308 3 % 9,733 (2) % 28,999 27,039 36,686 Chinese consumption of primary aluminium (kmt) 10,275 10,148 1 % 10,601 (3) % 30,027 27,774 37,764 Global production of primary aluminium (ex. China) (kmt) 7,342 6,986 5 % 7,202 2 % 21,614 20,918 28,006 Global consumption of primary aluminum (ex. China) (kmt) 7,144 6,168 16 % 7,291 (2) % 21,774 18,174 25,098 Global production of primary aluminium (kmt) 16,927 16,294 4 % 16,936 - 50,613 47,957 64,691 Global consumption of primary aluminum (kmt) 17,419 16,316 7 % 17,891 (3) % 51,801 45,948 62,862 Reported primary aluminium inventories (ex. China) (kmt) 2,901 3,170 (8) % 3,241 (10) % 2,901 3,170 3,003 Reported primary aluminium inventories (China) (kmt) 1,332 1,454 (8) % 1,711 (22) % 1,332 1,454 1,420 Extruded products: Consumption extruded products - Europe (kmt) 823 766 7 % 917 (10) % 2,656 2,296 3,053 Consumption extruded products - USA & Canada (kmt) 619 558 11 % 647 (4) % 1,885 1,591 2,170 Energy: Average southern Norway spot price (NO2) (NOK/MWh) 807 52 >100 % 493 64 % 591 85 98 Average mid Norway spot price (NO3) (NOK/MWh) 536 67 >100 % 335 60 % 418 96 100 Average nordic system spot price (NOK/MWh) 704 95 >100 % 423 66 % 521 105 116 1) Industry statistics have been derived from analyst reports, trade associations and other public sources unless otherwise indicated. These statistics do not have any direct relationship to the reported figures of Norsk Hydro. Amounts presented in prior reports may have been restated based on updated information. 2) The quarterly China bauxite import price is an estimate based on the average of the first 2 months of the quarter. Bauxite & Alumina_table Operational and financial information Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million) 996 578 72 % 940 6 % 2,962 3,100 3,683 Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million) 1,055 578 83 % 855 23 % 2,909 3,229 3,817 Adjusted EBIT (NOK million) 466 108 >100 % 383 22 % 1,405 1,690 1,806 Alumina production (kmt) 1,579 1,074 47 % 1,586 - 4,705 4,047 5,457 Sourced alumina (kmt) 806 940 (14) % 737 9 % 2,241 2,270 3,053 Total alumina sales (kmt) 2,355 1,990 18 % 2,349 - 6,973 6,373 8,495 Realized alumina price (USD/mt) 1) 302 260 16 % 289 5 % 295 267 268 Bauxite production (kmt) 2) 2,756 1,167 >100 % 2,660 4 % 8,230 6,084 8,640 Sourced bauxite (kmt) 3) 1,472 2,051 (28) % 1,676 (12) % 4,251 4,880 6,231 1) Weighted average of own production and third party contracts. The majority of the alumina is sold linked to the alumina index with a one month delay. 2) Paragominas on wet basis. 3) 40 percent MRN off take from Vale and 5 percent Hydro share on wet basis. Aluminium Metal_table Operational and financial information1) Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million) 1,642 467 >100 % 1,037 58 % 3,179 2,199 3,667 Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million) 4,263 404 >100 % 2,807 52 % 8,824 2,161 3,593 Adjusted EBITDA including Qatalum 50% pro rata (NOK million)2) 4,797 749 >100 % 3,229 49 % 10,244 3,293 5,087 Adjusted EBIT (NOK million) 3,684 (156) >100 % 2,246 64 % 7,115 380 1,225 Realized aluminium price LME (USD/mt) 3) 2,419 1,596 52 % 2,210 9 % 2,204 1,649 1,685 Realized aluminium price LME (NOK/mt) 3) 20,910 14,712 45 % 18,528 14 % 18,785 15,706 15,870 Realized premium above LME (USD/mt) 4) 449 211 >100 % 332 35 % 348 219 220 Realized premium above LME (NOK/mt) 4) 3,878 1,946 99 % 2,780 40 % 2,963 2,090 2,077 Realized USD/NOK exchange rate 8.64 9.22 (6) % 8.38 3 % 8.52 9.52 9.42 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 573 522 10 % 561 2 % 1,673 1,559 2,091 Casthouse production (kmt) 560 508 10 % 553 1 % 1,647 1,490 2,013 Total sales (kmt) 583 548 6 % 594 (2) % 1,775 1,634 2,182 1) Operating and financial information includes Hydro's proportionate share of underlying income (loss), production and sales volumes in equity accounted investments. Realized prices, premiums and exchange rates include equity accounted investments. 2) Adjustment to illustrate Aluminium Metal adjusted EBITDA as if Qatalum were proportionally consolidated, in which Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments is substituted with share of the company's EBITDA. 3) Realized aluminium prices lag the LME price developments by approximately 1.5 - 2 months. Includes pricing effects from LME strategic hedging program 4) Average realized premium above LME for casthouse sales from Aluminium Metal. Qatalum_table Operational and financial information Qatalum (50%) Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Revenue (NOK million) 1,873 1,228 53 % 1,646 14 % 5,017 4,254 5,733 Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million) 870 351 >100 % 703 24 % 2,184 1,203 1,748 Adjusted EBIT (NOK million) 582 61 >100 % 449 30 % 1,366 294 551 Net income (loss) (NOK million) 336 6 >100 % 513 (35) % 996 71 254 Adjusted Net income (loss) (NOK million) 336 6 >100 % 281 19 % 764 71 254 Primary aluminium production (kmt) 80 79 1 % 79 2 % 237 237 316 Casthouse sales (kmt) 76 78 (2) % 80 (4) % 236 245 326 Metal Markets_table Operational and financial information Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million) (56) 420 >(100) % 333 >(100) % 332 659 913 Adjusted EBITDA Recycling (NOK million) 132 112 19 % 131 1 % 353 274 411 Adjusted EBITDA Commercial (NOK million) 38 122 (69) % 204 (81) % 231 315 464 Adjusted EBITDA Metal Markets (NOK million) 170 233 (27) % 335 (49) % 583 588 875 Currency effects 30 (50) >100 % 4 >100 % (7) 15 13 Inventory valuation effects (72) (15) >(100) % 5 >(100) % (109) (15) (23) Adjusted EBITDA excl. currency and inventory valuation effects 212 297 (29) % 326 (35) % 699 589 884 Adjusted EBIT (NOK million) 133 198 (33) % 301 (56) % 477 480 728 Recycling production (kmt) 132 124 7 % 154 (14) % 429 348 488 Metal products sales excluding ingot trading (kmt) 1) 675 642 5 % 735 (8) % 2,152 1,923 2,621 Hereof external sales (kmt) 573 526 9 % 607 (6) % 1,768 1,539 2,088 1) Includes external and internal sales from primary casthouse operations, recyclers and third party metal sources. Hydro Extrusions_table Operational and financial information Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million) 1,495 1,633 (8) % 1,840 (19) % 5,177 3,309 4,225 Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million) 1,457 1,412 3 % 1,830 (20) % 5,031 3,304 4,348 Adjusted EBIT (NOK million) 828 894 (7) % 1,266 (35) % 3,338 1,685 2,196 Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) 315 278 13 % 342 (8) % 995 807 1,099 Sales volumes to external markets (kmt) - Business units Extrusion Europe 129 113 14 % 147 (12) % 419 333 451 Extrusion North America 136 119 15 % 140 (2) % 414 345 465 Building Systems 20 19 6 % 22 (11) % 64 54 74 Precision Tubing 30 28 7 % 33 (9) % 98 75 108 Hydro Extrusions 315 278 13 % 342 (8) % 995 807 1,099 Energy_table Operational and financial information Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (NOK million) 483 186 >100 % 764 (37) % 2,147 797 6,529 Adjusted EBITDA (NOK million) 465 200 >100 % 761 (39) % 2,067 827 1,245 Adjusted EBIT (NOK million) 417 132 >100 % 713 (41) % 1,922 622 974 Power production (GWh) 1,688 3,161 (47) % 2,374 (29) % 6,919 8,126 11,522 External power sourcing (GWh) 2,516 2,463 2 % 2,413 4 % 7,515 7,314 10,014 Internal contract sales (GWh) 4,452 4,077 9 % 4,248 5 % 12,762 11,873 16,135 External contract sales (GWh) 153 146 5 % 204 (25) % 612 553 792 Net spot sales/(purchase) (GWh) (401) 1,401 >(100) % 334 >(100) % 1,059 3,014 4,609 Other&elim_table Financial information NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 50 367 (86) % (15) >100 % (209) (274) (625) Other (68) (145) 53 % (82) 17 % (294) (424) (655) Eliminations (124) 417 >(100) % 92 >(100) % (122) 19 (116) Adjusted EBITDA (192) 272 >(100) % 10 >(100) % (416) (405) (771) Finance table Finance income (expense) NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Interest income 50 45 12 % 42 18 % 120 163 208 Dividends received and net gain (loss) on securities 9 22 (60) % 19 (56) % 39 27 82 Finance income 59 66 (12) % 62 (5) % 159 189 290 Interest expense (254) (263) 3 % (219) (16) % (710) (723) (994) Net foreign exchange gain (loss) (622) (1,528) 59 % 550 >(100) % 580 (5,149) (3,800) Net interest on pension liability (4) (4) (15) % (3) (30) % (11) (8) (19) Other (91) (32) >(100) % (34) >(100) % (152) (110) (30) Finance expense (971) (1,827) 47 % 294 >(100) % (293) (5,990) (4,842) Finance income (expense), net (913) (1,761) 48 % 355 >(100) % (134) (5,801) (4,552) Condensed consolidated sta NOK million, except per share data Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Revenue 36,710 27,516 103,221 84,468 114,291 Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments 280 24 867 68 223 Other income, net 577 616 1,276 1,731 7,414 Total revenue and income 37,567 28,155 105,364 86,267 121,928 Raw material and energy expense 23,701 16,546 64,039 51,078 68,953 Employee benefit expense 4,923 4,454 15,141 14,327 19,123 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,088 1,711 5,727 5,427 7,175 Impairment of non-current assets 14 75 143 1,916 1,979 Other expenses 4,308 3,477 12,512 10,987 15,343 Total expenses 35,034 26,262 97,563 83,735 112,572 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 2,533 1,893 7,801 2,533 9,356 Finance income 59 66 159 189 290 Finance expense (971) (1,827) (293) (5,990) (4,842) Finance income (expense), net (913) (1,761) (134) (5,801) (4,552) Income (loss) before tax 1,620 132 7,667 (3,268) 4,804 Income taxes (494) (242) (2,262) (72) (918) Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,127 (111) 5,405 (3,340) 3,886 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (19) (111) 8 (377) (2,226) Net income (loss) 1,108 (221) 5,412 (3,717) 1,660 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 99 - 378 (437) (185) Net income (loss) attributable to Hydro shareholders 1,009 (222) 5,034 (3,280) 1,845 Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in NOK)1) 2) 0.50 (0.05) 2.45 (1.42) 1.99 Basic and diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (in NOK)1) (0.01) (0.05) 0 (0.18) (1.09) Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Hydro shareholders (in NOK) 1) 0.49 (0.11) 2.46 (1.60) 0.90 Weighted average number of outstanding shares (million) 2,051 2,049 2,051 2,049 2,049 1) Basic earnings per share are computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. There were no significant diluting elements. 2) Calculated using Income (loss) from continuing operations less Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests. There are no non-controlling interests in Income from discontinued operations. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Condensed consolidated sta_2 NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Net income (loss) 1,108 (221) 5,412 (3,717) 1,660 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to income statement: Remeasurement postemployment benefits, net of tax 208 (353) 2,120 (1,678) (926) Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, net of tax (42) 80 268 (82) (156) Total 166 (273) 2,387 (1,760) (1,081) Items that will be reclassified to income statement: Currency translation differences, net of tax (1,360) (1,320) (852) (1,584) (4,689) Currency translation differences, net of tax, subsidiaries sold (24) - (578) Cash flow hedges, net of tax (480) (154) (288) (99) 120 Share of items that will be reclassified to income statement of equity accounted investments, net of tax - - (137) - - Total (1,864) (1,474) (1,854) (1,683) (4,568) Other comprehensive income (1,698) (1,747) 533 (3,443) (5,650) Total comprehensive income (590) (1,968) 5,946 (7,160) (3,990) Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (217) (169) 254 (1,030) (867) Total comprehensive income attributable to Hydro shareholders (373) (1,799) 5,691 (6,130) (3,123) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Condensed balance sheets ( NOK million, except number of shares September 30 2021 September 30 2020 December 31 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 18,792 17,495 17,638 Short-term investments 7,020 5,399 4,091 Trade and other receivables 19,869 20,268 18,364 Inventories 18,966 19,288 19,492 Other current financial assets 854 553 470 Total current assets 65,501 63,004 60,055 Property, plant and equipment 54,642 68,657 64,245 Intangible assets 8,852 9,903 9,357 Investments accounted for using the equity method 17,661 12,048 17,288 Prepaid pension 8,268 5,959 7,064 Other non-current assets 10,010 6,295 6,398 Total non-current assets 99,433 102,862 104,352 Total assets 164,934 165,865 164,408 Liabilities and equity Bank loans and other interest-bearing short-term debt 4,186 6,915 4,748 Trade and other payables 20,219 17,865 18,948 Other current liabilities 7,058 3,660 5,352 Total current liabilities 31,463 28,439 29,048 Long-term debt 25,495 25,873 24,811 Provisions 4,270 6,144 5,605 Pension liabilities 9,489 19,679 19,167 Deferred tax liabilities 4,560 2,620 3,059 Other non-current liabilities 8,701 6,215 5,273 Total non-current liabilities 52,516 60,531 57,916 Total liabilities 83,979 88,970 86,964 Equity attributable to Hydro shareholders 77,535 73,833 74,279 Non-controlling interests 3,421 3,062 3,165 Total equity 80,956 76,895 77,444 Total liabilities and equity 164,934 165,865 164,408 Total number of outstanding shares (million) 2,051 2,049 2,049 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Condensed consolidated sta_3 NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) 1,108 (221) 5,412 (3,717) 1,660 Loss (income) from discontinued operations 19 111 (8) 377 2,226 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2,102 1,786 5,870 7,343 9,153 Other adjustments (3,589) 2,325 (9,017) 3,442 (869) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities (360) 4,001 2,257 7,445 12,170 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,300) (1,261) (3,686) (3,761) (5,527) Purchases of other long-term investments (87) (59) (410) (172) (222) Purchases of short-term investments (1,000) (500) (2,000) (5,480) (6,480) Proceeds from long-term investing activities 911 20 733 383 637 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments - 500 3,500 1,300 3,985 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (1,476) (1,300) (1,863) (7,730) (7,607) Financing activities Loan proceeds 1,785 1,199 4,072 12,029 12,060 Loan repayments (1,376) (1,908) (4,090) (5,920) (8,130) Net decrease in other short-term debt (17) (28) (206) (261) (221) Proceeds from shares issued 14 7 37 20 25 Dividends paid - - (2,564) - (2,628) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities 406 (730) (2,751) 5,868 1,106 Foreign currency effects on cash (202) (220) (143) (585) (907) Net cash provided by discontinued operations 277 359 3,654 211 590 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,355) 2,110 1,154 5,209 5,352 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,147 15,385 17,638 12,286 12,286 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 18,792 17,495 18,792 17,495 17,638 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Condensed consolidated sta_4 Equity Additional Other attributable Non- Share paid-in Treasury Retained components to Hydro controlling Total NOK million capital capital shares earnings of equity shareholders interests equity January 1, 2020 2,272 29,123 (711) 52,745 (3,496) 79,932 4,148 84,081 Changes in equity for 2020 Treasury shares issued to employees (18) 49 32 32 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries sold (42) (42) Capital contributions in subsidiaries 2 2 Dividends (16) (16) Total comprehensive income for the period (3,280) (2,850) (6,130) (1,030) (7,160) September 30, 2020 2,272 29,106 (662) 49,465 (6,347) 73,833 3,062 76,895 December 31, 2020 2,272 29,106 (662) 52,028 (8,464) 74,279 3,165 77,444 Changes in equity for 2021 Treasury shares issued to employees 50 78 129 129 Capital contribution in subsidiaries 2 2 Items not reclassified to income statement in subsidiaries sold (1,635) 1,635 Dividends (2,564) (2,564) (2,564) Total comprehensive income for the period 5,034 657 5,691 254 5,946 September 30, 2021 2,272 29,156 (584) 52,863 (6,173) 77,535 3,421 80,956 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). Note 2_ Operating segment NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Total revenue Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 6,984 5,334 18,986 17,535 23,039 Hydro Aluminium Metal 9,964 8,228 28,384 25,701 34,404 Hydro Metal Markets 16,447 11,290 45,346 34,687 46,865 Hydro Extrusions 17,984 13,372 51,788 40,105 54,496 Hydro Energy 2,116 1,539 6,671 5,077 6,967 Other and eliminations (16,784) (12,247) (47,954) (38,638) (51,479) Total 36,710 27,516 103,221 84,468 114,291 External revenue Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 4,533 3,167 11,617 10,208 13,381 Hydro Aluminium Metal 310 1,632 1,693 4,993 7,039 Hydro Metal Markets 13,831 9,242 37,172 28,105 37,893 Hydro Extrusions 17,829 13,344 51,378 40,141 54,542 Hydro Energy 204 137 1,477 818 1,261 Other and eliminations 4 (7) (116) 204 175 Total 36,710 27,516 103,221 84,468 114,291 Note 2_ Operating segment _2 NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Internal revenue Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 2,452 2,168 7,369 7,328 9,658 Hydro Aluminium Metal 9,654 6,596 26,691 20,709 27,365 Hydro Metal Markets 2,616 2,047 8,174 6,581 8,972 Hydro Extrusions 154 28 410 (36) (47) Hydro Energy 1,912 1,402 5,194 4,259 5,706 Other and eliminations (16,788) (12,241) (47,838) (38,841) (51,654) Total - - - - - Share of the profit (loss) in equity accounted investments Hydro Bauxite & Alumina - - - - - Hydro Aluminium Metal 336 6 996 71 256 Hydro Metal Markets - - - - - Hydro Extrusions - - - - - Hydro Energy (25) (16) (79) (34) (39) Other and eliminations (31) 34 (50) 31 7 Total 280 24 867 68 223 Depreciation, amortization and impairment Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 589 470 1,504 1,539 2,011 Hydro Aluminium Metal 756 589 2,186 2,374 2,992 Hydro Metal Markets 37 35 108 108 149 Hydro Extrusions 645 597 1,845 3,198 3,785 Hydro Energy 48 64 145 194 260 Other and eliminations 27 30 82 (70) (43) Total 2,102 1,786 5,870 7,343 9,153 Earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) 1) Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 407 108 1,458 1,561 1,672 Hydro Aluminium Metal 909 (93) 1,064 (86) 794 Hydro Metal Markets (93) 385 225 551 766 Hydro Extrusions 852 1,038 3,342 118 449 Hydro Energy 435 118 2,002 592 6,258 Other and eliminations 23 337 (291) (204) (582) Total 2,533 1,893 7,801 2,533 9,356 1) Total segment EBIT is the same as Hydro group's total EBIT. Financial income and expense are not allocated to the segments. There are no reconciling items between segment EBIT to Hydro EBIT. Therefore, a separate reconciliation table is not presented. Note 2_ Operating segment _3 NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Earnings before financial items, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 996 578 2,962 3,100 3,683 Hydro Aluminium Metal 1,642 467 3,179 2,199 3,667 Hydro Metal Markets (56) 420 332 659 913 Hydro Extrusions 1,495 1,633 5,177 3,309 4,225 Hydro Energy 483 186 2,147 797 6,529 Other and eliminations 50 367 (209) (274) (625) Total 4,610 3,651 13,588 9,790 18,390 Investments 1) Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 838 486 1,419 1,019 1,685 Hydro Aluminium Metal 604 515 1,997 1,917 2,887 Hydro Metal Markets 61 24 109 86 148 Hydro Extrusions 350 321 943 988 1,549 Hydro Energy 86 23 401 92 6,961 Other and eliminations 18 28 46 69 92 Total 1,957 1,396 4,916 4,171 13,324 1) Additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) plus long-term securities, intangible assets, long-term advances and investments in equity accounted investments, including amounts recognized in business combinations. Investments in entities reported as assets held for sale are excluded. Investments in Energy in the fourth quarter of 2020 includes the non-cash contribution of businesses to the newly formed associate Lyse Kraft DA by NOK 6,805 million. Note 2_ Operating segment _4 NOK million EBIT Depr., amor. and impairment Investment grants EBITDA EBIT - EBITDA Third quarter 2021 Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 407 589 - 996 Hydro Aluminium Metal 909 756 (23) 1,642 Hydro Metal Markets (93) 37 - (56) Hydro Extrusions 852 645 (2) 1,495 Hydro Energy 435 48 - 483 Other and eliminations 23 27 - 50 Total 2,533 2,102 (25) 4,610 NOK million EBIT Depr., amor. and impairment Investment grants EBITDA EBIT - EBITDA First 9 months 2021 Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 1,458 1,504 - 2,962 Hydro Aluminium Metal 1,064 2,186 (71) 3,179 Hydro Metal Markets 225 108 (1) 332 Hydro Extrusions 3,342 1,845 (10) 5,177 Hydro Energy 2,002 145 - 2,147 Other and eliminations (291) 82 - (209) Total 7,801 5,870 (82) 13,588 Note 4_ Discontinued opera Summary of financial data for discontinued operations NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Revenue - 5,698 11,637 17,902 24,026 Depreciation, amortization and impairment - 300 178 897 3,099 Other expenses - 5,515 10,330 17,305 23,187 Earnings before financial items and tax - (71) 1,149 (71) (2,024) Financial income (expense), net - (26) 40 (278) (171) Income (loss) before tax - (97) 1,189 (349) (2,195) Income tax expense - 14 407 28 31 Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (111) 783 (377) (2,226) Impairment of discontinued operations - - 850 - - Gain on disposal (net of tax) (19) - 75 - - Gain (loss) from discontinued operations (19) (111) 8 (377) (2,226) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 518 (902) 626 1,345 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 277 (151) 4,567 (388) (718) Net cash used in financing activities - (8) (13) (27) (37) Foreign currency effects on cash - - 2 - - Net cash provided by discontinued operations 277 359 3,654 211 590 Adjusting items per BA Adjusting items to EBITDA and EBIT per operating segment and for Other and eliminations 1) NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Second quarter 2021 First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Community contributions Brazil2) 202 - - 202 129 129 Unrealized derivative effects on raw material contracts (143) - (84) (254) - 5 Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 59 - (84) (52) 129 134 Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts 2,764 (198) 1,740 5,760 (61) (160) Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts (122) 165 104 16 65 218 Significant rationalization charges and closure costs3) 13 - 184 197 - - Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss4) (35) - (26) (97) - - Other effects5) - (30) (232) (232) (42) (131) Hydro Aluminium Metal 2,621 (63) 1,770 5,645 (38) (74) Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts 226 (187) 1 251 (71) (38) Hydro Metal Markets 226 (187) 1 251 (71) (38) Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts 20 (201) (106) (184) (73) (129) Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts (52) - - (52) - - Significant rationalization charges and closure costs6) 17 (20) 95 112 118 187 Transaction related effects 7) (23) - - (23) (51) (37) Other effects8) - - - - - 101 Hydro Extrusions (38) (220) (10) (147) (6) 123 Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts (22) 14 (9) (50) 30 25 (Gains)/losses on divestments9) - - - (45) - (5,308) Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss4) 5 - 6 15 - - Hydro Energy (18) 14 (3) (80) 30 (5,283) Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts10) - (19) - - (57) (76) Unrealized derivative effects on LME related contracts10) (6) (7) 10 4 (6) (8) (Gains)/losses on divestments11) (231) (65) - (231) (65) (62) Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss4) (5) - 16 20 - - Other and eliminations (242) (95) 25 (207) (131) (146) Adjusting items to EBITDA 2,608 (551) 1,698 5,410 (86) (5,284) Impairment charges Hydro Aluminium Metal12) - - - - 504 504 Hydro Extrusions13) 14 77 7 143 1,573 1,625 Other and eliminations11) - - - - (161) (161) Depreciation14) 154 - 151 406 - - Adjusting items to EBIT 2,776 (474) 1,857 5,959 1,830 (3,316) 1) Negative figures indicate reversal of a gain and positive figures indicate reversal of a loss. 2) Community agreements includes provisions for the TAC and TC agreements with the Government of Parà and Ministèrio Pùblico made on September 5, 2018, including later adjustments for changes in cost estimates, and similar agreements. 3) Rationalization and closure costs related to planned closure of Aluchemie. 4) Realized currency gains and losses from risk management contracts and embedded currency derivatives in physical power and raw material prices. 5) Other effects in Hydro Aluminium Metal in second quarter 2021 excludes the recognized deferred tax asset in Qatalum after the end of the tax holiday period. Other effects in Hydro Aluminium Metal in 2020 relates to an insurance refunds for property damage at Albras. 6) Significant rationalization and closure costs include provisions for costs related to reduction of overcapacity, closures and environmental clean-up activities in Hydro Extrusions. 7) Transaction related effects relate to divestments of Hydro Extrusions plants. 8) Other effects in Hydro Extrusions in 2020 include an environmental provision of NOK 101 million related to a closed site. 9) Divestment gain in Hydro Energy in 2021 relates to the lower level of influence in Kyoto Group, which is now traded at the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Market, Oslo, for which equity accounting has ended. The gain in 2020 represent the gain on contributing the Røldal Suldal power assets to Lyse Kraft DA, which is partly owned by Hydro. The gain is net of the unrealized share equal to Hydro's retained ownership interest of 25.6 percent, which is eliminated. 10) Unrealized derivative effects on power contracts and LME related contracts result from elimination of changes in the valuation of embedded derivatives within certain internal power contracts and in the valuation of certain internal aluminium contracts. 11) Reversal of gain of sales of properties in Germany in 2020 and 2021. The property sold in 2020 was previously impaired, and the impairment was reversed when the property was sold. 12) Impairment charges in Hydro Aluminium Metal reflect write downs related to the Slovalco smelter. 13) Impairment charges include impairments of various assets, including goodwill, in Hydro Extrusions. 14) Excess depreciation related to the anode producer Aluchemie which is expected to close at the end of 2021. Adjusted EPS Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations NOK million Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2020 Change prior year quarter Second quarter 2021 Change prior quarter First 9 months 2021 First 9 months 2020 Year 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,127 (111) >100 % 2,397 (53) % 5,405 (3,340) 3,886 Adjusting items to net income (loss) from continuing operations 1) 2,371 718 >100 % 752 >100 % 3,690 5,100 (1,038) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,498 607 >100 % 3,150 11 % 9,095 1,759 2,848 Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations 212 27 >100 % 176 20 % 482 34 150 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Hydro shareholders 3,285 580 >100 % 2,973 10 % 8,613 1,726 2,698 Number of shares 2,051 2,049 - 2,051 - 2,051 2,049 2,049 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations 1.60 0.28 >100 % 1.45 10 % 4.20 0.84 1.32 1) Adjusting items to net income (loss) consist of the Adjusting items to EBIT specified on the previous page. In addition, a compensation received of NOK 128 million related to a financial claim for which there has been a legal dispute over several years was adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2020. These items are net of calculated tax effects, for most items based on a 30 percent standardized tax rate. Adjusted net cash Adjusted net cash (debt) NOK million1) Sep 30 2021 Jun 30 2021 Change prior quarter Sep 30 2020 Jun 30 2020 Change prior year quarter Cash and cash equivalents 18,792 20,147 (1,355) 17,495 15,385 2,110 Short-term investments2) 7,020 3,607 3,413 5,399 5,110 289 Short-term debt (4,186) (4,183) (3) (6,915) (7,094) 179 Long-term debt (25,495) (24,562) (933) (25,873) (26,595) 722 Collateral for long-term liabilities 2,647 1,417 1,230 28 29 (1) Net cash (debt) (1,221) (3,574) 2,353 (9,866) (13,165) 3,299 Reversal of collateral for short-term and long-term liabilities3) (6,305) (3,156) (3,149) (402) (123) (278) Cash and cash equiv. and short-term investm. in captive insurance company 4) (1,072) (1,059) (13) (915) (898) (18) Net pension obligation at fair value, net of expected income tax benefit 5) 648 373 275 (11,569) (11,127) (442) Short- and long-term provisions net of expected income tax benefit, and other liabilities6) (2,570) (2,815) 245 (3,711) (3,865) 154 Adjusted net cash (debt) (10,520) (10,231) (290) (26,463) (29,178) 2,715 1) Previous periods have been re-presented following a change to the net debt definition implemented in the second quarter 2021. 2) Hydro's policy is that the maximum maturity for cash deposits is 12 months. Cash flows relating to bank time deposits with original maturities beyond three months are classified as investing activities and included in short-term investments on the balance sheet. 3) Collateral provided as cash, mainly related to strategic and operational hedging activities 4) Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in Hydro's captive insurance company Industriforsikring AS are assumed to not be available to service or repay future Hydro debt, and are therefore excluded from the measure Adjusted net debt. 5) The expected income tax benefit related to the pension liability is NOK 1869 million and NOK 1947 million for September 2021 and June 2021, respectively. 6) Consists of Hydro's short and long-term provisions related to asset retirement obligations, net of an expected tax benefit estimated at 30 percent, and other non-current financial liabilities. Attachments Original document

