Stock NHY NORSK HYDRO ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA

Equities

NHY

NO0005052605

Aluminum

Real-time Oslo Bors
 06:06:29 2024-05-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
67.14 NOK +1.76% Intraday chart for Norsk Hydro ASA -3.09% -1.75%
11:28am NORSK HYDRO : The Q1 witnessed varying improvements across the divisions Alphavalue
May. 08 European Commission OKs Joint Ownership of Hydro Rein MT
Chart Norsk Hydro ASA

Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is one of the world's leading producers of aluminium and energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of aluminium products (42.7%): primarily aluminum extrusion profiles, rolled aluminum products, construction metals, and automotive components; - aluminium sale and trading (36.5%); - production and refining of aluminium (18.4%): bauxite and alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum casthouse products; - production and distribution of energy (2.4%): electricity (No. 2 producer in Norway) and hydroelectric power. Net are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (3.8%), Germany (10.9%), France (4.7%), Switzerland (4.4%), Spain (4%), Poland (3.8%), Italy (3.1%), Europe (14%), the United States (22.8%), Brazil (5.4%), Canada (3.6%), America (1.8%), Japan (3.1%), Singapore (3%), China (3%), Asia (7.4%), Australia and New Zealand (0.7%) and Africa (0.5%).
Sector
Aluminum
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
65.98 NOK
Average target price
76 NOK
Spread / Average Target
+15.19%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aluminum

1st Jan change Capi.
NORSK HYDRO ASA Stock Norsk Hydro ASA
-1.96% 12.16B
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
+42.31% 17.28B
HENAN SHENHUO COAL INDUSTARY AND ELECTRICITY POWER CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Henan Shenhuo Coal Industary and Electricity Power Corporation Limited
+41.55% 7.41B
ALCOA CORPORATION Stock Alcoa Corporation
+9.88% 6.71B
INNER MONGOLIA DIAN TOU ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Inner Mongolia Dian Tou Energy Corporation Limited
+51.58% 6.71B
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL Stock En+ Group International
-.--% 5.94B
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED Stock National Aluminium Company Limited
+31.53% 3.76B
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co., Ltd.
+24.33% 3.93B
ALUMINA LIMITED Stock Alumina Limited
+77.90% 3.05B
CONSTELLIUM SE Stock Constellium SE
+1.00% 2.96B
Other Aluminum
