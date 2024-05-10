Norsk Hydro ASA is one of the world's leading producers of aluminium and energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of aluminium products (42.7%): primarily aluminum extrusion profiles, rolled aluminum products, construction metals, and automotive components; - aluminium sale and trading (36.5%); - production and refining of aluminium (18.4%): bauxite and alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum casthouse products; - production and distribution of energy (2.4%): electricity (No. 2 producer in Norway) and hydroelectric power. Net are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (3.8%), Germany (10.9%), France (4.7%), Switzerland (4.4%), Spain (4%), Poland (3.8%), Italy (3.1%), Europe (14%), the United States (22.8%), Brazil (5.4%), Canada (3.6%), America (1.8%), Japan (3.1%), Singapore (3%), China (3%), Asia (7.4%), Australia and New Zealand (0.7%) and Africa (0.5%).

Sector Aluminum