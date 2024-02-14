Stock NHY NORSK HYDRO ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA

Equities

NHY

NO0005052605

Aluminum

Market Closed - Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 10:45:00 2024-02-14 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
56.28 NOK -2.49% Intraday chart for Norsk Hydro ASA -5.00% -17.72%
06:48pm NORSK HYDRO : Weak Q4 profitability; a complete turnaround may take time Alphavalue
06:14pm Global markets live: Airbnb, Sony, Uber, Lyft, Nvidia... Our Logo
Latest news about Norsk Hydro ASA

NORSK HYDRO : Weak Q4 profitability; a complete turnaround may take time Alphavalue
Aluminium-maker Hydro's Q4 profit weaker than forecast RE
Norsk Hydro ASA Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on 21 May 2024 CI
Nordic Shares Dropped Tuesday; GN Store Nord Took Biggest Hit DJ
Corvus Energy AS announced that it has received funding from Norsk Hydro ASA, Shell Ventures, Equinor Ventures AS, Bw Group Limited, Woven Capital Management Company, L.L.C. CI
Tesla, Volvo Car pause output as Red Sea shipping crisis deepens RE
RBC Capital Markets Upgrades Base Metals, Diversifieds To Overweight; Removes Pan American, Ecora From Best Ideas Portfolio MT
Hydro says 20 workers in Sweden may lose job over Tesla union conflict RE
Tesla Berlin to stop most output for two weeks due to Red Sea disruption RE
Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; Bavarian Nordic Topped Leaders DJ
Norsk Hydro Flags Q4 Impairment Loss of NOK6 Billion MT
Hydro to book $570 mln impairment loss in Q4 RE
Tesla labour dispute sparks Nordic sympathy strikes RE
European shares climb ahead of US inflation data, UK's FTSE outperforms RE
Aluminium group calls for EU to go much further on Russian bans RE
Industry group says EU should go much further in bans on Russian aluminium RE
Biggest oil and gas sector deals since start of the century RE
Factbox-Tesla labour dispute ignites Nordic sympathy strikes RE
The FTSE 100 starts Monday in the red after Friday’s rally Our Logo
Glencore completes Mineracao Rio do Norte and Alunorte acquisitions AN
Norsk Hydro Concludes $1.1 Billion Sale of Brazilian Asset Stakes to Glencore MT
Glencore plc completed the acquisition of 45% stake in Mineracão Rio do Norte S.A. and 30% stake in Alunorte S.A. from Norsk Hydro ASA (OB:NHY). CI
NORSK HYDRO : UBS confirms its recommendation after CMD CF

Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is one of the world's leading producers of aluminium and energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and refining of aluminium (53.7%): bauxite and alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum casthouse products; - production of aluminium products (43.7%): primarily aluminum extrusion profiles, rolled aluminum products, construction metals, and automotive components; - production and distribution of energy (2.6%): electricity (No. 2 producer in Norway) and hydroelectric power. Net are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (4.3%), Germany (10.4%), France (4.5%), Spain (4.3%), Italy (3.8%), Europe (24.8%), the United States (23.3%), Brazil (4.6%), Canada (3.1%), Singapore (3%), Japan (2.8%), China (2.4%) and other (8.7%).
Sector
Aluminum
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
57.72 NOK
Average target price
75.69 NOK
Spread / Average Target
+31.14%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aluminum

1st Jan change Capi.
NORSK HYDRO ASA Stock Norsk Hydro ASA
-17.72% 10 850 M $
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Hindalco Industries Limited
-17.33% 13 639 M $
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
-4.87% 12 339 M $
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD Stock Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power Co.,Ltd
+7.02% 5 627 M $
INNER MONGOLIA DIAN TOU ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Inner Mongolia Dian Tou Energy Corporation Limited
+9.39% 4 865 M $
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL Stock En+ Group International
-.--% 4 672 M $
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED Stock National Aluminium Company Limited
+18.15% 3 138 M $
CONSTELLIUM SE Stock Constellium SE
-6.61% 2 694 M $
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co., Ltd.
-17.20% 2 622 M $
ALUMINA LIMITED Stock Alumina Limited
+18.78% 2 024 M $
Other Aluminum
