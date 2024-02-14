Norsk Hydro ASA is one of the world's leading producers of aluminium and energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and refining of aluminium (53.7%): bauxite and alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum casthouse products; - production of aluminium products (43.7%): primarily aluminum extrusion profiles, rolled aluminum products, construction metals, and automotive components; - production and distribution of energy (2.6%): electricity (No. 2 producer in Norway) and hydroelectric power. Net are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (4.3%), Germany (10.4%), France (4.5%), Spain (4.3%), Italy (3.8%), Europe (24.8%), the United States (23.3%), Brazil (4.6%), Canada (3.1%), Singapore (3%), Japan (2.8%), China (2.4%) and other (8.7%).

Sector Aluminum