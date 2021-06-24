Norsk Hydro : Travessia Barcarena donates food to families in Brazil

Families in social vulnerability assisted by Centers of Social Assistance Reference (CRAS, in Portuguese) and shelter maintained by Barcarena's city hall will receive food produced by local farmers.

The donation has been made by Travessia Barcarena Project, an initiative of Hydro Sustainability Fund in collaboration with 'PPA Solidariedade,' local and implementing partners. Altogether, 1,370 families will benefit, that is, almost 7,000 people.

The farmers' production available in the local cooperatives was acquired by the project to carry out the donation. The initiative seeks to reinforce food security of people served by social assistance programs of the city and generate income for family farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The donation to the six CRAS centers and to the four public shelters in Barcarena add up to 73,000 kg of food products. Distribution will be made by the centers from the register of families assisted by the institutions. In addition, 3,643 kg of fruit pulp will be delivered to the shelters, processed by the Abaetetuba Fruit Growers Cooperative (Cofruta, in Portuguese). Travessia Barcarena also purchased food products from family farming from the Cedab (Extraction and farm development of Barcarena Cooperative).

'Our objective is to support the most vulnerable population, impacted by Covid-19, with this work of purchasing and donating family farming products. The Travessia Barcarena is the result of the collaboration of the Hydro Sustainability Fund with multi-sector partners to help families and organizations in the region, at this challenging time of the pandemic,' says Eduardo Figueiredo, Executive Director of the Hydro Sustainability Fund.

'By meeting the demand for food of families in social vulnerability, purchasing products from family farming in Barcarena, the project Travessia Barcarena, from the Hydro Sustainability Fund, fulfills its role of social responsibility and encourages income generation, ensuring that resources circulate in local commerce, while providing food security for people. All of this is happening in partnership with the Municipality of Barcarena and contributing to better care for people,' adds Edson Cardoso, municipal secretary of Agriculture.

The Travessia Barcarena has financial support of BRL 3.8 million, of which BRL 2.5 million is invested by the Hydro Sustainability Fund and BRL 1.3 million through PPA Solidarity, formed by partners USAID, NPI Expand, managed by Palladium, Partners Platform for the Amazon (PPA) and SITAWI Finanças do Bem.

Hydro Sustainability Fund

Non-profit organization created in 2019 to promote sustainable development and support community-based projects, based on the guidelines outlined within the scope of the Sustainable Barcarena Initiative. It finances projects that contribute to sustainable development, with investment lines based on real demands in the territory. The Fund is maintained by the companies Hydro, Albras and Alunorte, and has an investment commitment of BRL 100 million in 10 years.

PPA Solidariedade

USAID, NPI Expand, the Partners for the Amazon Platform (PPA) and SITAWI Finance for Good have come together to create a partnership to help fight COVID-19 in Brazil. 'PPA Solidarity: Response to COVID-19 in the Amazon' is an initiative that engages the private sector in strategic partnerships to leverage innovative and scalable solutions to strengthen rapid emergency response and combat COVID-19. In the Amazon, the Hydro Sustainability Fund is a partner in the initiative. The initiative works with civil society and private sector partners on four lines of action: Mobilize communication campaigns on risks and community engagement in mitigation and protection measures to address COVID-19 and empower vulnerable and/or isolated communities to protect themselves from exposure and transmission of COVID-19; Promote infection prevention and control measures by COVID-19 in health facilities and communities; Support the local health system (hospitals, health centers and community health units/services) to respond and control COVID-19 through health services and surveillance; Support entrepreneurs, small social impact businesses and startups, producer groups and cooperatives with small financial contributions, business advisory services and access to low-interest loans or micro-credit.