COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro said on Thursday it had appointed Eivind Kallevik as its new chief executive officer after Hilde Merete Aasheim decided to leave the company.

Kallevik previously was chief financial officer of Hydro and is currently the head of the company's aluminium metal business.

He will take up the position from May 13 and Aasheim will leave the company by end-June after having been the CEO for five years, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)