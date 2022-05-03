Log in
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/03 03:21:14 am EDT
73.68 NOK   -5.30%
03:17aNorsk Hydro plans IPO of Rein renewables unit this year
RE
01:16aAluminium producer Norsk Hydro Q1 record profit beats forecast
RE
01:15aAluminium producer Norsk Hydro Q1 record profit beats forecast
RE
Norsk Hydro plans IPO of Rein renewables unit this year

05/03/2022 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro headquarters in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday it plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) later this year of its Rein renewable energy company, bringing in external owners at the unit for the first time.

"This is subject to the IPO market being open and available," Chief Executive Hilde Merethe Aasheim said while presenting Hydro's first-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
