Norsk Hydro plans IPO of Rein renewables unit this year
05/03/2022 | 03:17am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday it plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) later this year of its Rein renewable energy company, bringing in external owners at the unit for the first time.
"This is subject to the IPO market being open and available," Chief Executive Hilde Merethe Aasheim said while presenting Hydro's first-quarter earnings.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)