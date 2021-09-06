Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Norsk Hydro and other
aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the
metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns
about supply.
Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in
more than 13 years, while Rusal in Moscow jumped more
than 4% to its highest on record.
Aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than a decade
on fears of disruption to Guinea's mining of bauxite, the
mineral used in the production of the lightweight metal.
Norway's Norsk Hydro, itself a major bauxite producer from
mines in Brazil, said it was monitoring the situation.
"Earlier unrest in Guinea didn't affect exports of bauxite
significantly. We are following the situation closely," a Hydro
spokesperson told Reuters.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Victoria Klesty; Editing by
Terje Solsvik and Edmund Blair)