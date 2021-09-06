Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices

09/06/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Norsk Hydro and other aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns about supply.

Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in more than 13 years, while Rusal in Moscow jumped more than 4% to its highest on record.

Aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than a decade on fears of disruption to Guinea's mining of bauxite, the mineral used in the production of the lightweight metal.

Norway's Norsk Hydro, itself a major bauxite producer from mines in Brazil, said it was monitoring the situation.

"Earlier unrest in Guinea didn't affect exports of bauxite significantly. We are following the situation closely," a Hydro spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Victoria Klesty; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORSK HYDRO ASA 4.18% 64.76 Real-time Quote.56.05%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.48% 173.0671 Delayed Quote.35.81%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY 1.50% 6.09 End-of-day quote.68.70%
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
07:15aUNITED RUSAL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JO : Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates ..
RE
07:03aGuinea bauxite prices rise on political turmoil
RE
07:01aNorsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices
RE
05:05aGuinea bauxite prices rise on political turmoil
RE
03:22aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro Extrusions achieves new ASI certifications in Iberia
PU
08/30NORSK HYDRO : Research shows animals returning to reforested areas at Paragomina..
PU
08/24NORSK HYDRO : Hydro to expand remelt capacity in Sjunnen
PU
08/16NORSK HYDRO : Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
08/16NORSK HYDRO : Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on December..
AQ
08/13PRESS RELEASE : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities successfully completes acquisition..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 140 B 16 119 M 16 119 M
Net income 2021 10 427 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net Debt 2021 2 876 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 128 B 14 727 M 14 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 62,20 NOK
Average target price 70,27 NOK
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA56.05%14 727
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED106.20%15 378
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED91.64%14 045
ALCOA CORPORATION104.82%8 822
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL4.81%5 475
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD71.05%4 760