Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-12-16 am EST
69.10 NOK   -0.78%
02:16aNorway's Hydro plans wind farm to power industrial plants
RE
02:01aNorsk Hydro : Status share buyback program
AQ
12/17Analysis-Bumper green aluminium output is good news for carmakers, and climate
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway's Hydro plans wind farm to power industrial plants

12/19/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Norsk Hydro logo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro and two partners said on Monday they plan to build an onshore wind farm costing between 3 and 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($304 million-$405 million) on Norway's west coast.

The plant, if approved, would have output of 1 terrawatt hour (TWh) of electricity, providing renewable power to existing and future industry in the Hoeyanger and Sunnfjord region from 50 wind turbines.

Onshore wind farm projects in Norway have met resistance in recent years from local communities fearing damage to pristine nature, but Hydro said it hoped to overcome any potential objections.

"The project will provide yearly income for Hoeyanger and Sunnfjord municipalities, as well as local value creation in the development and operation of the wind farm," the company said in a statement.

"Hydro Hoeyanger needs more renewable power by 2030 in order to safeguard our aluminium production and the 180 jobs in the local community," it added.

Hydro's partners in the project are electricity company Eviny and wind power developer Zephyr.

($1 = 9.8687 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORSK HYDRO ASA -0.78% 69.1 Real-time Quote.-0.60%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.30% 150.6612 Real-time Quote.-15.44%
All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
02:16aNorway's Hydro plans wind farm to power industrial plants
RE
02:01aNorsk Hydro : Status share buyback program
AQ
12/17Analysis-Bumper green aluminium output is good news for carmakers, and climate
RE
12/17Factbox-Aluminium companies compete to sell low-carbon products
RE
12/16Weekly market update : Let's remain cautious
MS
12/16MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 16, 20..
MS
12/15Norsk Hydro : Hydro partners with Mercedes-Benz on road to CO2 neutrality
PU
12/15Norsk Hydro sees 2023 core profit at NOK 28.9 billion
RE
12/15Transcript : Norsk Hydro ASA - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
12/15Norway's Norsk Hydro to Boost Low-Carbon Product Sales, Further Cut Carbon Emissions Un..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 21 250 M 21 250 M
Net income 2022 26 494 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net cash 2022 278 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,33x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 141 B 14 271 M 14 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float -
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 69,10 NOK
Average target price 73,14 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Marianne Wiinholt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA-0.60%14 271
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.65%12 192
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-20.88%10 696
ALCOA CORPORATION-28.30%7 559
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD81.74%5 334
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672