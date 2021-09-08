Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Hydro ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
Re:Move prototype unveiled at IAA 2021

09/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT
The project is a fast-tracked reaction to surging online shopping and home delivery demands and the clear requirement to find more-sustainable mobility solutions. The prototype highlights the use of low-carbon aluminium and other lightweight materials for a vehicle designed for urban and rural use.

It is the result of a unique collaboration between designer Konstantin Grcic, electric car maker Polestar, aluminium producer Hydro and electric motorbike pioneer Cake.

'Good design is inherently sustainable design. Everyone involved in this distinctive project shares the belief that purity can be a driver for sustainability,' says Grcic, Re:Move designer. 'Over the last year, we have worked together, engineers and designers, to create a versatile solution that has never lost sight of its purpose. Ultimately, its design is all the better for it.'

Low-carbon alternative

Bjørn Kjetil Mauritzen, Head of Sustainability in Hydro, comments: 'To stay within the 1.5-degree Paris Agreement target, we need fewer fossil-fuel vehicles on the streets, but we should also be striving to reduce emissions and harmful particulates in the air. Re:Move is not only a low-maintenance vehicle with an electric powertrain, but it's also fully recyclable and uses low-carbon aluminium that is made with renewable energy.'

The multi-functional electric transporter is only 750 mm wide - perfectly suited to bicycle lanes - and is capable of carrying loads of up to 180 kg. The low-carbon aluminium chassis has an electric tilt mechanism, allowing the vehicle to lean into turns, improving stability and maneuverability, and reducing its turning circle to less than seven meters. Disc brakes instill further dynamic confidence in the electric vehicle, while a damped rear swing arm is designed for driver comfort and to reduce fatigue. Always-on lighting improves forward visibility for the driver, while brake lights, optional indicators and a horn ensure the vehicle is visible and audible to pedestrians and traffic.

With a limited maximum speed of 25 km/h (in line with e-bikes) and a 2.2 kWh battery as standard, Re:Move is equally fit for replacing delivery vans to radically improve city traffic flow or bringing cargo transportation to rural areas lacking developed infrastructure. The frame uses unique composite covers, a natural replacement for plastics and flax-based composites.

Designing for sustainability

'The passion and expertise our partners have brought to this project shows the power of great design, a clear purpose and the virtual tools to share ideas and progress,' says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. 'Electrifying vehicles is the start point, not the end game. Our engineers have proven that this kind of open collaboration will accelerate innovation and the shift to truly sustainable mobility.'

'With the obligation to inspire towards zero emissions, Re:Move defines a new vehicle category. We're delighted to contribute with our high-capacity battery, hub motor and smart technology,' says Stefan Ytterborn, CAKE Founder and CEO.

Published: september 08, 2021

Ina Strander John

Communication Manager

+47-47613277
Ina.Strander.John@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
