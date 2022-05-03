Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Norsk Hydro ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/03 05:23:55 am EDT
74.74 NOK   -3.93%
04:07aNorsk Hydro to List Renewable Energy Business in 2022
MT
03:33aNorsk Hydro plans IPO of Rein renewables unit this year
RE
03:03aBanks, upbeat earnings lift European shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Upbeat earnings, banks lift European shares

05/03/2022 | 05:13am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* BP gains after boosting share buybacks

* BNP Paribas posts bumper trading revenue

* Norsk Hydro slides as it warns of higher costs

May 3 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday after a string of upbeat earnings, while banking shares gained as government bond yields hit fresh highs in anticipation of quicker interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle surging inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6%, rebounding from a "flash crash" in the previous session caused by a single sell order trade by Citigroup Inc.

Economically sensitive sectors such as banks, oil & gas and automakers advanced about 2% each, leading Tuesday morning gains as German 10-year bond yields hit 1% for the first time since June 2015.

Overnight, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 3% for the first time since December 2018 ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, where policymakers are expected to hike rate by 50 basis points to contain soaring prices.

European stocks are coming off a rough April, when worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening, China's COVID lockdown and the Ukraine conflict stoked concerns about a sharp global economic slowdown.

"The narrative so far this year has very much been inflation and interest rate driven. What the markets are trying to assess now is a slowdown in global growth and what impact that has on monetary policy going forward," said Dan Boardman-Weston, chief executive officer at BRI Wealth Management.

"What you're seeing at the moment is a tussle in markets as to which forces are going to win - is it going to be inflation or recession or stagflation which is the worst of both worlds."

French bank BNP Paribas jumped 3.4% as it posted a better-than-expected 19% rise in net income as trading boomed and reaffirmed its medium-term profitability targets.

German logistics company Deutsche Post rose 0.7% after it reported higher first-quarter revenue and operating profit and confirmed its financial targets for 2022-2024.

Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro dropped 4.7% as it reported record quarterly profits that beat expectations, but also warned of rising costs ahead due to inflation and logistics disruptions.

Nearly half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported first-quarter results so far, and 71% of those have topped analysts' earnings estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data, with the biggest beats coming from energy and materials sectors.

BP rose 3.1% as a strong operational performance on the back of rocketing oil and gas prices helped the British energy firm step up share buybacks.

German chemicals maker Covestro slid 6.7% after it warned COVID-19 lockdowns in China will significantly affect business in the second quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 3.21% 50.37 Real-time Quote.-19.69%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.04% 48.71 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
COVESTRO AG -6.38% 38.76 Delayed Quote.-23.60%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.16% 40.38 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.39% 106.169 Delayed Quote.36.98%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -4.01% 74.74 Real-time Quote.11.91%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -2.12% 189.4233 Real-time Quote.8.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.58% 1017.14 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
WTI -1.13% 103.307 Delayed Quote.37.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 201 B 21 256 M 21 256 M
Net income 2022 22 562 M 2 381 M 2 381 M
Net cash 2022 11 848 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,20x
Yield 2022 8,92%
Capitalization 160 B 16 845 M 16 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 31 264
Free-Float 64,7%
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 77,80 NOK
Average target price 98,85 NOK
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA11.91%16 845
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.90%14 092
ALCOA CORPORATION11.04%12 210
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-12.99%11 305
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD31.79%4 081