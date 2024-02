Norsk Renewables AS, formerly Norsk Solar AS is a Norway-based renewable energy company. The Company develops, builds, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic power plants that deliver clean energy to companies and state utilities under long-term contracts. Norsk Renewables providesrenewable energy as a service to the private commercial sector in emerging & high-growth markets.The Company focuses on building solar projects in emerging markets where the Company can maximize its impact on sustainability and economic growth. The Company focus on providing access to solar power in areas where the switch to renewable energy can significantly impact carbon emissions levels and encourage sustainable development.

Sector Electric Utilities