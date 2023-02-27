Advanced search
    NSOL   NO0010941925

NORSK SOLAR AS

(NSOL)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:42:49 2023-02-27 am EST
3.800 NOK   +13.43%
Norsk Solar AS - 2023 Company Update
AQ
Certain Shares of Norsk Solar AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-FEB-2023.
CI
Norsk Solar Rises 6% on Fresh Debt Financing for Solar Project in Brazil
MT
Norsk Solar : Company Presentation – Norsk Solar

02/27/2023
28.02.2023

Company Presentation

2

About Norsk Solar

Powering the transition to renewables

Norsk Solar delivers solar energy as a service to businesses in high-growth markets

We finance, build and maintain solar PV solutions under long- term power purchase agreements for corporate and industrial offtake clients.

Norsk Solar is a fast-growing independent power producer based in Stavanger, Norway. Our 40 employees are located Norway, Spain, Brazil, Vietnam and South Africa.

We have more than 100 MW under operation, in construction and ready-to-build C&I projects in target high-growth markets.

Offices

Target markets

4

The solar power purchase agreement (PPA) provides several advantages for corporate energy buyers.

5

Leading IPP - active throughout the solar value chain

-- Norsk Solar

Development & financing

Construction

Operations & asset management

Project and business case development

Engineering, procurement, construction and installation

Operations and maintenance

Site development, land & project rights, licenses

Project management

Maximize uptime and performance

& permits, grid connection

Quality assurance

Asset integrity

PPA negotiation

Power production

Debt and equity financing

Asset management

Due diligence (technical, legal, integrity and financial)

Financial optimization

Estimation, cost control, tendering and cash flow

management

Norsk Solar is an experienced organization that secures value and sustainability in all phases of

the project, benefitting local communities and securing organizational growth

Disclaimer

Norsk Solar AS published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 17:29:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Norsk Solar AS - 2023 Company Update
AQ
Certain Shares of Norsk Solar AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-FEB-2023.
CI
Norsk Solar Rises 6% on Fresh Debt Financing for Solar Project in Brazil
MT
Norsk Solar secures green bond to finance 18 MW solar project in Brazil
AQ
Financial calendar
AQ
Norsk Solar Interim CFO To Depart In March
MT
Resignation of Interim CFO
AQ
Sindre Flak Stovner Will Step Down from His Position as Interim Chief Financial Officer
CI
Intragroup transfer by related party of a primary insider
AQ
Notice of share issue to employees and primary insiders
AQ
Financials
Sales 2021 13,5 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net income 2021 -34,7 M -3,34 M -3,34 M
Net cash 2021 46,0 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 24,2 M 24,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 36,7x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 18,8%
Managers and Directors
Øyvind Laugen Vesterdal Chief Executive Officer
Sindre Flak Stovner Chief Financial Officer
Pål Selboe Valseth Chairman
Trond Debes Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Kari M. Campos Johansen de Fremme Director
