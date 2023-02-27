Norsk Solar : Company Presentation – Norsk Solar
Powering the transition to renewables
Norsk Solar delivers solar energy as a service to businesses in high-growth markets
We finance, build and maintain solar PV solutions under long- term power purchase agreements for corporate and industrial offtake clients.
Norsk Solar is a fast-growing independent power producer based in Stavanger, Norway. Our 40 employees are located Norway, Spain, Brazil, Vietnam and South Africa.
We have more than 100 MW under operation, in construction and ready-to-build C&I projects in target high-growth markets.
The solar power purchase agreement (PPA) provides several advantages for corporate energy buyers.
Leading IPP - active throughout the solar value chain
Development & financing
Construction
Operations & asset management
Project and business case development
Engineering, procurement, construction and installation
Operations and maintenance
Site development, land & project rights, licenses
Project management
Maximize uptime and performance
& permits, grid connection
Quality assurance
Asset integrity
PPA negotiation
Power production
Debt and equity financing
Asset management
Due diligence (technical, legal, integrity and financial)
Financial optimization
Estimation, cost control, tendering and cash flow
management
Norsk Solar is an experienced organization that secures value and sustainability in all phases of
the project, benefitting local communities and securing organizational growth
Sales 2021
13,5 M
1,30 M
1,30 M
Net income 2021
-34,7 M
-3,34 M
-3,34 M
Net cash 2021
46,0 M
4,43 M
4,43 M
P/E ratio 2021
-15,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
250 M
24,2 M
24,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
36,7x
Nbr of Employees
25
Free-Float
18,8%
