Norsk Titanium : 2022 1Q Report

Norsk Titanium has an annual capacity of 700 MT between its US and Norwegian facilities that can be deployed to meet customer demand; twice the capacity needed to meet its USD 150 million revenue target in 2026. With no further investments needed in machinery and technology to meet the mid-term business plan, our resources are directed towards qualifications and testing to ensure customers can utilize RPD® material commercially as a direct replacement for their existing raw material supply chain.

Norsk Titanium is focused on high end applications for which the adoption of 3D printed Titanium parts will add substantial value compared to existing materials and production methods. High complexity markets such as commercial aerospace and defense allow Norsk Titanium to deliver a strong value proposition and strategically positions us for expansion into other markets. Having established a leading position within the commercial aerospace market, Norsk Titanium is progressing with multiple customers in other attractive markets including defense and industrial. Extension to new industries is achieved in three stages:

Norsk Titanium AS and its subsidiaries (collectively "Norsk Titanium" or "the Group") provide cost-efficient 3D printing of metal alloys through its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology. We are positioned to disrupt metal manufacturing by delivering value-added parts cheaper, faster and in a more environmentally friendly way to the large addressable market for metal alloys.

CEO Update

We continue to execute on our 2022 business plan with significant progress in our key focus areas in the first quarter. Commercial air traffic continued to rebound during the quarter, pointing towards a sustained recovery. We expect our ongoing commercial aircraft part deliveries to recover in-line with industry forecasts. In addition, our Airbus qualification program continues as planned and our capacity is fully capable of meeting Airbus demand for 2022 and beyond.

Similarly, we are full steam ahead on US Department of Defense (US DoD) qualifications. Full scale testing of the material with General Atomics and another US DoD prime contractor yielded positive results in the first quarter. With our recent Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) registration we have the necessary infrastructure in place to support production for use in defense programs. We expect to begin production for US DoD contractors this year. In the industrial market, testing with Hittech continues on schedule in the first quarter and we expect to be in recurring production before the end of the year.

Highlights from the first quarter 2022

Maintaining100% on-time deliveries for commercial production programs while completing qualification and testing programs for Commercial Aerospace, Defense and Industrial customers remained Norsk Titanium's top priorities in the first quarter. We made significant progress towards our 2022 goals to achieve our revenue targets:

Commercial Aerospace: Complete Airbus machine qualification and material qualification Test material produced for machine qualification. Testing to commence in second quarter

Production parts in development for customer qualification Defense: Qualification programs with US DoD prime contractors and first production order Completed full scale article testing with General Atomics and another US DoD prime contractor

DDTC registration completed to support US DoD production Industrial: Hittech industrialization part and first production order Hittech continues to evaluate full scale article performance

Ongoing development to optimize part of recurring production

In the first quarter, Norsk Titanium generated revenue from parts of USD 0.03 million. Collection of USD 2.0 million of the Innovation Norway grant contributed to a decreased monthly net cash burn rate to USD 1.3 million in the quarter, on track with our target burn rate for the period. With an ending cash balance of USD

19.1 million, we expect to fund operations to the end of 2022 and raise capital before year end to fund our future growth ambitions.

Key financials* (USDm) Q1'22 H2'21 Q3'21 Revenue 0.03 1.01 0.01 Average monthly cash burn rate** 1.31 1.94 2.16 Ending cash balance 19.11 22.93 28.20

*Unaudited

**Alternative Performance Measure (APM): Net change in cash and cash equivalents excluding capital raised from debt and/or share increases adjusted for currency exchange rates

