Norsk Titanium : 2022 1Q Report

Foundational Principles
We further developed the capabilities of RPD Builder™ and robustness of the
material quality printed by our RPD® machines. During the first quarter we
Repeatable, Scalable
improved the part design interface and functionality to support the
and Robust RPD®
optimization of the Hittech part. We also updated the Merke IV® machine
Process Measured
drivers to support the RPD Builder™ enhancements.
Through a Robust Data
Management Platform
We engage in continuous improvement processes to increase material
robustness and enhance the RPD Builder™ feature library. Key projects during
the first quarter focused on material qualifications, improved functionality, and
user friendliness in our parts programming.
The RPD® technology and platform is now protected by a total of 165 patents,
of which 17 new patents were added to the portfolio in the quarter with a
further 47 patent applications pending. Our patent strategy seeks to protect
key aspects of our technology and safeguard our leading position in the
additive manufacturing segment.
Operational Principles
During the first quarter Norsk Titanium continued its perfect on-time delivery of
serial production parts to Spirit Aerosystems and GKN Aerospace. Serial
Excellence Through an
production quantities continue to be depressed due to low-rate production of
Organization that
the Boeing 787 program. 30 parts were delivered during the first quarter. We
Improves Velocity of
completed and delivered 8 trailblazer parts under an ongoing qualification
Business Processes for
program for a US DoD prime contractor. These parts represent the full test
Customers
articles that are candidates for serial production.
Market Penetration
We continue to work with the major commercial aerospace OEMs to transition
Vision
RPD® material onto their platforms. Airbus qualification efforts continue as
planned. Machine qualification material has been produced and is being
Competitive Parts
prepared for testing. The first two industrial trial parts are in development and
Production in
will be complete in time for machine qualification. Boeing has adopted RPD®
Commercial Aerospace
for parts on the 787 program and continues to explore additional applications
and Diversified Structural
of RPD® in their programs. We expect to transition additional parts after they
Titanium Market
complete their evaluation.
Expanded go-to-market
Our expansion into the defense and industrial markets is on plan. We
strategy
completed full scale article testing with two US DoD prime contractors with
positive results. We continue to build out our infrastructure to support
RPD® Adaptability in
production of defense articles, including the completion of our DDTC
New Markets through
registration. We expect to receive our first order for production parts in 2022.
Diversified Superalloys
and Strategic Markets
Our industrial market entry partner, Hittech, continues to evaluate full scale
article performance and we expect to receive a production order in 2022.
