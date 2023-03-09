Norsk Titanium : 2022 2H Investor Presentation

Cash used for operating activities was USD 19.7 million

Operating expenses focused on qualification and testing with customers to integrate parts into serial production

Average monthly cash burn rate of USD 1.7 million in 2022

Cash used for investments was USD 0.6 million

Limited investment activities with ample production capacity in place to meet long-term revenue targets

Cash generated from financing activities was USD 6.4 million

Net financing activities of USD 7.0 million net of costs, reflecting capital raised in November

USD 0.6 million reflects payment of principle portion of lease liabilities and interest paid

Ending cash balance of USD 7.7 million

Engaged SEB and Carnegie as financial advisors to raise additional capital for longer-term funding