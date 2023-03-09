Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norsk Titanium AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTI   NO0010969108

NORSK TITANIUM AS

(NTI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28:48 2023-03-08 am EST
7.600 NOK   -7.99%
12:42aNorsk Titanium : 2022 2H Report
PU
12:42aNorsk Titanium : 2022 2H Investor Presentation
PU
03/07Norsk Titanium : Invitation to presentation of 2022 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norsk Titanium : 2022 2H Investor Presentation

03/09/2023 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Half 2022 Financial Update

9 March 2023

Highlights - Progressing in all target markets

Commercial Aerospace

Airbus qualification and industrial trials

  • Machine qualification testing completed and submitted to Airbus for evaluation
  • Awaiting official approval from Airbus
  • Transitioned into industrial manufacturing trials to demonstrate serial production capabilities
  • Continuing to evaluate several Airbus A350 components for transition to production with multiple Airbus tier- one suppliers

Defense

Qualification with US DoD prime contractors and production order

  • Continued development of a large structural part for General Atomics for delivery in late first half 2022
  • Added to an undisclosed US DoD prime contractor's approved supplier list, material specification in-place;
  • Receipt of initial production order expected in first half 2023

Industrial / New Opportunities

Hittech demonstrator part and

first production order

  • Demonstrator part approved by Hittech/ASML
  • Serial production awarded for ASML carrier trays in Q4'22, production of the first 15 articles underway
  • Engaged with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to demonstrate RPD®'s applicability to part repair, a multi- billion dollar industry

Norsk Titanium AS © 2023 | Private and confidential

2H 2022 and Preliminary FY 2022 Profit & Loss

Income Statement (USD millions)

(unaudited)

2H'22

2H'21

2022

2021

Revenue

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.3

Other income

1.3

1.4

2.2

4.0

Total revenues and other income

2.3

2.4

3.2

5.3

Operating expenses

(11.1)

(10.9)

(22.0)

(22.0)

EBITDA

(8.8)

(8.5)

(18.8)

(16.7)

Depreciation, amortization,

(1.4)

(1.9)

(2.6)

(3.4)

impairment

Net financials

(1.3)

3.0

12.0

4.0

Profit/loss before tax

(11.5)

(7.4)

(9.4)

(16.1)

Income tax expense

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

Net profit/loss

(11.5)

(7.3)

(9.4)

(16.0)

Total revenue and other income was USD 2.3 million in 2H 2022 and USD 3.2 million for full year 2022

  • USD 1.0 million from sale of printed parts and development activities
  • USD 1.3 million recognized for Innovation Norway and Skattefunn grants; full year grants were USD 2.2 million

EBITDA-loss was USD 8.8 million in 2H 2022

  • Operating expenses includes fixed and variable operating expenses, employee payroll expenses
  • Net loss of USD 9.4 million in 2022 was helped with a strong unrealized foreign exchange gain during the first half 2022

3 Norsk Titanium AS © 2023 | Private and confidential

2022 Full Year Cash Flow

Cash Flow (USD millions)

22.9

(19.7)

10

1

6.4

(1.3)

7.7

(0.6))

Cash,

Operations

Investments

Financing

FX effect

Cash,

31. Dec

31. Dec

2021

2022

Cash used for operating activities was USD 19.7 million

  • Operating expenses focused on qualification and testing with customers to integrate parts into serial production
  • Average monthly cash burn rate of USD 1.7 million in 2022

Cash used for investments was USD 0.6 million

  • Limited investment activities with ample production capacity in place to meet long-term revenue targets

Cash generated from financing activities was USD 6.4 million

  • Net financing activities of USD 7.0 million net of costs, reflecting capital raised in November
  • USD 0.6 million reflects payment of principle portion of lease liabilities and interest paid

Ending cash balance of USD 7.7 million

Engaged SEB and Carnegie as financial advisors to raise additional capital for longer-term funding

4 Norsk Titanium AS © 2023 | Private and confidential

Advancing to serial production

Investor Presentation | March 2023

Disclaimer

Norsk Titanium AS published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORSK TITANIUM AS
12:42aNorsk Titanium : 2022 2H Report
PU
12:42aNorsk Titanium : 2022 2H Investor Presentation
PU
03/07Norsk Titanium : Invitation to presentation of 2022 results
AQ
03/02Norsk Titanium Enters Repair Market
AQ
02/27Norsk Titanium As : Primary insider trading
AQ
02/21Norsk Titanium Displaces Legacy Raw Material Suppliers the Semiconductor Market
AQ
02/21Norsk Titanium AS Displaces Legacy Raw Material Suppliers the Semiconductor Market
CI
02/02Norsk Titanium Nears Technology Approval to Produce Titanium Parts for Airbus in FY23
MT
02/02Norsk Titanium progressing towards commercial expansion with Airbus
AQ
01/31Norsk Titanium As : Investor meetings in Oslo on 2 February
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,45 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net income 2022 -14,6 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net cash 2022 7,06 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 -74,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 826 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 282x
EV / Sales 2023 119x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 100%
Chart NORSK TITANIUM AS
Duration : Period :
Norsk Titanium AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK TITANIUM AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,60 NOK
Average target price 15,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Canario President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashar Ashary Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Carl O. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Odd Terje Lium Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSK TITANIUM AS199.21%172
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD3.02%13 124
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.12.90%6 560
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-2.84%6 114
AURUBIS AG19.17%4 154
IMERYS13.98%3 683