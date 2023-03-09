|
Norsk Titanium : 2022 2H Investor Presentation
Second Half 2022 Financial Update
Highlights - Progressing in all target markets
Commercial Aerospace
Airbus qualification and industrial trials
-
Machine qualification testing completed and submitted to Airbus for evaluation
-
Awaiting official approval from Airbus
-
Transitioned into industrial manufacturing trials to demonstrate serial production capabilities
-
Continuing to evaluate several Airbus A350 components for transition to production with multiple Airbus tier- one suppliers
Defense
Qualification with US DoD prime contractors and production order
-
Continued development of a large structural part for General Atomics for delivery in late first half 2022
-
Added to an undisclosed US DoD prime contractor's approved supplier list, material specification in-place;
-
Receipt of initial production order expected in first half 2023
Industrial / New Opportunities
Hittech demonstrator part and
first production order
-
Demonstrator part approved by Hittech/ASML
-
Serial production awarded for ASML carrier trays in Q4'22, production of the first 15 articles underway
-
Engaged with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to demonstrate RPD®'s applicability to part repair, a multi- billion dollar industry
2H 2022 and Preliminary FY 2022 Profit & Loss
Income Statement (USD millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
2H'22
|
2H'21
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
Other income
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
2.2
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
3.2
|
5.3
|
Operating expenses
|
(11.1)
|
(10.9)
|
(22.0)
|
(22.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
(8.8)
|
(8.5)
|
(18.8)
|
(16.7)
|
Depreciation, amortization,
|
(1.4)
|
(1.9)
|
(2.6)
|
(3.4)
|
impairment
|
|
|
|
|
Net financials
|
(1.3)
|
3.0
|
12.0
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/loss before tax
|
(11.5)
|
(7.4)
|
(9.4)
|
(16.1)
|
Income tax expense
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit/loss
|
(11.5)
|
(7.3)
|
(9.4)
|
(16.0)
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue and other income was USD 2.3 million in 2H 2022 and USD 3.2 million for full year 2022
-
USD 1.0 million from sale of printed parts and development activities
-
USD 1.3 million recognized for Innovation Norway and Skattefunn grants; full year grants were USD 2.2 million
EBITDA-loss was USD 8.8 million in 2H 2022
-
Operating expenses includes fixed and variable operating expenses, employee payroll expenses
-
Net loss of USD 9.4 million in 2022 was helped with a strong unrealized foreign exchange gain during the first half 2022
2022 Full Year Cash Flow
Cash Flow (USD millions)
|
22.9
|
(19.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.6))
|
|
|
|
Cash,
|
Operations
|
Investments
|
Financing
|
FX effect
|
Cash,
|
31. Dec
|
|
|
|
|
31. Dec
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
2022
Cash used for operating activities was USD 19.7 million
-
Operating expenses focused on qualification and testing with customers to integrate parts into serial production
-
Average monthly cash burn rate of USD 1.7 million in 2022
Cash used for investments was USD 0.6 million
-
Limited investment activities with ample production capacity in place to meet long-term revenue targets
Cash generated from financing activities was USD 6.4 million
-
Net financing activities of USD 7.0 million net of costs, reflecting capital raised in November
-
USD 0.6 million reflects payment of principle portion of lease liabilities and interest paid
Ending cash balance of USD 7.7 million
Engaged SEB and Carnegie as financial advisors to raise additional capital for longer-term funding
Advancing to serial production
Investor Presentation | March 2023
|
