Norsk Titanium : 2022 2H Report

Highlights from the second half and full year 2022
Review of second half and full year 2022
Operational Review
Financial review
Risks
Outlook
Financial statements
Notes to the financial statements
Alternative performance measures
Innovating the future of metal manufacturing
Norsk Titanium and its subsidiaries (referred to herein as "Norsk Titanium", "the Company", "we", "us" or "our") is a global leader in metal 3D printing that is innovating the future of structural metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a more efficient, clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With our proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology, Norsk Titanium provides cost-efficient additive manufacturing of metal alloys with the ability to deliver value-added materials to a large addressable market.
We focus on structural applications for which the adoption of 3D printed titanium parts will add substantial value compared to existing materials and production methods. High complexity markets such as commercial aerospace and defense allow Norsk Titanium to deliver a strong value proposition. Using our industry recognized material specifications, customers can identify parts adaptable to our RPD® process. We can then deploy our proprietary software development tools to quickly design and manufacture preforms that will integrate seamlessly into the customer's existing supply chain. We leverage the expertise gained from our work in commercial aerospace and defense to expand into the industrial market with a customer in the semiconductor industry and continue to explore other markets and applications that can benefit from the shorter lead times, improved raw material usage, and high quality enabled by the RPD® process.
Thanks, in part, to our partnership with the State of New York, Norsk Titanium has 700 MT of annual print capacity between its facilities in Norway and the US, which supports our business plan through 2026 and beyond. With no need for further investments in machinery, we have directed our resources towards qualifications and testing to ensure our customers can utilize our 3D printed material commercially as a direct replacement for parts currently manufactured using legacy technologies.
up to 50%
70%
700 MT
USD 300M
Cost Savings
Less Waste
Annual Print
Revenue Potential
Capacity
at Full Capacity
Highlights from second half and full year 2022
Norsk Titanium maintains its position as a technology leader in metal 3D printing with an established foundation as a value-added materials supplier to the commercial aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. In 2022, the Company focused on engaging with customers in target markets to complete material qualifications and part specific development programs. These activities drive the transition to serial part production in 2023 and beyond, generating long term recurring revenue on established programs. In addition, we engaged with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to demonstrate RPD®'s applicability to part repair, a multi-billion dollar industry. The company continued to achieve 100% on-time deliveries to tier-one Boeing supply chain customers on the Boeing 787 program.
Progress on key milestones
Commercial Aerospace: Airbus qualification and industrial trials
Machine qualification testing completed and submitted to Airbus for evaluation
Awaiting official approval from Airbus
Transitioned into industrial manufacturing trials at our Plattsburgh facility to demonstrate serial production capabilities
Continuing to evaluate several Airbus A350 components for transition to production with multiple Airbus tier- one suppliers
Defense: Qualification with US DoD prime contractors and first production order
Continued development of a large structural part for General Atomics for delivery in late first half 2023
Added to an undisclosed US DoD prime contractor's approved supplier list, material specification in-place; receipt of initial production order expected in first half 2023 due to aircraft production schedule
Industrial: Hittech demonstrator part and first production order
Demonstrator part approved
Serial production awarded for ASML carrier trays in Q4'22, production of the first 15 articles underway
During the second half of 2022, Norsk Titanium raised NOK 75 million (USD 7.2 million) in a private placement through an accelerated book-building process. We used these funds to fuel transition from the development efforts that made up our key milestones in 2022 into long term serial production.
In the second half of 2022, Norsk Titanium generated revenue of USD 2.3 million, comprised of USD 1.0 million from sale of printed parts and USD 1.3 million in other income, namely grants from the Norwegian government through Innovation Norway and Skattefunn. Revenue for the full year 2022 amounted to USD 3.2 million, compared to USD 5.3 million in 2021. The higher total revenues in 2021 was driven by grants recognized under the US Cares Act and Innovation Norway. Our average monthly cash burn during the second half 2022 was USD 1.9 million, approximately USD 0.3 million higher than the first half of the year. The increase in the monthly cash burn rate was expected as the company ramped-up activities in second half 2022 for serial production in 2023. The company has retained financial advisors in Norway and the U.S. with the intent to raise additional longer-term funding.
Key financials* (USD millions)
H2'22'
H2'21
2022
2021
Revenue
2.3
2.4
3.2
5.3
Average monthly cash burn rate**
(1.9)
(1.9)
(1.7)
(1.8)
Ending cash balance
7.7
22.9
7.7
22.9
*Unaudited **Alternative Performance Measure (APM): Net change in cash and cash equivalents excluding capital raised from debt and/or share increases adjusted for currency exchange rates
Operational review
Norsk Titanium has the capacity to produce at industrial scale and deliver additively manufactured components to multiple markets under published specifications. In 2022, we focused on further penetration of commercial aerospace while expanding the application of our RPD® technology to industrial and defense applications. In the second half of 2022, we completed qualification and received our first serial production order from our industrial customer, Hittech. We also continue to deliver serial production parts to Boeing tier-one suppliers while developing, printing, and delivering articles for the qualification programs with Airbus and two US DoD prime contractors. We are on target to transition these programs to serial production in 2023.
Foundational Principles
Repeatable, Scalable RPD®
Process Measured Through a
Robust Data Management
Platform
Operational Principles
Excellence Through an Organization that Improves Velocity of Business Processes for Customers
During the second half of 2022, our engineering team facilitated the transition from part development and qualification to serial production of parts for established programs. To achieve a highly repeatable production scale, the team enhanced our digital infrastructure to enable an automated transition from printing qualification parts in Norway to serial production in Plattsburgh, NY. This allows the seamless relay of not only the print software, but also the monitoring and post- production reporting necessary to ensure each part meets the customer's specification. The successful transition of the carrier tray for Hittech into production during the fourth quarter of 2022 demonstrated the robustness of the established procedures.
Additionally, to accommodate the increase in demand expected in 2023 the engineering team has been working with the Plattsburgh production team to bring additional RPD® machines online. Today we have 10 qualified production machines and another 16 machines in the verification process. The current capacity is sufficient to meet our 2023 demand.
Our RPD® technology and platform are protected by a total of 174 patents, of which 4 new patents were added to the portfolio in the second half of 2022 with a further 51 patent applications pending.
Norsk Titanium successfully completed the aerospace ISO-standardAS-9100 Rev D recertification of both of our facilities during the second half of 2022. This is a testament to the readiness of our operational and quality management systems for serial production. As we ramp-up for production in 2023 these certifications are a requirement to enable us meet customer requirements.
The operations team continued our 100% on-time delivery of serial production parts to tier one Boeing suppliers - Leonardo, GKN Aerospace, and Spirit Aerosystems. Boeing resumed delivery of the Boeing 787 aircraft to its customers, generating increased demand for delivery of parts to 134 parts in the second half of 2022 from 54 parts during the first half of 2022. At the same time, we have continued to print and deliver test articles for numerous ongoing qualification programs:
Printed and delivered test articles for the Airbus machine qualification on schedule
Initiated printing for the two industrial trial parts to be delivered to Airbus for part qualification on the A350 program
Started production prints for the optimized Hittech part configuration to transition to serial production