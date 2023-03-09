Norsk Titanium : 2022 2H Report

Innovating the future of metal manufacturing

Norsk Titanium and its subsidiaries (referred to herein as "Norsk Titanium", "the Company", "we", "us" or "our") is a global leader in metal 3D printing that is innovating the future of structural metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a more efficient, clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With our proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology, Norsk Titanium provides cost-efficient additive manufacturing of metal alloys with the ability to deliver value-added materials to a large addressable market.

We focus on structural applications for which the adoption of 3D printed titanium parts will add substantial value compared to existing materials and production methods. High complexity markets such as commercial aerospace and defense allow Norsk Titanium to deliver a strong value proposition. Using our industry recognized material specifications, customers can identify parts adaptable to our RPD® process. We can then deploy our proprietary software development tools to quickly design and manufacture preforms that will integrate seamlessly into the customer's existing supply chain. We leverage the expertise gained from our work in commercial aerospace and defense to expand into the industrial market with a customer in the semiconductor industry and continue to explore other markets and applications that can benefit from the shorter lead times, improved raw material usage, and high quality enabled by the RPD® process.

Thanks, in part, to our partnership with the State of New York, Norsk Titanium has 700 MT of annual print capacity between its facilities in Norway and the US, which supports our business plan through 2026 and beyond. With no need for further investments in machinery, we have directed our resources towards qualifications and testing to ensure our customers can utilize our 3D printed material commercially as a direct replacement for parts currently manufactured using legacy technologies.

up to 50% 70% 700 MT USD 300M Cost Savings Less Waste Annual Print Revenue Potential Capacity at Full Capacity

