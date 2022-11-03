Advanced search
    NSKOG   NO0010861115

NORSKE SKOG ASA

(NSKOG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:10 2022-11-03 am EDT
59.80 NOK   -2.13%
Norske Skog : CEBINA strengthening land-based salmon production facilities

11/03/2022 | 10:53am EDT
CEBINA strengthening land-based salmon production facilities

03/11/2022

How can a wood-based product like #nanocellulose strengthen land-based salmon production facilities?

Pictures from left: Hugo Harstad, Business Development Director at Norske Skog Saugbrugs.
Hugo Harstad in conversation with a representative from BMO Entreprenør in one of the finished tanks. Photos: Norske Skog Saugbrugs

In collaboration with Gjøco and BMO Entreprenør AS, Norske Skog has supplied CEBINA, a product made from tiny wood fibres, for the epoxy spray used for the coating of Salmon Evolution's first production facility in Indre Harøy!

Due to the properties of our nanocellulose, CEBINA the epoxy can be sprayed directly onto the wall without dripping as it hardens, reducing the application time from 2 weeks to approximately 4 days

CEBINA is produced and developed at Norske Skog Saugbrugs AS, a paper mill with more than 160 years of experience with fibers and cellulose.

Read more about it in the magazine LandbasedAQ.no (in Norwegian)

CEBINA - Cellulose Nano Fibrils (CNF)

With a lift you can do the work of several weeks in a few days, covering a whole tank. Photo: Norske Skog Saugbrugs

Disclaimer

Norske Skog ASA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 14:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 359 M 1 480 M 1 480 M
Net income 2022 2 070 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 1 016 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 760 M 555 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 50,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61,10 NOK
Average target price 93,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sven Ombudstvedt President & Chief Executive Officer
Rune Sollie Chief Financial Officer
Jen-Yue Chiang Chairman
Børge Teigland Vice President-Global Information Technology
Amund Saxrud Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSKE SKOG ASA59.11%555
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ2.72%18 081
SUZANO S.A.-12.04%13 460
STORA ENSO OYJ-17.47%10 593
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-18.97%8 308
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-7.98%5 907