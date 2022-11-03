Norske Skog : CEBINA strengthening land-based salmon production facilities

CEBINA strengthening land-based salmon production facilities
How can a wood-based product like #nanocellulose strengthen land-based salmon production facilities?
Pictures from left: Hugo Harstad, Business Development Director at Norske Skog Saugbrugs.
Hugo Harstad in conversation with a representative from BMO Entreprenør in one of the finished tanks. Photos: Norske Skog Saugbrugs
In collaboration with Gjøco and BMO Entreprenør AS, Norske Skog has supplied CEBINA, a product made from tiny wood fibres, for the epoxy spray used for the coating of Salmon Evolution's first production facility in Indre Harøy!
Due to the properties of our nanocellulose, CEBINA the epoxy can be sprayed directly onto the wall without dripping as it hardens, reducing the application time from 2 weeks to approximately 4 days
CEBINA is produced and developed at Norske Skog Saugbrugs AS, a paper mill with more than 160 years of experience with fibers and cellulose.
Read more about it in the magazine LandbasedAQ.no (in Norwegian)
CEBINA - Cellulose Nano Fibrils (CNF)
With a lift you can do the work of several weeks in a few days, covering a whole tank. Photo: Norske Skog Saugbrugs
