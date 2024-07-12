Positive market development

Norske Skog's EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was NOK 471 million, an

increase from NOK 76 million in the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter

EBITDA was positively impacted by insurance at Norske Skog Saugbrugs of NOK 338

million. Despite signs of positive developments in the publication and

containerboard markets, closures are still required. The process to deliver a

main study on the BCTMP-production project (bleached chemi-thermomechanical

pulp) at Saugbrugs has started.



" - We are receiving excellent feedback from our customers on our containerboard

product quality, which is promising for our plan to deliver a total of 760 000

tonnes of packaging paper from Bruck and Golbey into the market in the coming

years. In the quarter, we launched plans to start BCTMP-production at Saugbrugs.

This will secure jobs and further strengthen the competitiveness of Saugbrugs.

Despite declining markets and reduced machine capacities, we are very pleased to

have achieved an increased market share with higher sales volumes in the second

quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year. This means that Norske

Skog's market position with the paper industry has been strengthened," says Geir

Drangsland, CEO of Norske Skog.



Cash flow from operations was NOK 299 million in the quarter compared to NOK -69

million in the previous quarter. The second quarter cash flow was positively

influenced by somewhat higher sales prices and -volumes, and a decrease in

working capital due CO2 related proceeds. Operating earnings in the second

quarter of 2024 were NOK 364 million compared to operating earnings in the first

quarter of 2024 of NOK -177 million. The operating earnings in the quarter were

affected by insurance at Norske Skog Saugbrugs of NOK 338 million, non-cash

changes in fair value of energy contracts in Norway amounting to NOK 44 million

and depreciation of NOK 128 million.



Profit before tax in the quarter was NOK 311 million compared to loss before tax

of NOK -382 million in the previous quarter. Net interest-bearing debt decreased

from NOK 3 246 to 2 970 million at the end of the quarter in part due to

favourable working capital changes. The equity ratio was 40%. During the

quarter, Norske Skog refinanced the EUR 150 million secured bond with a

five-year NOK 1 400 million unsecured bond at a lower interest rate.



" - It is great to see that the long-term refinancing of the group with a new

NOK 1.4 billion bond has been completed at a lower interest rate and lower

amount than the previous bond. The previous bond was secured, whereas the new

one is unsecured, which makes the refinancing even more impressive," says Geir

Drangsland, CEO of Norske Skog.



Operations

Total annual publication paper production capacity for the group is 1.6 million,

with 1.3 million tonnes in Europe and 0.3 million tonnes in Australia. Norske

Skog Bruck (PM3) started production of recycled containerboard paper in first

quarter of 2023, and Norske Skog Golbey (PM1) plans to start in the second half

of 2024. Norske Skog will after the ramp-up of Norske Skog Bruck and Norske Skog

Golbey have an annual capacity of 760 000 tonnes of packaging paper production.



According to Euro Graph, demand for standard newsprint in Europe decreased by 1%

through May 2024 compared to the same period last year. SC magazine demand

decreased by around 11%. LWC paper demand decreased by around 1% through May

2024 compared to the same period last year. According to PPPC trade statistics

for Australia, demand for newsprint and coated mechanical decreased by 33% and

2%, respectively, through May 2024 compared to the same period last year.



Publication paper

Operating income increased from the previous quarter mainly due to the

recognition of NOK 338 million in insurance at Norske Skog Saugbrugs in the

quarter, and slightly higher sales prices and sales volumes due to geographic

and product mix effects. Despite positive demand sentiment in certain segments

of the publication paper market, there is still a market imbalance for

publication paper.



Variable costs per tonne increased in the quarter, both in absolute terms and

per tonne for cost of materials mainly caused by higher recovered paper prices.

Distribution costs increased slightly in the quarter. Fixed costs both in

absolute terms and per tonne decreased somewhat in the quarter due to lower

costs and production volumes. Group capacity utilisation was 88% in the quarter,

87% in Europe and 90% in Australasia.



Packaging paper

The packaging paper machine at Bruck is operating according to the ramp-up plan.

The containerboard production will reach full capacity utilisation in the second

half of 2025. The operating income for the second quarter was higher than the

mill gate cash costs. The EBITDA was slightly positive due to higher sales

prices and delivered volume.



Key figures, second quarter of 2024

NOK million (unless otherwise stated)

Q224 Q124 Q223 YTD24 YTD23

Income statement

Total operating income 3 217 2 688 3 404 5 905 6 725

EBITDA 471 76 380 546 1 055

Operating earnings 364 -177 146 187 231

Profit before tax 311 -382 41 -71 -108



EBITDA margin % 14.6 2.8 11.2 9.3 15.7

Capacity utilisation publication paper %

88 86 77 87 78



Cash flow

Net cash flow from operating activities

299 -69 353 229 783

Net cash flow from investing activities

-104 -377 -695 -482 -1 063



Balance 30.06.24 31.03.24 30.06.23

Total assets 15 201 14 644 14 689

Equity 6 138 6 004 6 208

Equity % 40 41 42



Status projects



Norske Skog Golbey conversion projects

At Norske Skog Golbey, the conversion of the newsprint paper machine (PM1) into

recycled containerboard paper production is progressing towards start-up in the

second half of 2024. Norske Skog Golbey will eventually add 550 000 tonnes of

new low-emission packaging paper capacity after ramp-up is completed, which will

be fully based on recycled fibre. Golbey PM1 will utilise renewable energy

generated from the biomass plant under construction at the Golbey industrial

site (Green Valley Energie).



Norske Skog Skogn new TMP-line

Norske Skog Skogn successfully started the production at the net NOK 180 million

new thermo-mechanical pulp (TMP) line, which substitutes recovered paper with

fresh fibre. The project was completed according to budget and timeline. The

total cost of the purchased machinery and equipment were about 50-70% below

standard new equipment. The new TMP line will reduce variable costs, in addition

to reducing NOx emissions, fossil CO2-emissions and waste sent to landfill.



" - I would like to thank everyone who has been involved with the project for

their efforts and excellent work, especially the employees and not least to all

our partners who have delivered according to expectations. This project will

give us a boost both on the cost and environmental side, but not least it will

give a boost in what we offer our customers. The feedback from our largest

customers has so far been outstanding. We now offer paper produced only on fresh

fibre from Skogn. This investment will clearly strengthen our position in the

paper market," says Geir Drangsland, CEO of Norske Skog.



Norske Skog Saugbrugs BCTMP-production

Norske Skog will initiate a main study aiming to enter the bleached

chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) market by starting production at Norske Skog

Saugbrugs in Halden. The new BCTMP line will produce approximately 300 000 tons

of competitive pulp to meet the growing demand, especially for products in the

packaging market. The BCTMP production will be based on fresh fibre, and the

mill already has access to adequate energy capacity. Norske Skog Saugbrugs

investment will exploit existing machinery, equipment, and infrastructure; thus,

reducing the total investment significantly compared to a greenfield

alternative.



Outlook

The development in the global economy is of vital importance for consumer

spending, and this impacts the publication paper and packaging paper industry,

and thus Norske Skog's operations and results. Norske Skog's deliveries have

continued to improve during the second quarter of 2024, and is expected to

improve through 2024.



The raw material and energy markets, which are important for both publication

paper and packaging paper production, are expected to remain uncertain, although

prices have come down closer to historical levels. Cost of recovered paper has

increased significantly, and the quality and availability has deteriorated. This

trend is expected to persist for the remainder of 2024. Pulpwood prices is

expected to remain at higher levels for 2024.



The level of input costs and demand for paper will continue to influence paper

sales prices in Europe. Both publication and packaging markets are characterised

by excess capacity and capacity reductions are required to balance the markets.

Utilisation is expected to remain weak until capacity is reduced.



The production of recycled containerboard in Norske Skog Bruck is expected to

increase in line with the plan over the coming quarters. However, the EBITDA

from the Packaging Paper segment in 2024 is expected to be negative due to

allocation of fixed costs following start-up of production in Norske Skog Golbey

in the second half of 2024.



Norske Skog Saugbrugs has initiated pre-engineering (main study) to produce

bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP), with expected final investment

decision in the first half of 2025. Potential investments into a BCTMP project

at Saugbrugs will result in recognition and receipt of additional insurance

compensation of NOK 615 million.



In Australasia, markets remain challenging with a large share of volume being

delivered in low margin export markets. There is continuous effort to improve

the mill's cost position and commercial terms. Norske Skog will continue to

develop its industrial sites with new fibre projects based on efficient use of

certified fibre and renewable energy, both on a stand-alone basis and in

partnerships.



About Norske Skog

Norske Skog is a leading producer of publication paper with strong market

positions and customer relations in Europe and Australasia. The Norske Skog

Group operates four mills in Europe, which produce publication paper, recycled

packaging paper, energy and bioproducts. In addition, the Group operates one

paper mill in Australia. Norske Skog aims to further diversify its operations

and continue its transformation into a growing and high-margin business through

a range of promising energy and bio product development projects. The Group has

approximately 2 100 employees, is headquartered in Norway and listed on the Oslo

Stock Exchange under the ticker NSKOG.



