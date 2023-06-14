Norske Skog : Welcome back – and did you know? #6

14/06/2023

That on June 1, Tore Hansesætre assumed the role of new CEO of Norske Skog? Having worked at Norske Skog since 2009, our new CEO knows the group well: he has held several positions within strategy and operations. For the past years, he has been in charge of strategic projects, including the two conversion projects in Austria and France.

