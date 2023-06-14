Advanced search
    NSKOG   NO0010861115

NORSKE SKOG ASA

(NSKOG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:13:47 2023-06-14 am EDT
46.74 NOK   +0.17%
05:03aNorske Skog : Welcome back – and did you know? #6
PU
05/17Valmet Wins Order for Consistency Measurements from Norske Skog
MT
05/16Norske Skog : The Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited our mill Norske Skog Saugbrugs AS
PU
Norske Skog : Welcome back – and did you know? #6

06/14/2023 | 05:03am EDT
Welcome back - and did you know? #6

14/06/2023

That on June 1, Tore Hansesætre assumed the role of new CEO of Norske Skog? Having worked at Norske Skog since 2009, our new CEO knows the group well: he has held several positions within strategy and operations. For the past years, he has been in charge of strategic projects, including the two conversion projects in Austria and France.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norske Skog ASA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 09:02:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
