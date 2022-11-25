Advanced search
    NSKOG   NO0010861115

NORSKE SKOG ASA

(NSKOG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-24 am EST
60.20 NOK   -0.50%
01:44aNorske Skog : Welcome to Norske Skog Saugbrugs
PU
11/24Norske Skog : enters into Sales and Marketing agreement with CellMark for Italy
PU
11/16Disclosure of large shareholding - CORRECTION
AQ
Norske Skog : Welcome to Norske Skog Saugbrugs

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
Welcome to Norske Skog Saugbrugs

25/11/2022

Saugbrugs was founded in 1859 and became a part of Norske Skog in 1989.

During the 1990s the Saugbrugs mill invested almost NOK 4 billion in a new paper machine - PM6, establishing a position as one of the world's largest and most modern production units of SC magazine paper.


Norske Skog Saugbrugs has a proud history of using wood from Norwegian forests as a high-quality raw material. Today Saugbrugs is a hub for innovation and the home of several circular economy projects, like CEBICO and CEBINA - two fibre-based products introduced at the mill in 2020.

Disclaimer

Norske Skog ASA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 359 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
Net income 2022 2 070 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 1 016 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 675 M 572 M 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 50,9%
