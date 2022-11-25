Norske Skog : Welcome to Norske Skog Saugbrugs

25/11/2022

Saugbrugs was founded in 1859 and became a part of Norske Skog in 1989.

During the 1990s the Saugbrugs mill invested almost NOK 4 billion in a new paper machine - PM6, establishing a position as one of the world's largest and most modern production units of SC magazine paper.



Norske Skog Saugbrugs has a proud history of using wood from Norwegian forests as a high-quality raw material. Today Saugbrugs is a hub for innovation and the home of several circular economy projects, like CEBICO and CEBINA - two fibre-based products introduced at the mill in 2020.

Share on: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Go back