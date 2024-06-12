Norske Skog ASA announces fixed income investor calls and contemplated bond issue

Oslo, 12 June 2024: Norske Skog ASA ("Norske Skog" or the "Company") has

mandated DNB Markets and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Lead Managers to arrange

a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 12 June 2024. A new

5-year senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1 400 million may follow, subject to

inter alia market conditions.



The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used to refinance the

Company's existing NSKOG02 EUR 150 million senior secured bonds (ISIN NO

0010936065) and for general corporate purposes.



In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, Norske Skog will offer a

conditional buyback of NSKOG02. Subject to completion of the contemplated bond

issue, Norske Skog will call the remaining net outstanding amount of NSKOG02 in

whole.



Norske Skog has obtained support from DNB for a NOK 500 million term loan at

Norske Skog Skogn and a NOK 50 million overdraft facility at the Company level

to replace its existing but undrawn EUR 31 million Revolving Credit Facility.

These facilities are expected to be entered into during the third quarter of

2024.



About Norske Skog ASA

Norske Skog is a leading producer of publication paper with strong market

positions and customer relations in Europe and Australasia. The Norske Skog

group operates four mills in Europe, which produce publication paper, recycled

packaging paper, energy and bioproducts. In addition, the Company operates one

paper mill in Australia. Norske Skog aims to further diversify its operations

and continue its transformation into a growing and high-margin business through

a range of promising energy and bio product development projects. The Group has

approximately 2 100 employees, is headquartered in Norway and listed on the Oslo

Stock Exchange under the ticker NSKOG.



For further information:



Norske Skog media:



Vice President Communication and Public Affairs

Carsten Dybevig

Email: carsten.dybevig@norskeskog.com

Mob: +47 917 63 117



Norske Skog capital markets:

Vice President Corporate Finance

Even Lund

Email: even.lund@norskeskog.com

Mob: +47 906 12 919





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621213_20240612 - Norske Skog - Investor presentation.pdf

