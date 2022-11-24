Advanced search
    NSKOG   NO0010861115

NORSKE SKOG ASA

(NSKOG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:24 2022-11-24 am EST
60.55 NOK   +0.08%
Norske Skog : enters into Sales and Marketing agreement with CellMark for Italy
PU
11/16Disclosure of large shareholding - CORRECTION
AQ
11/15Norske Skog : Golbey renewable energy plant is under construction
PU
Norske Skog : enters into Sales and Marketing agreement with CellMark for Italy

11/24/2022 | 04:14am EST
Norske Skog enters into Sales and Marketing agreement with CellMark for Italy

24/11/2022

Norske Skog is happy to announce that CellMark Italy, effective January 1, 2023, will act as the exclusive sales and marketing agent for sales of the Norske Skog publication paper and recycled containerboard products in the Italian market.

Robert Wood and Johan Vallin in the current Norske Skog Italia Milan office

Norske Skog has agreed to transfer the assets of its existing agent in Italy, Norske Skog Italia, to CellMark Italy on January 1, 2023. Through this strategic partnership with CellMark, Norske Skog will preserve the continuity of the sales and customer service functions in Italy on behalf of the Norske Skog European Business units. All existing Norske Skog Italia staff will be transferred to CellMark Italy.

For many years, Norske Skog and CellMark have successfully partnered together through exclusive marketing agreements in North America, South-East Asia, Spain, and Portugal. This new agreement will further strengthen the working relationship between the two companies.

"Norske Skog has enjoyed a long presence as a supplier of publication paper grades in Italy for many years. The imminent introduction of the Strato recycled containerboard products will add to our product portfolio, and with CellMark, we see the ideal partner to achieve further growth in our Italian market", states Robert Wood, SVP Commercial of Norske Skog.

"When our key industrial partners transition from paper into packaging, CellMark is committed to remaining a strong and long-term partner. The Norske Skog partnership in Italy is a perfect example of that, giving CellMark an additional platform to further grow our packaging and paper sales in Italy", says Johan Vallin, Executive Vice President of CellMark Packaging & Paper.

Norske Skog ASA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 359 M 1 540 M 1 540 M
Net income 2022 2 070 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2022 1 016 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 703 M 572 M 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart NORSKE SKOG ASA
Norske Skog ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORSKE SKOG ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 60,50 NOK
Average target price 93,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sven Ombudstvedt President & Chief Executive Officer
Rune Sollie Chief Financial Officer
Jen-Yue Chiang Chairman
Børge Teigland Vice President-Global Information Technology
Amund Saxrud Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSKE SKOG ASA57.55%572
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.56%19 206
SUZANO S.A.-6.95%13 534
STORA ENSO OYJ-13.29%11 630
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-13.65%9 403
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-1.86%6 610