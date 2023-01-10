Norske Skog : receives A- rating from CDP on climate change

10/01/2023

Norske Skog has received a favorable rating of A- on CDP Climate Change. The A- rating ranks Norske Skog as one of the top 20 companies in Norway on climate change action, acknowledging the company's effort to cut emissions and manage environmental impact throughout its value chain.

Mari Mogen, Head of Sustainability. Photo: Carsten Dybevig, Norske Skog

The disclosure to CDP is Norske Skog's first since 2011.

CDP is recognized as the global gold standard for environmental reporting. Data is used by capital markets and purchasing organizations to guide investment and sourcing decisions.

"Being recognized as a global leader in transparency and action on climate change is a great achievement that underlines our mission statement of creating green value," says Mari Mogen, Head of Sustainability at Norske Skog, adding that "I want to congratulate the Norske Skog team who work hard to innovate, collaborate and reduce environmental impact every day. We are more committed than ever to work with business partners across our value chain and deliver continued climate integrity."

CDP is a non-profit charity that holds the largest environmental database in the world. The charity supports companies, cities, states, and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security, and deforestation. In 2022 more than 15,000 companies reported on CDP's global environmental disclosure system.

Read Norske Skog's full disclosure here.

