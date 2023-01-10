Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norske Skog ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSKOG   NO0010861115

NORSKE SKOG ASA

(NSKOG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:21:37 2023-01-10 am EST
72.10 NOK   +0.07%
09:13aNorske Skog : receives A- rating from CDP on climate change
PU
2022Viken county municipality acquires high school facilities in Halden
AQ
2022Norske Skog : We are on the track to reach the global net zero CO2 emission target
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norske Skog : receives A- rating from CDP on climate change

01/10/2023 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Norske Skog receives A- rating from CDP on climate change

10/01/2023

Norske Skog has received a favorable rating of A- on CDP Climate Change. The A- rating ranks Norske Skog as one of the top 20 companies in Norway on climate change action, acknowledging the company's effort to cut emissions and manage environmental impact throughout its value chain.

Mari Mogen, Head of Sustainability. Photo: Carsten Dybevig, Norske Skog

The disclosure to CDP is Norske Skog's first since 2011.

CDP is recognized as the global gold standard for environmental reporting. Data is used by capital markets and purchasing organizations to guide investment and sourcing decisions.

"Being recognized as a global leader in transparency and action on climate change is a great achievement that underlines our mission statement of creating green value," says Mari Mogen, Head of Sustainability at Norske Skog, adding that "I want to congratulate the Norske Skog team who work hard to innovate, collaborate and reduce environmental impact every day. We are more committed than ever to work with business partners across our value chain and deliver continued climate integrity."

CDP is a non-profit charity that holds the largest environmental database in the world. The charity supports companies, cities, states, and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security, and deforestation. In 2022 more than 15,000 companies reported on CDP's global environmental disclosure system.

Read Norske Skog's full disclosure here.

Go back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norske Skog ASA published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 14:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORSKE SKOG ASA
09:13aNorske Skog : receives A- rating from CDP on climate change
PU
2022Viken county municipality acquires high school facilities in Halden
AQ
2022Norske Skog : We are on the track to reach the global net zero CO2 emission target
PU
2022Norske Skog : Welcome to Norske Skog Saugbrugs
PU
2022Norske Skog : enters into Sales and Marketing agreement with CellMark for Italy
PU
2022Disclosure of large shareholding - CORRECTION
AQ
2022Norske Skog : Golbey renewable energy plant is under construction
PU
2022Norske Skog : Full speed ahead at Norske Skog Golbey!
PU
2022Norske Skog Skogn enters into a new long-term energy contract with Statkraft
AQ
2022Norske Skog : CEBINA strengthening land-based salmon production facilities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 148 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net income 2022 2 099 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 988 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 792 M 688 M 688 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart NORSKE SKOG ASA
Duration : Period :
Norske Skog ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSKE SKOG ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 72,05 NOK
Average target price 93,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sven Ombudstvedt President & Chief Executive Officer
Rune Sollie Chief Financial Officer
Jen-Yue Chiang Chairman
Børge Teigland Vice President-Global Information Technology
Amund Saxrud Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORSKE SKOG ASA7.14%688
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.31%20 083
SUZANO S.A.5.12%12 535
STORA ENSO OYJ8.37%12 181
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA10.08%9 841
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)5.97%6 863