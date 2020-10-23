Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Nortec Minerals Corp.    NVT   CA65655Q2027

NORTEC MINERALS CORP.

(NVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nortec Minerals : Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:45pm EDT

Vancouver, BC / The Newswire / October 23, 2020 - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (the 'Company' or 'Nortec') (TSXV: NVT): - Nortec is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its annual general meetings held in Vancouver, British Columbia were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at seven, and Mohan R. Vulimiri, Peter F. Tegart, Derrick Weyrauch, Carlos Fernando Jaramillo Munoz, Michael Malana, Jeffrey Selder, and Jason Birmingham were elected to serve on the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board').

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Derrick Weyrauch to the Board. Mr. Weyrauch is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over 29 years of corporate experience. Most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) and an independent director of Cabral Gold Inc, (TSXV: CBR) he is also the founder and a director of Magna Mining Corp., a private mining company. Previously Mr. Weyrauch has held directorships and executive management roles with a number of public companies including exploration, development and operating mining companies. His broad range of experience will be an asset as Nortec advances both its current and additional projects in the future.

The Company is also pleased to appoint Mr. Michael Malana, Nortec's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary to the Board. Mr. Malana is a Certified Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant. Nortec appreciates his assistance in administration, accounting and reporting for Nortec since 2017. He has extensive experience serving in the management of several public companies.

Mr. Harvey Stark did not stand for re-election to the Board. The Board and management wish to thank Mr. Stark for his valuable services and contributions to the Company.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec has a 17% interest in the Tammela Gold & Lithium Project in Southwest Finland. The Company has incurred over CDN$2.9 million in exploration, diamond drilling and support costs to earn a 51% interest in the Tomboko Gold Project, Northeast Guinea, West Africa. Nortec has a 100% interest, subject to a 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty, in the Cottonwood Vanadium-Uranium property located in Utah, USA. The Company is also evaluating advanced properties in Ecuador. Detailed information on these projects are posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute 'forward-looking information' under applicable Canadian securities laws ('forward-looking statements'). Forward looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as 'shall', 'will', and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Nortec Minerals Corp. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 02:44:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTEC MINERALS CORP.
10/23NORTEC MINERALS : Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
10/23NORTEC MINERALS : Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting
AQ
10/13NORTEC MINERALS : Exploration Update, Cottonwood Uranium-Vanadium Project, South..
AQ
09/25NORTEC MINERALS : commences Exploration Program on the Cottonwood Uranium-Vanadi..
PU
09/24NORTEC MINERALS : commences Exploration Program on the Cottonwood Uranium-Vanadi..
AQ
09/16NORTEC MINERALS : announces Exploration Program on the Cottonwood Uranium- Vanad..
PU
09/15NORTEC MINERALS : announces Exploration Program on the Cottonwood Uranium-Vanadi..
AQ
08/11NORTEC MINERALS : announces the Closing of the Private Placement
PU
06/01NORTEC MINERALS : Announces Interim Filings Update
AQ
04/24NORTEC MINERALS : Provides Update on Status of Tomboko Gold Property
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,29 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net Debt 2019 0,42 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,58 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart NORTEC MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nortec Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Fernando Jaramillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Malana Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Mohan Ramalingaswamy Vulimiri Director
Peter Frederick Tegart Independent Director
Harvey W. Stark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTEC MINERALS CORP.150.00%2
BHP GROUP-7.50%120 728
RIO TINTO PLC1.67%99 472
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.68%31 518
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.40%22 961
FRESNILLO PLC90.33%11 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group