    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
Nortech Incorporated : Systems Announces Establishment of Two 10b5-1 Trading Plans

06/01/2021
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Jay D. Miller and Chief Financial Officer Chris Jones have each adopted a prearranged trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities exchange Act of 1934 to purchase shares of Nortech's common stock on the open market. Rule 10b5-1 permits officers and directors of public companies to adopt predetermined plans for purchasing or selling specified amounts or value of stock. Mr. Miller and Mr. Jones’ purchase transactions will be reported via SEC Form 4 filings.

Nortech, in partnership with our medical, industrial and defense customers, uses intelligence, innovation, speed and global expertise to provide manufacturing and engineering solutions. This enables our customers to be leaders in digital connectivity and data management to achieve their business goals. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 104 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,55 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,6 M 17,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 41,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ryan P. McManus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED-14.17%18
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.64%561 129
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.43%404 813
INTEL CORPORATION14.65%230 651
BROADCOM INC.7.87%192 853
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.65%175 303