  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nortech Systems Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:07:28 2023-06-02 pm EDT
9.620 USD    0.00%
03:13pNortech Systems Mourns the Loss of Board Member David Graff
BU
05/31Nortech Systems Chief Financial Officer Christopher Jones Resigns
MT
05/30Nortech Systems Announces the Departure of Christopher D. Jones as CFO & Senior Vice President of Finance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nortech Systems Mourns the Loss of Board Member David Graff

06/02/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
It is with great sadness that Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), announces the death of Board Member David Graff, who passed away on May 28th.

“David was a trusted advisor whose guidance and expertise in financial and strategic matters will be deeply missed,” said Jay D. Miller, Nortech’s CEO. “David was a genuinely thoughtful and engaging leader whose warmth and kindness inspired everyone at Nortech. On behalf of the Nortech family, the Board of Directors and all Nortech colleagues, we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Paula and their daughters, Maggie and Amanda.”

Mr. Graff joined the Nortech Board in May 2022 bringing broad experience in financial leadership and global business strategy for companies in a variety of industries. His most recent engagements included companies in digital services, cybersecurity, business services and manufacturing. Mr. Graff retired from Deluxe Corporation in 2019 after 20 years as head of Corporate Development. He previously served in financial and operations leadership roles at Colwell Industries, Inc. and Ecolab Inc. and as an auditor of public and private companies at Arthur Andersen & Co. S.C.

Nortech's mission is to deliver value for all Nortech stakeholders by providing extraordinary quality, high-performance, sustainable engineering and manufacturing solutions to help our customers become leaders in reliable digital connectivity and secure data management.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
03:13pNortech Systems Mourns the Loss of Board Member David Graff
BU
05/31Nortech Systems Chief Financial Officer Christopher Jones Resigns
MT
05/30Nortech Systems Announces the Departure of Christopher D. Jones as CFO & Senior Vice Pr..
BU
05/30Nortech Systems Incorporated Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
05/30Nortech Systems Incorporated Announces the Departure of Christopher D. Jones as Senior ..
CI
05/15Nortech Systems Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Transcript : Nortech Systems Incorporated, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 202..
CI
05/10Nortech Systems Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/10Earnings Flash (NSYS) NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 Revenue $34.9M
MT
05/10Nortech Systems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 2,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 26,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 807
Free-Float 29,4%
Managers and Directors
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Steven J. Rosenstone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED-21.14%26
NVIDIA CORPORATION172.14%983 564
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED25.31%465 365
BROADCOM INC.41.28%329 349
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.84.45%192 390
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.41%159 575
