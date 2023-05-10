Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nortech Systems Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:57:42 2023-05-10 pm EDT
10.00 USD   -4.94%
03:04pNortech Systems Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pEarnings Flash (NSYS) NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 Revenue $34.9M
MT
02:40pNortech Systems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nortech Systems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

05/10/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revenue Up 13.6% from Prior Year;
Gross Margin Expansion of 2.5 Percentage Points from the First Quarter 2022

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, industrial and defense markets, reported 2023 first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue of $34.9 million, up 13.6% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Gross margin of 15.7%, up 2.5 percentage points from gross margin of 13.2% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.5 million, up from adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Last Twelve Months (LTM) revenue $138 million and adjusted EBITDA $6.7 million

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with the strong year-over-year growth we saw in the first quarter of 2023,” said Jay D. Miller, President & CEO of Nortech Systems. “For the past eight quarters, on an adjusted basis, we posted year-over-year quarterly growth in four key metrics: sales, gross profit, gross margin and EBITDA. Delivering these impressive results only happens through the skill and dedication of all our team members. Their invaluable contributions deserve the utmost appreciation and respect.”

“Everyone at Nortech is focused on delivering high-quality products and solutions for our customers, frequently under tight deadlines,” explained Miller. “Our strategic plan is built on four key drivers: taking great care of our employees; delivering quality products on time to our customers; supporting our customers with continual innovation; and driving shareholder value through profitable growth. Guided by these principles, we are successfully evolving to better serve a wide range of medical, industrial and defense firms, from Fortune 100 multinationals to regional U.S. manufacturers. To effectively partner with the customers of today and the future, Nortech is making strategic investments in developing next-generation technologies.

2023 First Quarter Results (in thousands)

 

Q1 23

Q1 22

Change

Revenue

$ 34,888

$30,711

13.6%

Gross Profit $

$5,484

$4,044

35.6%

Gross Margin %

15.7%

13.2%

2.5 pts

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,558

$640

143.4%

In Q1 2023, revenue totaled $34.9 million. This represents a 13.6% increase from revenue of $30.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net income totaled $0.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q1 2023, up from net income of $0.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q1 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, gross profit totaled $5.5 million, or 15.7% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $4.0 million, or 13.2% of revenue, in the prior-year quarter.

First quarter 2023 operating expenses totaled $4.4 million, a 14.3% increase from first quarter 2022 operating expenses of $3.9 million. The increase in year-over-year operating expense was primarily driven by investments in IT and HR systems.

First quarter 2023 EBITDA totaled $1.5 million, a 143% increase over adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a 33% increase from the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from the previously discussed revenue increase and gross margin expansion in the same period.

Outlook

“Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, many of our customers are expressing guarded optimism that the U.S. recessionary landing will be on the softer side. They are feeling more confident in their inventory levels and they are gradually returning to more normal ordering patterns as component availability improves and lead times become more predictable,” commented Miller. “We always monitor an array of leading indicators for signals about future bookings and backlog and we’ll respond appropriately if customer demand declines.”

“Although Nortech will strive to maintain the strong momentum we have built, individual quarters could be affected by outside factors that might include timing fluctuations, customer shipments, and supply chain issues,” Miller explained. “Consequently, we prefer to gauge the long-term success of our strategy on a rolling twelve-month basis to normalize quarterly variability. We added a new chart to our financial tables at the end of this press release that provides more historical context for key financial metrics.”

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss the Company's 2023 first quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-545-0523 and international participants may call 973-528-0016. Participant Access Code: 629822. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/48227.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding our financial results for the remainder of 2023, our ability to deliver quality products on time to our customers, to support our customers with continual innovation, and to drive shareholder value through profitable growth; our ability to obtain and retain Fortune 100 multinationals as well as regional U.S. manufacturers as customers; our ability to provide continual innovation to our customers; and that achievement of ESG goals will deliver business benefits well beyond compliance. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) engineering challenges with new products, technologies, and innovations; (2) our ability to secure intellectual property rights with respect to new products, technologies, and innovations; (3) supply chain disruptions leading to parts shortages for critical components; (4) volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of, and demand for, the company's products; (5) increased competition; (6) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (7) risks related to the availability of labor; (8) commodity cost increases coupled with our inability to raise prices charged to our customers; (9) general economic, financial, and business conditions that could affect the company's financial condition and results of operations; (10) macroeconomic headwinds that negatively impact the markets Nortech serves. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

(In thousands, except share data)  
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31,
INCOME STATEMENT 2023 2022
Net Sales $

34,888

 

 

$

30,711

 

 

 

 

Cost of Goods Sold

29,404

 

 

 

26,667

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

5,484

 

 

 

4,044

 

15.7

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

Selling Expenses

890

 

 

 

833

 

General and Administrative Expenses

3,265

 

 

 

2,729

 

Research and Development Expenses

276

 

 

 

328

 

Gain on Sale of Assets

 

 

 

 

 

(15

)

Total Operating Expenses

4,431

 

 

 

3,875

 

 

 

 

Income from Operations

1,053

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

Interest Expense

(110

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

943

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

 

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

262

 

 

 

(67

)

 

 

 

Net Income $

681

 

 

$

138

 

 

 

 

Net Income Per Common Share - Basic $

0.25

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

2,692,033

 

 

 

2,680,731

 

 

 

 

Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted $

0.23

 

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

2,903,635

 

 

 

2,871,901

 

 
BALANCE SHEET

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Cash

$

1,267

$

1,027

Restricted Cash

 

1,366

 

1,454

Accounts Receivable

 

16,219

 

 

15,975

Employee Retention Credit Receivable

 

2,650

 

 

2,650

Inventories, Net

 

21,344

 

 

22,438

Contract Assets

 

10,790

 

 

9,982

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

1,933

 

 

1,334

Property and Equipment, Net

 

6,543

 

 

6,408

Operating Lease Assets

 

7,561

 

 

7,850

Other Intangible Assets, Net

 

382

 

422

Total Assets

$

70,055

$

69,540

 

 

Accounts Payable

$

13,082

 

$

14,792

Lease Obligations, Finance & Operating, Net

 

9,286

 

 

9,659

Accrued Payroll and Commissions

 

6,048

 

 

4,803

Customer deposits

 

4,830

 

 

3,515

All Other Liabilities

 

2,059

 

 

1,838

Line of Credit

 

5,845

 

 

6,853

Shareholders’ Equity

 

28,905

 

28,080

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

70,055

$

69,540

 
 
CASH FLOW STATEMENT

March 31,
2023

March 31,
2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net Income $

681

 

$

138

Depreciation and Amortization

505

 

 

486

Compensation on Stock-Based Awards

99

 

 

48

Change in Inventory Reserves

32

 

 

97

Other, Net

(48

)

 

23

Changes in Current Operating Items

 

 

Accounts Receivable

(207

)

 

(188

)
Inventories

1,075

 

 

(1,852

)
Contract Assets

(823

)

 

585

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

(599

)

 

(263

)
Income Taxes

114

 

 

(168

)
Accounts Payable

(1,799

)

 

1,302

Accrued Payroll and Commissions

1,244

 

 

845

Customer Deposits

1,314

 

 

456

All Other Operating Items

130

 

 

(18

)
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $

1,718

 

$

1,491

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment

-

 

 

15

Purchase of Property and Equipment

(496

)

 

(529

)
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities $

(496

)

$

(514

)

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

Proceeds from Line of Credit

31,133

 

 

26,986

Payments to Line of Credit

(32,145

)

 

(28,420

)
Principal Payments on Financing Leases

(96

)

 

(184

)
Stock Option Exercises

35

 

 

33

Net Cash Used In Financing Activities $

(1,073

)

$

(1,585

)

 

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

 

 

 

 

Net Change in Cash $

152

 

$

(608

)
Cash - Beginning of Period

2,481

 

 

2,225

Cash - Ending of Period $

2,633

 

$

1,617

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical metric and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

There are no adjustments to EBITDA in 2023.

Adjustments to EBITDA in 2022 include:

  • Gain on sale of assets for $15

Adjustments to EBITDA in 2021 include:

  • In the third quarter of 2021, we recognized $5,209 related to the CARES Act Employee Retention Credit (ERC) as a reduction of costs of goods sold of $4,670, selling expense of $125, and general and administrative expense of $414. Nortech received ERC cash payment in two installments, the first in December 2022 and the second in May 2023.
  • CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness gain of $6,170 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Restructuring expense in 2021 of $327 related to the consolidation of our printed circuit board production capabilities into our center of excellence in Mankato, Minnesota and closure of our Merrifield, Minnesota plant.
  • Gain on sale of assets in 2021 of $141 related to the closure of our Merrifield, Minnesota plant.
  • Loss on abandonment of intangible assets in 2021 of $560 related to abandonment of the Devicix tradename.

Adjustments to EBITDA in 2020 include:

  • In the third quarter of 2020, we recognized a $3,821 gain on the sale/leaseback of our Bemidji and Mankato facilities.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized a $2,375 loss on goodwill impairment.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

March 31,
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA 2023 2022
Net Income $

681

$

138

Interest expense

110

98

Income tax expense (benefit)

262

(67

)
Depreciation & amortization expense

505

486

Gain on sale of asset

 

(15

)
Adjusted EBITDA $

1,558

$

640

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Ended in Quarter
Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023
Net Sales

98.7

 

102.5

 

105.5

 

115.2

 

123.8

 

126.1

 

132.0

 

134.1

 

138.3

 

 
Gross profit $ - Adjusted

8.0

 

8.8

 

10.3

 

11.2

 

13.7

 

15.1

 

18.1

 

20.5

 

21.9

 

Gross margin %

8.1

%

8.6

%

9.7

%

9.7

%

11.0

%

12.0

%

13.7

%

15.3

%

15.8

%

 
EBITDA - Adjusted

(2.3

)

(2.0

)

(0.7

)

(0.2

)

1.9

 

2.5

 

4.2

 

5.8

 

6.7

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
03:04pNortech Systems Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02:43pEarnings Flash (NSYS) NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 Revenue $34.9M
MT
02:40pNortech Systems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/19Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference ..
BU
03/17NORTECH SYSTEMS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/17Transcript : Nortech Systems Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 202..
CI
03/16Nortech Systems Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
03/10Nortech Systems Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10Nortech Systems Incorporated Announces Not Stand for Re-Election as A Member of the Boa..
CI
02/22Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 2,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 28,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 807
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Nortech Systems Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Steven J. Rosenstone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED-18.54%28
NVIDIA CORPORATION95.50%706 598
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 128
BROADCOM INC.10.62%257 871
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.46.77%153 081
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.34%147 948
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer