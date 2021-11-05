Log in
    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
Nortech Systems to Hold Third Quarter Conference Call on November 11

11/05/2021 | 06:44pm EDT
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 844-602-0380 and international participants may call 862-298-0970. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/43639

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 104 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,55 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 28,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 41,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ryan P. McManus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED39.47%26
NVIDIA CORPORATION128.27%743 833
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%545 580
BROADCOM INC.25.30%225 821
INTEL CORPORATION0.98%204 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.27%176 495