    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-04-18 pm EDT
10.28 USD   -2.47%
Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on May 11, 2023

04/19/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss the company's first quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 877-545-0523 and international participants may call 973-528-0016. Participant Access Code: 629822. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/48227

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 2,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 27,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 807
Free-Float 29,4%
Technical analysis trends NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Steven J. Rosenstone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED-16.08%28
NVIDIA CORPORATION89.32%682 268
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.83%437 360
BROADCOM INC.13.09%263 629
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.14%163 407
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.75%144 493
