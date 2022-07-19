Log in
    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:12 2022-07-19 am EDT
13.53 USD   -5.70%
11:41aNortech Systems to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 10, 2022
BU
05/13NORTECH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Nortech Systems Announces New Board Member
BU
Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 10, 2022

07/19/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to discuss the company's second quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 189138. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/46177

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 115 M - -
Net income 2021 7,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 38,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 795
Free-Float 29,3%
Technical analysis trends NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ryan P. McManus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED48.89%38
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.43%429 701
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.26%403 171
BROADCOM INC.-25.69%198 299
QUALCOMM, INC.-22.52%158 693
INTEL CORPORATION-25.01%158 272