Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nortech Systems Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSYS   US6565531042

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

(NSYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-17 pm EDT
10.13 USD   +1.30%
05:55pNortech Systems to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 10, 2022
BU
08:03aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08/25Nortech Systems Says It Received Patent for Flexible Printed Circuit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 10, 2022

10/17/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 776272. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/46617

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
05:55pNortech Systems to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference ..
BU
08:03aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08/25Nortech Systems Says It Received Patent for Flexible Printed Circuit
MT
08/25Nortech Systems Announces Patent for Flexible Faraday Cage Printed Circuit Board and Ca..
BU
08/10Transcript : Nortech Systems Incorporated, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 202..
CI
08/10Nortech Systems Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results
BU
08/10Nortech Systems Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
08/10NORTECH SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/19Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference C..
BU
06/24Nortech Systems Incorporated(NasdaqCM:NSYS) added t..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 M - -
Net income 2021 7,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 795
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Nortech Systems Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Dean Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David B. Kunin Chairman
John Lindeen Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ryan P. McManus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED-3.38%27
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.45%334 251
NVIDIA CORPORATION-61.83%279 440
BROADCOM INC.-35.81%172 979
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-21.29%135 539
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.88%123 474