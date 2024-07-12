Nortem BioGroup announces the appointment of its new CEO

Nortem BioGroup is pleased to announce the appointment of José Luis Vázquez as our new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today.

José Luis Vázquez brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong leadership track record. His strategic vision and commitment to innovation will be instrumental in guiding Nortem BioGroup through our next phase of growth and development.

Statement from the New CEO:

"It is an honour to join Nortem BioGroup as CEO. I am excited to work with this talented team to take the company to new levels of success and to continue to develop innovative solutions that improve the health and well-being of people around the world."

We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, employees and partners as we move forward at this exciting stage in our history.

About Nortem BioGroup

Nortem BioGroup is a company dedicated to the research, development and production of natural and organic products, focused on improving the health, well-being and quality of life of its customers through bio-innovation and constant progress. Specialising in the food, cosmetics and chemical industry sectors, the company is distinguished by its commitment to creating unique and healthy products, backed by rigorous quality standards and control.

Nortem BioGroup is governed by a philosophy based on four essential pillars: innovation, sustainability, proximity and awareness. The company constantly prioritises bio-innovation as the driving force behind its advances, focusing on preserving the health and well-being of its customers.