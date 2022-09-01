North America Frac Sand : NAFS Provides Corporate Update

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) a Web3 technology holding company focused on Web3 entertainment technology; announces its corporate update following the companies board of directors meeting. The company is currently in negotiations for the position of Chief Entertainment Executive Officer (CEEO) which is critical for the development of Web3 applications in the events industry. The company is also analyzing blockchain NFT ticketing platforms, as a B2B solution for the entertainment and events industry. The board of directors agreed on a corporate name change from North America Frac Sand to Web3 Holdings and has relocated its corporate offices to New York City.

Mr. Pfluger CEO of NAFS stated: "we are encouraged by the participation and the support of the community for this first micro event we are hosting September 1st, called "Women in Crypto", the series of micro events focuses on round table discussions, with corporate executives, entrepreneur and governmental agencies, leading up-to the Medellin XPO.CRYPTO event."

ABOUT NAFS

North America Frac Sand, Inc., is a Web3 technology holding company that actively seeks cutting edge Web3 decentralized applications in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Companys focus is in the investment and development of Web3 technologies that solve problems in Latin America and beyond. The entity is leveraging Web3 technologies and applications at hosted events and conferences including XPO.CRYPT where Companies within the industry showcase their developments along side attending governments, businesses and individuals looking to participate. The first XPO.CRYPTO will be held in Medellin Colombia, followed Mexico City, Mexico and Punta Del Este, Uruguay.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

FRANJOSE YGLESIAS

North America Frac Sand, Inc.

+1 808-807-5212

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter