North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
05/07/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
ACHESON, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 5, 2021. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company, approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation and approved unallocated options under the Company Share Option Plan. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:
Outcome
Votes For
Withheld or Against
Election of Martin R. Ferron as director
Passed
98.60%
1.40%
Election of Joseph C. Lambert as director
Passed
98.41%
1.59%
Election of Ronald A. McIntosh as director
Passed
87.12%
12.88%
Election of Bryan D. Pinney as director
Passed
97.77%
2.23%
Election of John J. Pollesel as director
Passed
99.91%
0.09%
Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as director
Passed
97.90%
2.10%
Election of Thomas P. Stan as director
Passed
98.40%
1.60%
Election of Kristina E. Williams as director
Passed
99.75%
0.25%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration
Passed
99.93%
0.07%
Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meeting
Passed
80.15%
19.85%
Approval of unallocated options under the Company’s Share Option Plan
Passed
65.22%
34.78%
About the Company North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.
