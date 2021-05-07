Log in
    NOA   CA6568111067

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.

(NOA)
North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/07/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
ACHESON, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 5, 2021. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company, approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation and approved unallocated options under the Company Share Option Plan. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:

 OutcomeVotes
For		Withheld
or Against
Election of Martin R. Ferron as directorPassed98.60%1.40%
Election of Joseph C. Lambert as directorPassed98.41%1.59%
Election of Ronald A. McIntosh as directorPassed87.12%12.88%
Election of Bryan D. Pinney as directorPassed97.77%2.23%
Election of John J. Pollesel as directorPassed99.91%0.09%
Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as directorPassed97.90%2.10%
Election of Thomas P. Stan as directorPassed98.40%1.60%
Election of Kristina E. Williams as directorPassed99.75%0.25%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remunerationPassed99.93%0.07%
Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meetingPassed80.15%19.85%
Approval of unallocated options under the Company’s Share Option PlanPassed65.22%34.78%

About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
(780) 948-2009
jveenstra@nacg.ca
www.nacg.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
