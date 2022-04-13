Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. North American Construction Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOA   CA6568111067

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.

(NOA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
18.56 CAD   +1.75%
05:18pNorth American Construction Group Ltd. First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification
GL
04/06North American Construction Group Renewing Share Buyback Program
MT
04/06North American Construction Group Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,113,054 shares, representing 7.05% of its issued share capital.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North American Construction Group Ltd. First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

04/13/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACHESON, Alberta, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:
Toll free: 1-844-248-9143
International: 1-216-539-8612
Conference ID: 8087141

A replay will be available through May 28, 2022, by dialing:
Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 8087141

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at: https://app.webinar.net/al3XOX5DyLK

A replay will be available until May 28, 2022, using the link provided.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information, please contact:        

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 960-7171
Email: ir@nacg.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.
05:18pNorth American Construction Group Ltd. First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcas..
GL
04/06North American Construction Group Renewing Share Buyback Program
MT
04/06North American Construction Group Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,113,054 shares..
CI
04/06North American Construction Group to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
04/06NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION : Announces Share Purchase Program in Canada and the United St..
PU
04/06NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP BR : Details Share Purchase Program in Canada and the Un..
MT
04/06North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Share Purchase Program in Canada and t..
AQ
04/06North American Construction Group Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/29S&P Affirms North American Construction Group Rating; Improves Business Risk Profile
MT
03/22NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 4..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 758 M 601 M 601 M
Net income 2022 72,6 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 518 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
North American Construction Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,24 CAD
Average target price 27,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph C. Lambert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason William Veenstra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Robert Ferron Executive Chairman
Barry W. Palmer Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. McIntosh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.-4.95%411
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.00%58 282
HALLIBURTON COMPANY72.85%35 599
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY50.96%35 132
NOV INC.44.65%7 699
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-11.60%4 137