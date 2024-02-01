North American Construction Group Ltd.(TSX:NOA) added to S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides heavy civil construction and mining services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The Companyâs Heavy Construction and Mining division is engaged in hard rock and oil sands mining, overburden removal, mine site development, and mine reclamation. This division also provides constructability design reviews, budgetary cost estimates, and a range of planning and scheduling services. The Companyâs Equipment Maintenance Services division offers maintenance procedures on-site, as well as in its multiple shop facilities. It provides services, such as fuel and lube servicing options, portable steaming, equipment inspections, hose manufacturing and onsite haul truck brake testing. The Company also provides heavy earthworks solutions to the mining and civil sectors.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment