THE SUCCESS OF EVERY RESOURCE

completed over seven

Since the

Since the

Since the

Since the

Backlog contracted with our customers

WHAT WE DO:

Over 90% of employees are operations and maintenance personnel

estimated 2024 revenue generated from over 50 diversified sites across three countries

MACKELLAR

GROUP

A new platform for growth - October 1, 2023 - strategic acquisition of MacKellar Group provided large-scale operating platform, immediately bringing Australia to 50% of overall business

MacKellar in Australia shares similar journey as NACG in Canada

Built on hard work and commitment to safety

Well-known and established reputation in the mining industry

and established reputation in the mining industry Practical operational know-how built up over decades

Integration update

Strong and steady equipment utilization averaging +75%

Bid pipeline and growth opportunities exceeding expectations

No disruption to management and supervisory roles

Transition team fully embedded in operations and finance

Go-live date for ERP implementation set for September 1