Investor Presentation

June 2024

EVERYONE

GETS HOME

SAFE

THE SUCCESS OF EVERY RESOURCE

DEVELOPMENT & MAJOR

INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT RELIES ON…

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

&

CIVIL EARTHWORKS

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

3

FOUNDED IN 1953 & 1966

EXPERIENCE MATTERS

Thousands of projects

Since the

Since the

Since the

Since the

completed over seven

1950's

1960's

1970's

1980's

decades

Infrastructure

Queensland

Fort McMurray

Canadian

projects

mining region

oil sands

resource

region

industry

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

4

WHAT WE DO:

MINING & CIVIL CONSTRUCTION

Time & material, 63%

Unit rate, 21%

BY

CONTRACT

TYPE

Fixed price, 5%

Equipment rental, 11%

Over $3.0B

Backlog contracted with our customers

Equipment and component sales, 5%

Civil construction, 15%

BY

CUSTOMER

TYPE

Mining, 80%

Canadian resources, 5%

Equipment &

component sales, 5%

Canadian oil

Western

sands region,

Australia, 5%

30%

Queensland

BY

thermal coal,

RESOURCE &

15%

REGION

Queensland

Civil construction &

metallurgical coal,

project management,

25%

15%

Canada

Australia

US

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

5

GLOBAL OPERATIONS

$1.5B-$1.7B

estimated 2024 revenue generated from over 50 diversified sites across three countries

1,200

heavy equipment assets replacement cost exceeding $3.0 billion

3,500

employees

Over 90% of employees are operations and maintenance personnel

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

6

MACKELLAR

GROUP

A new platform for growth - October 1, 2023 - strategic acquisition of MacKellar Group provided large-scale operating platform, immediately bringing Australia to 50% of overall business

MacKellar in Australia shares similar journey as NACG in Canada

  • Built on hard work and commitment to safety
  • Well-knownand established reputation in the mining industry
  • Practical operational know-how built up over decades

Integration update

  • Strong and steady equipment utilization averaging +75%
  • Bid pipeline and growth opportunities exceeding expectations
  • No disruption to management and supervisory roles
  • Transition team fully embedded in operations and finance
  • Go-livedate for ERP implementation set for September 1

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

7

THE EQUIPMENT FLEET

PAYLOAD /

FLEET

REPLACEMENT

CAPACITY

COUNT

COST ($M)

Ultra-class &

up to 400t

195

$1,370

+200-ton trucks

Haul trucks

up to 150t

227

662

Large capacity

up to 61m3

26

310

shovels

Loading units

up to 10m3

306

334

Dozers & graders

295

717

Support fleet

111

182

1,160

$3.6 billion

less than

Capitalized on the balance sheet

$1.2 billion

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

8

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES US:

EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE

  • Over 90% of maintenance activities completed in-house
  • Approximately 30% of tradesperson in apprentice programs
  • 30% to 50% cost savings on full machine "zero-hour" rebuilds
  • Centrally located maintenance facilities (Canada & Australia)
  • Equipment components targeted to exceed OEM bench by 30%
  • DGI Trading sources low-cost components and assets globally

Other competitive differentiators

  • Safety record - industry leading validated through performance
  • Experience - over 70 years of hands-on industry knowledge
  • Telematics program - onboard, real-time fleet data
  • Low fixed costs - ensures projects bid competitively

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

9

TELEMATICS -

MACHINE MONITORING

1. Maintenance alerts

  • Telematics monitoring over 375 units on a real-time basis with alerts triggered for non-routine metrics
  • Early warnings safeguard components resulting in increased utilization and lower cost repairs
  1. Operational support
  • Haul cycle analytics enabling increased efficiency, lower idle time and lower costs
  • Custom system with in-house design capabilities.
  1. Incident investigation
  • Enhances safety culture and performance by providing accurate data for root cause analysis
  • Improves operational protocols when assessing equipment damage

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP

10

