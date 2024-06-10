Investor Presentation
June 2024
EVERYONE
GETS HOME
SAFE
THE SUCCESS OF EVERY RESOURCE
DEVELOPMENT & MAJOR
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT RELIES ON…
HEAVY EQUIPMENT
&
CIVIL EARTHWORKS
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
3
FOUNDED IN 1953 & 1966
EXPERIENCE MATTERS
Thousands of projects
Since the
Since the
Since the
Since the
completed over seven
1950's
1960's
1970's
1980's
decades
Infrastructure
Queensland
Fort McMurray
Canadian
projects
mining region
oil sands
resource
region
industry
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
4
WHAT WE DO:
MINING & CIVIL CONSTRUCTION
Time & material, 63%
Unit rate, 21%
BY
CONTRACT
TYPE
Fixed price, 5%
Equipment rental, 11%
Over $3.0B
Backlog contracted with our customers
Equipment and component sales, 5%
Civil construction, 15%
BY
CUSTOMER
TYPE
Mining, 80%
Canadian resources, 5%
Equipment &
component sales, 5%
Canadian oil
Western
sands region,
Australia, 5%
30%
Queensland
BY
thermal coal,
RESOURCE &
15%
REGION
Queensland
Civil construction &
metallurgical coal,
project management,
25%
15%
Canada
Australia
US
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
5
GLOBAL OPERATIONS
$1.5B-$1.7B
estimated 2024 revenue generated from over 50 diversified sites across three countries
1,200
heavy equipment assets replacement cost exceeding $3.0 billion
3,500
employees
Over 90% of employees are operations and maintenance personnel
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
6
MACKELLAR
GROUP
A new platform for growth - October 1, 2023 - strategic acquisition of MacKellar Group provided large-scale operating platform, immediately bringing Australia to 50% of overall business
MacKellar in Australia shares similar journey as NACG in Canada
- Built on hard work and commitment to safety
- Well-knownand established reputation in the mining industry
- Practical operational know-how built up over decades
Integration update
- Strong and steady equipment utilization averaging +75%
- Bid pipeline and growth opportunities exceeding expectations
- No disruption to management and supervisory roles
- Transition team fully embedded in operations and finance
- Go-livedate for ERP implementation set for September 1
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
7
THE EQUIPMENT FLEET
PAYLOAD /
FLEET
REPLACEMENT
CAPACITY
COUNT
COST ($M)
Ultra-class &
up to 400t
195
$1,370
+200-ton trucks
Haul trucks
up to 150t
227
662
Large capacity
up to 61m3
26
310
shovels
Loading units
up to 10m3
306
334
Dozers & graders
295
717
Support fleet
111
182
1,160
$3.6 billion
less than
Capitalized on the balance sheet →
$1.2 billion
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
8
WHAT DIFFERENTIATES US:
EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE
- Over 90% of maintenance activities completed in-house
- Approximately 30% of tradesperson in apprentice programs
- 30% to 50% cost savings on full machine "zero-hour" rebuilds
- Centrally located maintenance facilities (Canada & Australia)
- Equipment components targeted to exceed OEM bench by 30%
- DGI Trading sources low-cost components and assets globally
Other competitive differentiators
- Safety record - industry leading validated through performance
- Experience - over 70 years of hands-on industry knowledge
- Telematics program - onboard, real-time fleet data
- Low fixed costs - ensures projects bid competitively
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
9
TELEMATICS -
MACHINE MONITORING
1. Maintenance alerts
- Telematics monitoring over 375 units on a real-time basis with alerts triggered for non-routine metrics
- Early warnings safeguard components resulting in increased utilization and lower cost repairs
- Operational support
- Haul cycle analytics enabling increased efficiency, lower idle time and lower costs
- Custom system with in-house design capabilities.
- Incident investigation
- Enhances safety culture and performance by providing accurate data for root cause analysis
- Improves operational protocols when assessing equipment damage
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
North American Construction Group Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 21:06:35 UTC.