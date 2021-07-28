Log in
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.

North American Construction : NOA – Q2 2021 Results Presentation

07/28/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Q2 2021

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

July 29, 2021

1

Forward-looking statements & Non-GAAP financial measures

Q 2 2 0 2 1 E AR N I N G S

2

This presentation contains forward-looking information which reflects the current plans and expectations of North American Construction Group Ltd. (the "Company") with respect to future events and financial performance. Examples of such forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's targets for percentage of Adjusted EBIT to be generated outside Canadian oil sands; the Company's 2021 targets and guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Sustaining Capital, Free Cash Flow, Growth Capital, Deleveraging, Leverage Ratios and share purchases; and the Company's liquidity and capital allocation expectations for 2021, including expectations regarding improvements in cash flow, decreases in capital additions and decrease in senior debt leverage.

Forward-looking information is based on management's plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions as at the date of this presentation, and the assumptions related to those plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change; therefore, they are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's security holders in understanding management's views at such time regarding those future outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes. While the Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information in this presentation as a result of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information include success of business development efforts, changes in prices of oil, gas and other commodities, availability of government infrastructure spending, availability of a skilled labour force, general economic conditions, weather conditions, performance and strategic decisions of our customers, access to equipment, changes in laws and ability to execute work.

For more complete information about the Company and the material factors and assumptions underlying our forward-looking information please read the most recent disclosure documents posted on the Company's website www.nacg.caor filed with the SEC and the CSA. You may obtain these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com.

This presentation presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EPS", "backlog", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "free cash flow", "gross profit", "growth capital", "invested capital", "margin", "net debt", "senior debt" and "sustaining capital". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer's GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed concurrently with this presentation.

Other non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are "replacement value", "liquidity", "return on invested capital" and "senior debt leverage". We believe these non- GAAP financial measures are commonly used by the investment community for valuation purposes and provide useful metrics common in our industry.

"Replacement value" represents the cost to replace our fleet at market price for new equivalent equipment.

"Liquidity" is calculated as unused borrowing availability under the credit facility plus cash.

"Net debt leverage" is calculated as net debt at period end divided by the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.

"Senior debt leverage" is calculated as senior debt at period end divided by the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.

E AR N I N G S

Q 2 2 0 2 1

AGENDA

Opening comments

Q2 2021 performance

Financial overview

Operational priorities

Outlook for 2021

3

Everyone Gets Home Safe

Q 2 2 0 2 1 E AR N I N G S

Exposure Hours1

4.1

4.2

3.1

3.4

3.4

2.7

2.3

2.1

1.6

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q2 2021

TTM

Total Recordable

Injury Frequency

0.5

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q2 2021

TTM

4

  • Exposure hours returning to pre-pandemic levels as demand increases and site access restrictions ease
  • Continued commitment to hygiene and physical distancing as jurisdictions reopen
  • TRIF tracking to target again; mild winter & high freeze-thaw frequency yielded higher slips and falls in early 2021
  • Continued focus on work planning and hazard analysis

1 In millions, exposure hours relate to direct NACG employees and are the number employment hours including overtime & training but excluding leave, sickness & other absences

5

PERFORMANCE 2021 Q2

Q 2 2 0 2 1 E AR N I N G S

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

North American Construction Group Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:14:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
