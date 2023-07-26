Depreciation of our equipment fleet was 12.6% of revenue in the quarter, compared to 15.7% in Q2 2022, benefiting from efficient and productive use of the equipment fleet. Our internal maintenance programs continue to produce low-cost and longer life components which is impacting depreciation rates. In addition to these factors, our lower capital intensive services continue to have noticeable impacts on the depreciation percentage when comparing to previous benchmarks.

General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) were $7.2 million, or 3.7% of revenue, compared to $6.9 million, or 4.1% of revenue in Q2 2022. Consistent costs were incurred as increases from ML Northern and cost items impacted by inflation were mostly offset by cost discipline in discretionary areas and incremental G&A recoveries from our joint ventures.

Cash related interest expense (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") for the quarter was $7.2 million at an average cost of debt of 6.9%, compared to 5.2% in Q2 2022, as rate increases posted by the Bank of Canada directly impact our Credit Facility and have a delayed impact on the rates for secured equipment-backed financing. Total interest expense was $7.5 million in the quarter, compared to $5.6 million in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $0.47 on adjusted net earnings of $12.5 million is up 176% from the prior year figure of $0.17 and is consistent with adjusted EBIT performance as tax and interest tracked fairly consistently with the prior year. Weighted-average common shares levels for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 reflected a decrease at 26,409,357 and 27,968,510, respectively, net of shares classified as treasury shares, due to the share purchases and cancellations which occurred in the third quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow was a use of cash of $4.3 million and was primarily the result of adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million, as detailed above, offset by sustaining capital additions ($38.3 million) and cash interest paid ($8.4 million). Free cash flow was also impacted by the cash settlement of certain deferred share units ($7.3 million). As stated in the previous disclosures regarding our annual capital spending, our program is front-loaded in the year and the first half spending is considered typical and consistent with the annual sustaining capital range provided.

SIGNIFICANT BUSINESS EVENTS

As announced, and more particularly described, in our July 26, 2023 press release (the "Transaction Press Release"), which is incorporated by reference here in, we signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire MacKellar Group, Australia's largest privately owned mining equipment and services provider, for estimated consideration of $395 million (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Upon the filing of the material change report in respect of the Transaction, such material change report will also be incorporated by reference herein.