North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

03/20/2023
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.06458 for each Preferred share ($0.775 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.04 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.15 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.19.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.06458
Record Date:March 31, 2023
Payable Date:April 10, 2023
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.financial15.cominfo@quadravest.com



