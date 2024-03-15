Suite 960 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1H2

News Release

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

March 15, 2024 Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR #24-04

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) ("North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024.

Eira Thomas, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire North Arrow team I'd like to thank Chris for his consistent passion, support and commitment to the company over many years. Chris' legacy as a serially successful global explorer and developer has left an indelible mark on us all and it has been a privilege to work alongside him for so long."

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT), is exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong" Kenneth Armstrong President and CEO

