North Atlantic Smaller Companies Inv Trust NAV falls 12%

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC - investor in smaller companies based in countries bordering North Atlantic Ocean - Reports basic net asset value at January 31 was 5,097 pence, down 12% from 5,779 pence a year prior. Declares no final dividend after an interim payout of 22 pence. Notes the fall in NAV reflected weak markets in general and in particular the performance of smaller UK listed businesses which comprise the majority of the company's listed portfolio. Intends to adopt a cautious approach to equities in 2023. Says return before tax in the 12 months to January 31 totalled GBP4.5 million compared to GBP1.4 million a year prior with basic and diluted earnings per share of 32.65 pence compared to 9.94 pence.

Current stock price: 3,590 pence, up 2.3% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 2.1%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

