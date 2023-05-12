Advanced search
    NAS   GB0006439003

NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(NAS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-05-12 am EDT
3590.00 GBX   +2.28%
02:52pNorth Atlantic Smaller Companies Inv Trust NAV falls 12%
AN
04/21North Atlantic Smaller Cos "pleased" with Sureserve takeover
AN
02/07North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Announces an Increased Interim Dividend in Respect of the 2022 Financial Year to 31 January 2023, Payable on 24 February 2023
CI
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Inv Trust NAV falls 12%

05/12/2023 | 02:52pm EDT
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC - investor in smaller companies based in countries bordering North Atlantic Ocean - Reports basic net asset value at January 31 was 5,097 pence, down 12% from 5,779 pence a year prior. Declares no final dividend after an interim payout of 22 pence. Notes the fall in NAV reflected weak markets in general and in particular the performance of smaller UK listed businesses which comprise the majority of the company's listed portfolio. Intends to adopt a cautious approach to equities in 2023. Says return before tax in the 12 months to January 31 totalled GBP4.5 million compared to GBP1.4 million a year prior with basic and diluted earnings per share of 32.65 pence compared to 9.94 pence.

Current stock price: 3,590 pence, up 2.3% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 2.1%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 74,5 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net income 2022 64,9 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net cash 2022 76,0 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 486 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
EV / Sales 2022 6,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills CEO, Director, Investment Manager & MD
Charles Wake Non-Executive Chairman
Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Non-Executive Director
Greville Patrick Howard Charles Independent Non-Executive Director
G. Walter Loewenbaum Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-1.40%595
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.87%4 624
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-4.53%342
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP39.64%60
