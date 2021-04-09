Log in
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.

(NODB)
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings of $0.92 per Share

04/09/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
DALLAS, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $1,769,615 or $0.69 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2021, compared to $2,361,814 or $0.92 per share for the same period in 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in the Dallas area. Current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO.

Assets $1.5B

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37,6 M - -
Net income 2019 9,18 M - -
Net cash 2019 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
Yield 2019 1,26%
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Larry A. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Henry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ron Williams Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Brandi Shiflett Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay S. Turner Director
