  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. North East Rubbers Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NER   TH8798010006

NORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-17
7.150 THB    0.00%
07:24aNORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC : Disclosure of Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the company's website
PU
04/18NORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of NER-W1
PU
04/07NORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North East Rubbers Public : Disclosure of Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the company's website

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Date/Time
19 Apr 2022 18:01:03
Headline
Disclosure of Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on the company's website
Symbol
NER
Source
NER
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Northeast Rubber pcl published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 504 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2022 2 067 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2022 7 464 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,86x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 12 589 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart NORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
North East Rubbers Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,15 THB
Average target price 10,85 THB
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuvit Juengtanasomboon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sakchai Jongsathapongpan CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Chanitr Charnchainarong Chairman
Kittisak Charoensinvorakul COO, Director & Chief Production Officer
Ronachit Jinadit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH EAST RUBBERS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.14%374
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-7.03%25 522
MICHELIN (CGDE)-17.31%22 959
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-35.90%4 361
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-37.90%3 733
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-8.73%3 310