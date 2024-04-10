North Energy ASA at its AGM held on 10 April 2024, approved dividend of NOK 0.10 per share. Ex-date is 11 April 2024. Record date is 12 April 2024.
Payment date is on or about 17 April 2024.
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.49 NOK
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|+20.29%
|04:31pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+23.19%
|27.34M
|+3.27%
|77.43B
|+13.06%
|36.32B
|-1.02%
|34.1B
|+31.83%
|11.45B
|+24.10%
|8.75B
|-0.84%
|8.01B
|+31.15%
|7.34B
|+30.18%
|5.21B
|+35.71%
|5.08B