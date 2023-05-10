North Energy : Report on remuneration of executive management 2022

Remuneration report for the financial year 2022 for North Energy ASA
Introduction
The guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in North Energy ASA was adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2021. This report contains information on remuneration to the senior executives as well as the Directors of the Board. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Public Limited Liability Companies Act § 6-16 b and the Regulations on guidelines and report on remuneration for senior executives § 6.
Additional information on remuneration to senior executives is provided in Note 5 (Payroll and related expenses / Employees and personnel costs) in North Energy's Annual Report for 2022.
North Energy's performance in 2022
The Company's overall performance is summarized in the CEO statement in the Annual Report. A more detailed account of the Company's performance is presented in the Board of Director's report included in the Annual report.
The company's remuneration guidelines
The purpose of the salary system is to stimulate a strong and sustainable result-oriented culture that contributes to increasing share values. The remuneration scheme shall promote and provide incentives for good management and control of the company's risk and counteract excessive risk-taking. Remuneration for all employees consists of fixed salary, benefits in kind, variable remuneration and pension and insurance schemes.
The board is responsible for the salary of the senior executives and the remuneration is determined on the basis of an overall assessment where the main emphasis in the variable part of the remuneration is based on achieved results and implementation of the strategy plan based on the company's values and ethical guidelines.
In 2022 the company complied with the applicable guidelines adopted by the Annual General Meeting.
Remuneration to the senior executives
Amounts in NOK 1000
|
Name of director
|
Year
|
Director's
|
Fixed
|
Variable
|
Pension
|
Benefits
|
Share of
|
|
Total
|
|
|
fees
|
remuneration
|
remuneration
|
expenses
|
expenses
|
remuneration
|
remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed/Variable
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rachid Bendriss
|
2022
|
|
3 043
|
0
|
89
|
28
|
96 %
|
4 %
|
3 160
|
(Co-CEO)
|
2021
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
|
Didrik Leikvang
|
2022
|
|
3 043
|
0
|
89
|
28
|
96 %
|
4 %
|
3 160
|
(Co-CEO)
|
2021
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
|
Rune Damm
|
2022
|
|
1 507
|
0
|
89
|
28
|
93 %
|
7 %
|
1 624
|
(CFO)
|
2021
|
|
1 288
|
0
|
79
|
19
|
93 %
|
7 %
|
1 386
|
Knut Sæberg
|
2022
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
|
(former CEO)
|
2021
|
|
2 186
|
4 407
|
79
|
25
|
33 %
|
67 %
|
6 697
Board of
Directors
|
Anders Onarheim
|
2022
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
500
|
(chair)
|
2021
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
500
|
Elin Karfjell
|
2022
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
250
|
(director)
|
2021
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
250
|
Jogeir
|
2022
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
250
|
Romestrand
|
2021
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
250
|
(director)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2022
|
1 000
|
7 592
|
0
|
268
|
84
|
96 %
|
4 %
|
8 944
|
|
2021
|
1 000
|
3 474
|
4 407
|
158
|
44
|
49 %
|
51 %
|
9 083
The variable remuneration to the former CEO in 2021 consists solely of severance payment as the CEO left the company as of 31 December 2021.
Share-based incentive programs
The company currently has no active share-based incentive programs.
Comparative information pertaining to changes in remuneration and the company's performance
The table below shows changes in remuneration and the company's performance over the last five reported fiscal years
|
|
Figures in NOK 1000
|
|
2018 vs
|
|
2019 vs
|
|
|
2020 vs
|
|
2021 vs
|
|
|
2022 vs
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in remuneration to senior executives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rachid Bendriss, Co-CEO
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
3 160
|
3 160
|
|
|
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
Didrik Leikvang, Co CEO
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
3 160
|
3 160
|
|
|
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
Rune Damm, CFO
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1 624
|
1 624
|
|
|
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(100%)
|
|
|
|
Knut Sæberg, former CEO
|
-1305
|
|
-15
|
24
|
|
4 544
|
-6 697
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
(-38%)
|
(-1%)
|
(1%)
|
(211%)
|
(-100%)
|
|
|
|
Anders Onarheim (chair)
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
275
|
0
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(122%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
Elin Karfjell (Director
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
25
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(11%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
Jogeir Romestrand (Director)
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
25
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
(11%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
Johan T. Bjerka (former director)
|
-100
|
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
(-100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in the Company's performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) for the year
|
-63 124
|
|
18 876
|
1365 44
|
-148 256
|
14 757
|
-13 072
|
|
|
|
(-224%)
|
(-54%)
|
(-847%)
|
(-123%)
|
(-53%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual change in average remuneration to other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remuneration to other employees
|
-717
|
|
113
|
134
|
76
|
|
78
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
(-44%)
|
(13%)
|
(13%)
|
(7%)
|
(7%)
|
|
|
|
Change in average number of other
|
-5
|
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
|
-1
|
0
|
|
employees
|
(-58%)
|
(-41%)
|
(-35%)
|
(-23%)
|
(-100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oslo, 30 March 2023
Board of Directors
North Energy ASA