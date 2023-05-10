Advanced search
    NORTH   NO0010550056

NORTH ENERGY ASA

(NORTH)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:56:31 2023-05-10 am EDT
2.130 NOK   +3.40%
05:07aNorth Energy : Report on remuneration of executive management 2022
PU
05:00aNorth Energy ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
04:59aNorth Energy ASA – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
North Energy : Report on remuneration of executive management 2022

05/10/2023
Remuneration report for the financial year 2022 for North Energy ASA

Introduction

The guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in North Energy ASA was adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2021. This report contains information on remuneration to the senior executives as well as the Directors of the Board. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Public Limited Liability Companies Act § 6-16 b and the Regulations on guidelines and report on remuneration for senior executives § 6.

Additional information on remuneration to senior executives is provided in Note 5 (Payroll and related expenses / Employees and personnel costs) in North Energy's Annual Report for 2022.

North Energy's performance in 2022

The Company's overall performance is summarized in the CEO statement in the Annual Report. A more detailed account of the Company's performance is presented in the Board of Director's report included in the Annual report.

The company's remuneration guidelines

The purpose of the salary system is to stimulate a strong and sustainable result-oriented culture that contributes to increasing share values. The remuneration scheme shall promote and provide incentives for good management and control of the company's risk and counteract excessive risk-taking. Remuneration for all employees consists of fixed salary, benefits in kind, variable remuneration and pension and insurance schemes.

The board is responsible for the salary of the senior executives and the remuneration is determined on the basis of an overall assessment where the main emphasis in the variable part of the remuneration is based on achieved results and implementation of the strategy plan based on the company's values and ethical guidelines.

In 2022 the company complied with the applicable guidelines adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration to the senior executives

Amounts in NOK 1000

Name of director

Year

Director's

Fixed

Variable

Pension

Benefits

Share of

Total

fees

remuneration

remuneration

expenses

expenses

remuneration

remuneration

Fixed/Variable

Management

Rachid Bendriss

2022

3 043

0

89

28

96 %

4 %

3 160

(Co-CEO)

2021

0

0

0

0

0 %

0 %

Didrik Leikvang

2022

3 043

0

89

28

96 %

4 %

3 160

(Co-CEO)

2021

0

0

0

0

0 %

0 %

Rune Damm

2022

1 507

0

89

28

93 %

7 %

1 624

(CFO)

2021

1 288

0

79

19

93 %

7 %

1 386

Knut Sæberg

2022

0

0

0

0

0 %

0 %

(former CEO)

2021

2 186

4 407

79

25

33 %

67 %

6 697

Board of

Directors

Anders Onarheim

2022

500

100 %

500

(chair)

2021

500

100 %

500

Elin Karfjell

2022

250

100 %

250

(director)

2021

250

100 %

250

Jogeir

2022

250

100 %

250

Romestrand

2021

250

100 %

250

(director)

Total

2022

1 000

7 592

0

268

84

96 %

4 %

8 944

2021

1 000

3 474

4 407

158

44

49 %

51 %

9 083

The variable remuneration to the former CEO in 2021 consists solely of severance payment as the CEO left the company as of 31 December 2021.

Share-based incentive programs

The company currently has no active share-based incentive programs.

Comparative information pertaining to changes in remuneration and the company's performance

The table below shows changes in remuneration and the company's performance over the last five reported fiscal years

Figures in NOK 1000

2018 vs

2019 vs

2020 vs

2021 vs

2022 vs

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Change in remuneration to senior executives

Rachid Bendriss, Co-CEO

0

0

0

0

3 160

3 160

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

Didrik Leikvang, Co CEO

0

0

0

0

3 160

3 160

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

Rune Damm, CFO

0

0

0

0

1 624

1 624

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

Knut Sæberg, former CEO

-1305

-15

24

4 544

-6 697

0

(-38%)

(-1%)

(1%)

(211%)

(-100%)

Anders Onarheim (chair)

0

0

0

275

0

500

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(122%)

(0%)

Elin Karfjell (Director

0

0

0

25

0

250

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(11%)

(0%)

Jogeir Romestrand (Director)

0

0

0

25

0

250

(0%)

(0%)

(0%)

(11%)

(0%)

Johan T. Bjerka (former director)

-100

NA

NA

NA

NA

0

(-100%)

Change in the Company's performance

Profit/(loss) for the year

-63 124

18 876

1365 44

-148 256

14 757

-13 072

(-224%)

(-54%)

(-847%)

(-123%)

(-53%)

Annual change in average remuneration to other employees

Remuneration to other employees

-717

113

134

76

78

0

(-44%)

(13%)

(13%)

(7%)

(7%)

Change in average number of other

-5

-1

-1

0

-1

0

employees

(-58%)

(-41%)

(-35%)

(-23%)

(-100%)

Oslo, 30 March 2023

Board of Directors

North Energy ASA

Disclaimer

North Energy ASA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
