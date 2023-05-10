North Energy : Report on remuneration of executive management 2022

Remuneration report for the financial year 2022 for North Energy ASA

Introduction

The guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in North Energy ASA was adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2021. This report contains information on remuneration to the senior executives as well as the Directors of the Board. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Public Limited Liability Companies Act § 6-16 b and the Regulations on guidelines and report on remuneration for senior executives § 6.

Additional information on remuneration to senior executives is provided in Note 5 (Payroll and related expenses / Employees and personnel costs) in North Energy's Annual Report for 2022.

North Energy's performance in 2022

The Company's overall performance is summarized in the CEO statement in the Annual Report. A more detailed account of the Company's performance is presented in the Board of Director's report included in the Annual report.

The company's remuneration guidelines

The purpose of the salary system is to stimulate a strong and sustainable result-oriented culture that contributes to increasing share values. The remuneration scheme shall promote and provide incentives for good management and control of the company's risk and counteract excessive risk-taking. Remuneration for all employees consists of fixed salary, benefits in kind, variable remuneration and pension and insurance schemes.

The board is responsible for the salary of the senior executives and the remuneration is determined on the basis of an overall assessment where the main emphasis in the variable part of the remuneration is based on achieved results and implementation of the strategy plan based on the company's values and ethical guidelines.

In 2022 the company complied with the applicable guidelines adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration to the senior executives

Amounts in NOK 1000

Name of director Year Director's Fixed Variable Pension Benefits Share of Total fees remuneration remuneration expenses expenses remuneration remuneration Fixed/Variable Management Rachid Bendriss 2022 3 043 0 89 28 96 % 4 % 3 160 (Co-CEO) 2021 0 0 0 0 0 % 0 % Didrik Leikvang 2022 3 043 0 89 28 96 % 4 % 3 160 (Co-CEO) 2021 0 0 0 0 0 % 0 % Rune Damm 2022 1 507 0 89 28 93 % 7 % 1 624 (CFO) 2021 1 288 0 79 19 93 % 7 % 1 386 Knut Sæberg 2022 0 0 0 0 0 % 0 % (former CEO) 2021 2 186 4 407 79 25 33 % 67 % 6 697

Board of

Directors