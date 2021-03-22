North Energy : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

North Energy ASA has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2020. The report can be found here.

The annual accounts and report were approved by the Board of Directors on the 17 March 2021. The numbers are identical to the preliminary 2020 accounts published as part of the fourth quarter 2020 financials on 25 February 2021.

The year 2020 was a successful year for North Energy with a record net profit as the company's investments developed strongly. During the year, the company's net asset value increased by NOK 123.1 million, an increase of 40% compared to the end of 2019.

As announced on 24 February 2021, The Board of North Energy ASA proposes a cash dividend of NOK 0.45 per share, in accordance with the company's dividend policy. The dividend is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 14 April 2021, will be sent to shareholders in a separate announcement.