NORTH ENERGY ASA    NORTH   NO0010550056

NORTH ENERGY ASA

(NORTH)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 03/22 10:31:33 am
3.95 NOK   -0.75%
10:19aNORTH ENERGY  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
10:12aNORTH ENERGY ASA  : - Annual Report and Accounts 2020
AQ
03/17NORTH ENERGY ASA  : - Board approves Annual Accounts for 2020
AQ
North Energy : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

03/22/2021 | 10:19am EDT
North Energy ASA has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2020. The report can be found here.

The annual accounts and report were approved by the Board of Directors on the 17 March 2021. The numbers are identical to the preliminary 2020 accounts published as part of the fourth quarter 2020 financials on 25 February 2021.

The year 2020 was a successful year for North Energy with a record net profit as the company's investments developed strongly. During the year, the company's net asset value increased by NOK 123.1 million, an increase of 40% compared to the end of 2019.

As announced on 24 February 2021, The Board of North Energy ASA proposes a cash dividend of NOK 0.45 per share, in accordance with the company's dividend policy. The dividend is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 14 April 2021, will be sent to shareholders in a separate announcement.

Disclaimer

North Energy ASA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,11  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2020 122 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2020 309 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,45x
Yield 2020 17,6%
Capitalization 467 M 54,7 M 54,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -43 446 826x
EV / Sales 2020 -91 923 554x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart NORTH ENERGY ASA
Duration : Period :
North Energy ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH ENERGY ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Knut Sæberg Chief Executive Officer
Rune Damm Finance Manager
Anders Onarheim Chairman
Jogeir Romestrand Independent Director
Elin Karfjell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH ENERGY ASA56.08%50
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.55%31 457
KINNEVIK AB1.93%13 455
LIFCO AB (PUBL)6.21%9 223
SOMFY SA2.89%5 925
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC10.34%1 887
