Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. North European Oil Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRT   US6593101065

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST

(NRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
16.99 USD   +5.72%
04:17pNorth european oil royalty trust announces the distribution for the third quarter of fiscal 2022
PR
05/27NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/27North European Oil Royalty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

07/29/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KEENE, N.H., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE-NRT) announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.46 per unit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, payable on August 31, 2022 to holders of record on August 19, 2022.  Natural gas sold during the second calendar quarter of 2022 is the primary source of royalty income on which the August 2022 distribution is based.  

John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, reported that this year's quarterly distribution of $0.46 per unit is 206.67%, or $0.31 per unit, higher than the distribution of $0.15 per unit for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  For the quarter ending July 31, 2022, the impact on royalty income of higher gas prices substantially offset both the lower gas sales and lower average exchange rate.  Additional details will be available in the earnings press release scheduled for publication on or about August 19, 2022.

The Trust receives its royalties under two royalty agreements.  The Mobil Agreement, which is the higher royalty rate agreement, covers gas sales from the western half of the Oldenburg concession.  The OEG Agreement, which is the lower royalty rate agreement, covers gas sales from the entire Oldenburg concession.  The factors determining the amount of gas royalties payable under the two agreements from the preceding calendar quarter are shown in the table below comparing the second calendar quarters of 2022 and 2021.   


Quarterly Gas Data Providing Basis for Fiscal Quarter Royalties

 

Mobil Agreement

2nd Calendar Quarter

Ended 6/30/2022

2nd Calendar Quarter

Ended 6/30/2021

Percentage

Change

Gas Sales (Bcf)1

3.665

4.259

-  13.95 %

Gas Prices2 (Ecents/Kwh)3

6.1535

1.6032

+283.83 %

Average Exchange Rate4

1.0236

1.2004

-  14.73 %

Gas Royalties

$2,640,584

$937,634

+181.62 %

 

OEG Agreement




Gas Sales (Bcf)

13.341

14.465

-   7.77%

Gas Prices (Ecents/Kwh)

6.2753

1.6349

+283.83 %

Average Exchange Rate

1.0236

1.1998

-  14.69 %

Gas Royalties

$1,469,383

$402,862

+264.74 %


1Billion cubic feet     2Gas prices derived from February-April period     3Euro cents per kilowatt hour      
4Based on average Euro/dollar exchange rates of cumulative royalty transfers    

The cumulative 12-month distribution, which includes the August 2022 distribution and the three prior quarterly distributions, is $1.23 per unit.  This 12-month cumulative distribution is 251.43%, or $0.88 per unit, higher than the prior 12-month distribution of $0.35 per unit.  The Trust makes quarterly distributions to unit owners during the months of February, May, August and November.

Contact – John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, telephone: (732) 741-4008, email: jvankirk@neort.com.  The Trust's press releases and other pertinent information are available on the Trust's website: www.neort.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-european-oil-royalty-trust-announces-the-distribution-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2022-301596350.html

SOURCE North European Oil Royalty Trust


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST
04:17pNorth european oil royalty trust announces the distribution for the third quarter of fi..
PR
05/27NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/27North European Oil Royalty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
05/13NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13North european oil royalty trust announces net income for the second quarter of fiscal ..
PR
05/02NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST : ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FI..
PU
04/29North European Oil Royalty Trust Sets Quarterly Distribution at $0.38 a Unit, Payable M..
MT
04/29North european oil royalty trust announces the distribution for the second quarter of f..
PR
04/29North European Oil Royalty Trust Announces the Distribution for the Second Quarter of F..
CI
02/25NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news