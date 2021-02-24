North European Oil Royalty Trust : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A)

North European Oil Royalty Trust 10-K/A

FORM 10-K/A

Amendment No. 1

[X] ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 or

[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to .

1-8245

Commission file number

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 22-2084119

State or Other Jurisdiction of I.R.S. Employer Identification No.

of Incorporation or Organization

5 N. Lincoln Street, Keene, N.H. 03431

Address of Principal Executive Offices Zip Code

(732) 741-4008 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units of Beneficial Interest NRT New York Stock Exchange Units of Beneficial Interest NRT New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No X

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes No X

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes X No ___

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (Section 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes X No ___

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer X Smaller reporting company X Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ___ No X

On April 30, 2020, the aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates computed by reference to the price at which the common equity was last sold was $29,431,481.

As of December 30, 2020, there were 9,190,590 units of beneficial interest ('units') of the registrant outstanding.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Items 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Part III have been partially or wholly omitted from this report and the information required to be contained therein is incorporated by reference from the registrant's definitive proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting held on February 17, 2021, which definitive proxy statement was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 4, 2021.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Annual Report on Form 10-K/A constitutes Amendment No. 1 ('the Amendment') to the North European Oil Royalty Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2020, which was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2020 ('the Original Filing'). This Amendment is being filed solely to amend the wording of the opinion of Mazars USA LLP within Page F-1 which were incorrect in the Original Filing.

No other change is made to the Original Filing. This Amendment does not purport to provide an update or a discussion of any other developments subsequent to the Original Filing. Accordingly, this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Original Filing.

In addition, as required by Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), new certifications by the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer are filed herewith as exhibits to this Amendment No. 1 pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14(a) of the Exchange Act.

Part II

Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data .

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page Number Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-1 - F-2

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Board of Trustees and the Unit Owners of

North European Oil Royalty Trust

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of assets, liabilities and trust corpus of North European Oil Royalty Trust (the 'Trust') as of October 31, 2020 and 2019, and the related statements of revenue collected and expenses paid, undistributed earnings, and changes in cash and cash equivalents, for each of the two years in the period ended October 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of October 31, 2020 and 2019, and its revenue collected and expenses paid, and changes in its cash and cash equivalents for each of the two years in the period ended October 31, 2020, in conformity with the modified cash basis of accounting described in Note 1.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

F-1

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Basis of Accounting

As described in Note 1, these financial statements have been prepared on the modified cash basis of accounting, which is a comprehensive basis of accounting other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Mazars USA LLP

We have served as the Trust's auditor since 2006

New York, NY

December 30, 2020

F-2

PART IV

Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules .

(a) The following is a list of the documents filed as part of this Report:

1. Financial Statements

Index to Financial Statements for the Fiscal Years Ended October 31, 2020 and 2019

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

2. Exhibits

The Exhibit Index following the signature page lists all exhibits filed with this Report or incorporated by reference.

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust has duly caused this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST